NORRIS: With God’s help, we can all forgive

The word forgiveness is an amazing word in our English language. In order to experience a healthy and productive life one must learn how to apply it on a constant basis. As a minister, I derive my basic definition of forgiveness from the original Hebrew and Greek languages running throughout the Bible. The idea of forgiveness is expressed in translations like, “sending away,” “covering,” “removing,” “wiping away.” The Biblical idea, “to send away,” relates to God’s forgiveness of one’s personal sins and one’s forgiveness of the offenses of others. In Luke 6:37 the word forgiveness is translated, “to loose away.” I personally like the phrases “let it go” or “release it.”

There are offenses of words and actions by others that we consider minor compared to other offenses that seem so major. For example, an unkind word or attitude pales in comparison to the intentional taking of the life of a loved one. However, the principle may be the same in response to the offender. How are the offended parties supposed to react in either case?

I can tell you how some people react. To some, the word forgiveness angers. To others, the very thought of forgiveness is repulsive. Then there are some that believe forgiveness is unattainable. Others have learned the beauty of this word and have chosen to act upon it on an as needed basis, which typically takes place on a regular daily or weekly basis.

Therefore, what is the proper response to offenses by others towards you? Many Christians interpret Scripture to say that they are not required to forgive until the offender asks for forgiveness. My personal understanding of what the Bible teaches is to live a life in the direction of forgiveness, whether the offender asks for it or not. I say this because I believe forgiveness is a choice and forgiveness is much more that a word. To say “I forgive” does not mean it is finished. It simply means that you desire to release the emotions that evolve into resentment, bitterness and hatred. Given the emotional aftereffects on the offended, including resulting effects on personality, the only option is to be willing to forgive anyone for any kind of offense, whether minor or major.

The first reason I feel this way is I have been forgiven so much. No one could ever do to me or cause me pain that would be a greater sin against me than the sins I commit against a Holy God that loves me and paid the ultimate sacrifice through the death of the Lord Jesus Christ, the Son of God.

The second reason I must live in the direction of forgiveness is the potential effects on my inner person and my personality. Resentment, bitterness and hatred can become an obsession and can affect one’s physical, emotional and spiritual health. I have heard it said that “forgiveness has nothing to do with the offender but everything to do with the offended.”

Forgiveness is not saying to one who committed an offense against another that it is OK. It is letting go and releasing all the emotions that would have a negative effect on life for the present and the future. Letting go and releasing is what forgiveness is about.

The bottom line is this. Just as God has forgiven our trespasses against Him, we can, with God’s help, forgive others’ offenses against us. Choose to walk in the path of forgiveness.