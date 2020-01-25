COLEMAN: Love and marriage

In 2019, Americans spent over $20 billion on Valentine’s Day. That’s $20 billion with a “B,” and however you break it down, that’s an incredible amount of candy, flowers, jewelry, and stuffed animals. Why do Americans spend this kind of money every February? It’s all spent in the name of “love.”

Unfortunately, while Americans have perfected the art of spending money, we have completely abandoned the biblical idea of love. We know all about lust and romance, dating apps and hookup culture. We know precious little about biblical love.

The Bible has quit a bit to say about love. In fact, you could say the Bible is a love story, cover to cover. The first book of the Bible, Genesis, begins with the very first wedding between Adam and Eve. The last book of the Bible, Revelation, ends with the very last wedding between Jesus and his church.

This last marriage, the one between Jesus and his church, is actually the focal point of all redemptive history. The entire storyline of the Bible leads up to the marriage between Jesus and his church (Ephesians 5:32). The first marriage between Adam and Even anticipates it. Every other marriage in the history of the world points to it. According to the Bible, God created marriage to function as a sign of sorts, pointing to something true about Jesus and his church. The way husbands and wives relate to each other within the bonds of marriage is designed to picture the truth of the gospel for all to see.

Unfortunately, marriage in a fallen world is hard, and our marriages often tell an untrue story about Jesus and his church. The world is confused about the very nature of marriage. Our flesh is prone to selfishness that destroys marriage. The devil prowls around looking to destroy marriages.

God-honoring marriages don’t just happen. They require humility and intentionality. They require a willingness to listen to what God says about marriage. This is why our church (Immanuel) is hosting our third annual marriage conference next month. We want to bring in the best Bible teachers to remind us about the biblical view of marriage. This year we are excited to welcome Dr. Daniel Akin, president of Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in North Carolina.

We want our marriages to be healthy and strong. We want our marriages to say true things about Jesus and his church. We want you to join us on Feb. 29 as we gather together around the Word of God to think about love and marriage. You can purchase tickets on our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/immanuelodessa) and our home page (www.immanuelodessa.com). Tickets are $30 for a couple and $15 for an individual. It just may be the best money you spend on Valentine’s Day this year!