  • September 14, 2019

DAWNINGS: Healing from tragedy will take a long time - Odessa American: Columns

e-Edition Subscribe

DAWNINGS: Healing from tragedy will take a long time

The Rev. Dawn Weaks is the co-pastor of Connection Church in Odessa.

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, September 14, 2019 5:30 am

DAWNINGS: Healing from tragedy will take a long time By The Rev. Dawn Weaks Odessa American

The major loss of life and sense of safety we experienced as a community over Labor Day weekend is a grief we will feel for a long time.

Some feel it acutely because every day they are missing a loved one who should be right beside them. Others feel it in their bodies as they recover from injuries. Many first and second responders feel it in their minds as they seek peace for their vivid memories. Even if we were not directly affected, we are all, still, grieving.

The Bible is very familiar with grief. Stories of how God’s people navigate great loss fill its pages. Perhaps the most well known of these is the story of Job. Job is often referred to as a righteous man who didn’t lose his faith despite the terrible losses he endured. But if that’s your only impression of Job, chances are you haven’t read past the second chapter in the book. Grief experts might say in the first two chapters, Job is relatively silent because he is in shock.

But in chapter 3, Job lets loose. His broken heart and anger at injustice spill out from every sentence he speaks. He tells God he does not understand and wants God to explain why he is going through such pain. He says he wishes he were never born, and dares God to show up like a man so they can have it out.

Meanwhile, Job’s friends, who were helpful as long as Job was quiet and demure, become very uncomfortable when Job starts speaking his mind. They give him all kinds of pat answers and warn him against questioning God. They are no help at all.

Finally, God answers Job. But it is not with a list of reasons why bad things happen to good people. Instead, God speaks in poetry about the beauty, wisdom, and mystery of God as the Creator of all. Then, God tells the friends-with-all-the-easy-answers to lay off, and asks Job to pray for them because they were fools. According to the Bible, Job, it turns out, is an example of how to relate to God when we are grieving — not because he was saintly, but because he was real.

As we grieve, let’s be real. Reach out for help when you need it. Check in on each other and say how you are. Let’s give each other space to be angry and sad and happy again, maybe all on the same day. Let’s eschew easy answers and dig in to our relationships with God and each other for the long haul. According to Job, being real is how we heal.

Posted in on Saturday, September 14, 2019 5:30 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
69°
Humidity: 76%
Winds: SE at 4mph
Feels Like: 69°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 89°/Low 66°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

sunday

weather
High 91°/Low 67°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

monday

weather
High 91°/Low 68°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]