  • January 11, 2020

DAWNINGS: Make music in your heart - Odessa American: Columns

e-Edition Subscribe

DAWNINGS: Make music in your heart

The Rev. Dawn Weaks is the co-pastor of Connection Church in Odessa.

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, January 11, 2020 5:30 am

DAWNINGS: Make music in your heart By The Rev. Dr. Dawn Weaks Pastor, Connection Christian Church Odessa American

Howard Thurman, author of Jesus and the Disinherited (1949), wrote a poem I always think of this time of the year. It keeps me company as I put away the Christmas decorations and look towards the year ahead. The poem reads in part:

“When the song of the angels is stilled … when the shepherds are back with their flocks, the work of Christmas begins: to find the lost, to heal the broken, to feed the hungry, to release the prisoner, to bring peace among the people … to make music in the heart.”

If you’re a Bible student, then you recognize most of the poem’s words from Jesus’ first sermon, in Luke chapter 4. Jesus quotes from the 61st chapter of Isaiah as he prepares the congregation for his ministry, which will be about “proclaiming good news to the poor” and “setting the oppressed at liberty.” What is amazing about God coming to be present with us in Jesus Christ is not just that God came, but that God came by becoming poor.

Did you know that in Texas, one out of every seven households struggles to have enough food to eat? 22.5 percent of children in Texas are not regularly getting enough to eat. For Christians, caring for the poor is how we honor and love our Jesus who came to us as a poor child.  Whether it’s bringing Meals on Wheels, volunteering at a homeless shelter, or supporting our food bank, we are serving the Christ child who came to offer salvation to all.

Chris Stanley gets this. He’s a UTPB art professor, but it seems his real job in this community is to make sure we are being attentive to our neighbors in need. Twenty years ago, he started a very important tradition in our community that allows us to be about the work of Christmas all year long. “Empty Bowls” connects artists with feeding the hungry. Our food bank has scheduled its 20th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Odessa Marriott. Handmade pottery bowls will be $15 each, filled with all-you-can-eat soup.

Come fill a bowl and feed someone in need. It’s one more step toward being about what Jesus came for: to find the lost, to heal the broken, to feed the hungry, to release the prisoner, to bring peace among the people. Surely when we do that, we will also make music in our hearts!

Posted in on Saturday, January 11, 2020 5:30 am. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
32°
Humidity: 89%
Winds: NNW at 8mph
Feels Like: 25°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 55°/Low 37°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

sunday

weather
High 65°/Low 39°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

monday

weather
High 74°/Low 37°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]