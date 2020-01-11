DAWNINGS: Make music in your heart

Howard Thurman, author of Jesus and the Disinherited (1949), wrote a poem I always think of this time of the year. It keeps me company as I put away the Christmas decorations and look towards the year ahead. The poem reads in part:

“When the song of the angels is stilled … when the shepherds are back with their flocks, the work of Christmas begins: to find the lost, to heal the broken, to feed the hungry, to release the prisoner, to bring peace among the people … to make music in the heart.”

If you’re a Bible student, then you recognize most of the poem’s words from Jesus’ first sermon, in Luke chapter 4. Jesus quotes from the 61st chapter of Isaiah as he prepares the congregation for his ministry, which will be about “proclaiming good news to the poor” and “setting the oppressed at liberty.” What is amazing about God coming to be present with us in Jesus Christ is not just that God came, but that God came by becoming poor.

Did you know that in Texas, one out of every seven households struggles to have enough food to eat? 22.5 percent of children in Texas are not regularly getting enough to eat. For Christians, caring for the poor is how we honor and love our Jesus who came to us as a poor child. Whether it’s bringing Meals on Wheels, volunteering at a homeless shelter, or supporting our food bank, we are serving the Christ child who came to offer salvation to all.

Chris Stanley gets this. He’s a UTPB art professor, but it seems his real job in this community is to make sure we are being attentive to our neighbors in need. Twenty years ago, he started a very important tradition in our community that allows us to be about the work of Christmas all year long. “Empty Bowls” connects artists with feeding the hungry. Our food bank has scheduled its 20th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Odessa Marriott. Handmade pottery bowls will be $15 each, filled with all-you-can-eat soup.

Come fill a bowl and feed someone in need. It’s one more step toward being about what Jesus came for: to find the lost, to heal the broken, to feed the hungry, to release the prisoner, to bring peace among the people. Surely when we do that, we will also make music in our hearts!