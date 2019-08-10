  • August 10, 2019

CAMPBELL: Slayings rooted in culture - Odessa American: Columns

CAMPBELL: Slayings rooted in culture

Posted: Saturday, August 10, 2019 5:00 am

By Bob Campbell bcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

The big unanswered question in the long, interminable series of mass shootings that we have seen in the U.S. for decades is, “Why?”

It’s a problem begging for a solution, but none is ever found and the tragedies keep happening, by one count 164 since 1967 and seemingly quickening in pace.

We may advocate gun control and behavioral interventions and discourage racism, but these do not address the core issue. Rooted in the American culture, the common thread connecting these tragedies unfortunately can’t be broken as the nation is currently constituted.

That’s because we are a giant, very fertile incubator of narcissism, which is the worship of oneself and the demand to be worshipped by others, the polar opposite of Christian humility and obedience. This Empire of Me insists that good looks, wealth and public adulation are supremely important, holding up the icons of the various fields of celebritydom as exemplars of the highest achievement and fulfillment.

The Mayo Clinic says the narcissistic personality disorder is “a mental condition in which people have an inflated sense of their own importance, a deep need for excessive attention and admiration, troubled relationships and a lack of empathy for others.”

Mayo shrinks say narcissists have problems in relationships, work, school and finance and “may be unhappy or disappointed when they are not given the special favors or admiration they believe they deserve.”

The mass murderer is saying his disappointments and frustrations are much more important than anyone else’s and he may cite motivations like religion or racism to try to justify his actions. He buys into narcissism wholeheartedly and never sees through its superficiality and emptiness.

He’s saying, “Hey, look at me! I’m so infuriated at the injustice of my condition that I’m doing this terrible thing! This is how badly all of you have made me feel!”

The ministers of the country’s hundreds of thousands of churches strive with might and main against the values promulgated by our ridiculous, destructive and ultimately murderous popular culture. But it is a sadly uneven contest.

Bob Campbell is a reporter for the Odessa American covering Religion and Lifestyle in the Permian Basin.

