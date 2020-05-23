COLEMAN: Broadcasting wisdom for regular pastors

I love watching basketball, I love watching the NBA, and I love watching Inside the NBA on TNT. The show is hosted by Ernie Johnson Jr. who is accompanied by Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley. Johnson essentially plays referee, at times setting up his co-hosts and at times re-directing conversation.

For years I’ve enjoyed Johnson’s broadcasting style on Inside the NBA. Recently I enjoyed his writing when I read Unscripted: The Unpredictable Moments that Make Life Extraordinary. Johnson chronicles his life in the book, and I found a story in chapter two particularly applicable to pastors.

As Ernie Johnson Jr. stepped into the world of broadcasting he was guided by the wise advice of his father, Ernie Johnson Sr.

“Be yourself.”

“Don’t think you’re special because of the job you have.”

“Never think you’re bigger than the game.”

“Treat everyone with respect.”

“Be loyal.”

“Once you’ve done your best, to heck with it.”

“Take the high road.”

When I read these seven statements, I immediately found them applicable to pastoral ministry. Over the last several weeks, virtually every pastor in the United States has become a broadcaster, of sorts. The coronavirus has forced us all online and behind a camera. We would be wise to take the advice of two veteran broadcasters. However, beyond the online-live-stream-services we’ve all experienced recently, this advice is “home-run,” “slam-dunk” wisdom for regular pastors.