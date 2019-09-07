Villatoro: Kindness is a seed

I have flown in helicopters, jets, small airplanes. I love it. My friend, David Davis, is a pilot who loves being in the sky. Together, we have rented airplanes in the past to go to different places.

When I lived in Virginia Beach, Va., we flew to Kitty Hawk, NC, to a place called FIRST FLIGHT, where the Wright Brothers flew for the first time. I even have a video of it on my YouTube channel. David called me recently to ask me how I was doing after the tragedy, on Aug. 31, here in Odessa.

I told him that we were fine.

I shared with him about the new project that I am developing, which is a series of audiobooks with nice stories. He asked me if those were Biblical stories. I told him no. They are simply nice stories to inspire people to do good things for others.

David then told me that he just lived an interesting experience at a store in Florida, where he lives now. It had to do with what I just said, “inspiring people to do good things for others.”

David was finishing shopping and the cashier asked him a question about one item. David smiled at her and answered. Then she asked him another question. David again smiled and answered. He noticed that the cashier was looking at him intensely. That is when David understood what was happening.

The worker was amazed with the fact that David was “smiling.” He continued smiling at her, which eventually moved her to smile back.

Many people today are nervous because of the economy, their jobs, their income, their health, their families, their retirement, the traffic, new laws, bad guys, etc. It’s to the point where you see the stress and tension on the faces of most people everywhere. The way they drive, how they park their cars in the parking lot, when they are getting in and out of stores, banks, etc.

It is obvious that the general feeling in most places is not pleasant. Actually, the conversations you hear from many people are about their concerns. It is a fact that our communities are becoming more and more business oriented, and we see less and less friendliness.

That is exactly the challenge we have. We need to overcome all the unhealthy feelings with the peace of God. By reading our Bibles every day, saying our prayers to Him, trusting in Him, we will receive that “peace that surpasses all understanding.” Then we will be able to overcome the fear and hostility that we see everywhere.

We, the people of God, the true believers, most overcome the evil with good.

We are challenged today to do good and show kindness, more than ever before.

We need to stop thinking of religion or politics, and truly becoming spiritual people, by being nice to everyone, and showing kindness to everybody, wherever we are.

What if you and I commit today to smile to everyone we encounter, and show kindness? Maybe that is one simple way to start a new season here in Odessa.