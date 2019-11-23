  • November 23, 2019

COLEMAN: Old 100th - Odessa American: Columns

e-Edition Subscribe

COLEMAN: Old 100th

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, November 23, 2019 4:00 am

COLEMAN: Old 100th By Landon Coleman Pastor, Immanuel Odessa American

There are 150 psalms in the book of Psalms. Only one bears the designation, “A psalm for giving thanks.” That psalm is Psalm 100, sometimes referred to as “Old 100th.”

William Kethe and Isaac Watts both wrote hymns based on Psalm 100. Charles Spurgeon reportedly said, “Nothing can be more sublime this side of heaven than the singing of this noble psalm by a vast congregation.”

I have to admit, I’ve never heard this song sung by a vast congregation. However, I do remember a Wednesday night prayer meeting where I heard a man sing “Old 100th.” The tune did not stick with me, but the message of Psalm 100 did.

True gratitude involves expressive and emotive worship. The psalmist commands us to make a noise. Literally, we’re called to shout. The psalmist commands us to serve. Literally, we’re called to worship. The psalmist also commands us to do these things with joy and gladness. Genuine gratitude is expressed in worship and flows from a heart filled with right emotions.

True gratitude is often expressed through song. Music is not the only way God’s people respond to God in worship … but music is certainly important. Just consider the fact that all cultures express their beliefs, hopes, fears, and desires through music. Surely this reflects something important about the way God made humans. Thus, the psalmist tells us to sing.

True gratitude requires good theology. The Bible is filled with people who worshiped in ignorance, and the same can be seen around the world today. Many cry out to little-g-gods that cannot hear. Thus, the psalmist calls God’s people to know that the LORD is God. In other words, not only should we give thanks, but we should give it to the right person.

True gratitude should be expressed corporately. Of course you should be thankful in your time along with God. But the Bible puts a consistently heavy emphasis on corporate worship, and corporate worship must include corporate thanksgiving. This is what the psalmist is driving at when he invites his reader to enter the “gates” and “courts.” We must give thanks together.

True gratitude is based first on who God is, not what he does. This is an important reminder for me. I have a tendency, like most people, to rush in and thank God for all the good things he does for me. The psalmist isn’t quite so hasty, and instead pauses to thank God for being good. We must always be focused on God before and above his gifts. Thank God for who he is.

Posted in on Saturday, November 23, 2019 4:00 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
41°
Humidity: 83%
Winds: W at 6mph
Feels Like: 38°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 68°/Low 40°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.

sunday

weather
High 72°/Low 44°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.

monday

weather
High 75°/Low 54°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]