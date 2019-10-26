COLEMAN: Four wrong ways to read your Bible

I realize we’re a month away from Thanksgiving. I know Christmas is still 60 days out. No, I’m not trying to rush through the holidays. However, 2020 is right around the corner, and that means it’s time to start thinking about New Year’s resolutions.

Maybe you want to pick up a new hobby. Maybe you want to eat healthier or exercise more. Maybe you want to pay off debt or create a budget. Or maybe you want to grow in your relationship with God.

For those who want to grow spiritually in 2020, there is no better place to start than making a commitment to read the Bible. While there are a number of great Bible reading plans available, there are also some common mistakes to avoid. As you look forward to 2020, consider these “wrong ways to read your Bible.”

First, use a devotion book in place of your Bible.

People regularly ask me, “Can you recommend a good devotion book?”

Yes, there are some good devotion books. There’s also a lot of drivel on the devotional shelf. My advice? Just go straight to the source. Why bypass the treasure to settle for someone else’s take on that treasure? Why bypass the Word of God to settle for a discussion about the Word of God? My advice is simple. Don’t settle. Don’t let a devotion book take the place of the Bible itself!

Second, randomly open to a different passage each day.

I doubt many people set out to read the Bible with this as their plan. However, I’ve talked to enough people over the years to know for certain that most don’t have a plan at all. When you don’t have a plan, it’s far easier to not read the Bible at all.

Furthermore, it can be very confusing to flip and drift around the Bible reading verses here and verses there. Remember, the Bible is a story. A reading plan will help you make connections between smaller stories and the big story.

Third, read the Bible faithfully, but don’t spent time in prayer.

Reading the Bible is an indispensable discipline for anyone who wants to follow Jesus. You don’t need to wait for a voice from heaven, and you don’t need to look for cryptic signs in the heavens. If you want to hear God’s voice, just read the Bible! When you read the Scriptures, you are listening to God speak. It’s only appropriate that you respond. That’s prayer. First, allow God to speak to you in his Word. Then, respond to God appropriately in prayer.

Fourth, wait for Jan. 1, 2020, to begin your Bible reading.

This would be the biggest mistake of all. Don’t waste the 66 days from today to Jan. 1. Find a plan. Read the Bible. Respond to God in prayer. Today is a great day to make this resolution.