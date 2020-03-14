Villatoro: Reading and listening

It was in the second decade of the 1900s, when the invention of the radio was brought to America: “Broadcasting.” It was just fascinating. Old people, young folks, and little ones, were all impacted by the sound of voices and music, literally coming into their homes via the waves of a wireless signal.

People were incredibly attracted to the radio. That invention made a huge impact that transformed many things in the world. People during those times used to learn and get entertained, among other ways, mainly by reading.

Books will always be needed. We need to keep learning, and they are an excellent method to acquire knowledge.

But there are many individuals that still today prefer the radio to keep them company. When TV, computers, and videos came out, many people were no longer interested in reading. Watching the screen with images makes it easier and simpler to understand. Your imagination does not have to work while watching a video.

However, for so many people there is a particular beauty in reading. My mother-in-law, Mama Tina, used to say this, “When I read a book, I am transported to a new world, wherever the reading takes me.” I always loved to hear her say that. Kindle and ebooks became her favorite pastime in her last years.

When my dad passed away, he instructed us to donate all his books to a public library in a country town. He was a writer, among other things, and he wanted others to enjoy reading.

Listening to music is also a wonderful way to enjoy a ride in our cars, whether we are commuting to/from work, or traveling for pleasure. In July 2019, I decided to make a small contribution to my country and to the world. By the Grace of God, with the wonderful help of my team, including my wife Tracy, my son Sebastian and some great musicians, editors, narrators, and the support of my Victory Church family, we have produced some great audiobooks for those who like inspirational stories, and they can enjoy them for free now while driving or walking.

We have launched a website, a YouTube channel, and a Facebook page called, “Gian Audiobooks”, where anyone with access to the internet can enjoy listening to free audiobooks.

In February, we were very pleased to share with you seven productions, each one is a 30-minute audiobook with my original story and music. Anyone is free to go to https://www.mygiancarlo.com and listen to any of the following audiobooks: (1) Unmask, (2) Inadequate, (3) Tears of Joy, (4) Survive, (5) One Year Later, (6) Frankie, and (7) Made to Win.

On the website, you will be able to see the cover of each audiobook, and read a short description of each story. In addition to the website, for Apple users my books are available on iTunes, as well as on the App Books.

I am so grateful that our good Lord inspires me to create stories like these. Today I am particularly thankful that my audiobook No. 7, MADE TO WIN, released on Feb. 15th, is a story related directly to West Texas. I hope that my dear friends in Andrews, Texas, will embrace this book and join me saying, “Thank you God for loving Texas!”

If you love to read, but maybe one day you can’t, for whatever reason, I invite you to download for free these audiobooks, share them with your family and friends, if you like. Reading or listening, your brain is going to keep very active when you feed yourself with a nice, cool story.