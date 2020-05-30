  • May 30, 2020

YOUNG: On purpose

Posted: Saturday, May 30, 2020 3:15 am

YOUNG: On purpose By Ray Young, Pastor, Westside Church of Christ Odessa American

I have a friend who has a house on Lake Brownwood. A couple of years ago he had gone out in the morning to fish. After spending most of the afternoon fishing Ted decided to go to shore and call it a day. He pulled up to the dock and started unloading all of his fishing gear. He climbed out of the boat, grabbed his gear and headed for the house. As he opened the back door he looked back towards the lake. What he saw shocked him.

In his hurry to get in the house and get cleaned up for supper he had forgotten to tie off the boat. When he looked back at the lake his boat had drifted away from the dock. Ted dropped all of his gear and ran back to the lake. He quickly took off his shoes and emptied his pockets. Ted dove into the lake and began swimming to the boat. It was a lot further away than what he initially thought.

When Ted finally got to the boat he was too tired to pull himself out of the water and into the boat. After hanging on for a while he was able to use the ladder and climb back into the boat. Of course, the first thing he did this time was tie the boat off at the dock so that it would not drift away again.

The writer of Hebrews wrote in Hebrews 2:1 “Let us pay much closer attention to what we have heard, so that we do not drift away from it.” It is easy to drift. Just like Ted’s boat – it was not intentional. It just happened. You can easily imagine the scene. As the waves came in and out from the shore the boat drifted slowly away. The same thing can happen in our walk with Jesus.

It is vitally important that we “pay much closer attention” to our walk with Jesus so that we do not drift away. Especially in these times when our schedules are so different it is important to be intentional about our priorities. For your faith to not only be sustained but to grow during this time, or any other, you need to grow on purpose. The apostle Peter wrote in 2 Peter 1:5-7, “Now for this very reason also, applying all diligence, in your faith supply moral excellence, and in your moral excellence, knowledge, and in your knowledge, self-control, and in your self-control, perseverance, and in your perseverance, godliness, and in your godliness, brotherly kindness, and in your brotherly kindness, love.”

Grow… on purpose!

Posted in on Saturday, May 30, 2020 3:15 am.

