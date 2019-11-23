DAWNINGS: Give thanks

It is time to pause to give thanks. It’s been a rough road since the mass shooting in our community. I hope you’ll find your way around a table this month, whether with family, or friends, or volunteering to serve your neighbor in some way. Getting together with no agenda except to be grateful is some of the healing balm we need. Here’s a prayer you might use at your table:

For the breath in our lungs

For the food on this table

For the laughter of children and old people

For friends to journey alongside us

We thank you, Lord.

For the assurance of your faithfulness in the midst of chaos

For holding steady when we fall apart

For intentional kindness after random violence

For repair only you can accomplish in our bodies and our spirits

We thank you, Lord.

For listening to our heart cries when we have nowhere else to turn

For promising us that we are never alone

For holding the brokenness of this world and never giving up on us, not on any of us

For your servants who live to bring blessing to others

We thank you, Lord.

We pray for the peace of all of your creation, and especially for those who are reeling from trauma and tragedy.

We pray for this community, that you would grant us overflowing abundances of your merciful love and boundless hope, more than enough to share.

We pray for this country we love, that in this time of division you would guide our leaders to seek the common good.

We pray for your people on every shore, that you would give courage to be a beacon of your light no matter the darkness.

We pray for our friends and family who carry a burden of illness, job loss, or depth of grief we cannot reach.

As they try to be thankful, we ask that you comfort their suffering with the remarkable presence of your grace.

We pray for ourselves, that you would help us look to you, in all things, and cause us to reflect your goodness, in all things. Increase our awareness of your blessings and expand our gratitude, we pray.

For we just want to thank you, Lord. Amen.