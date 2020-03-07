DAWNINGS: What will the power of resurrection look like?

It’s been six months since a severely mentally ill man drove around our city shooting our neighbors. Most of us have returned to life as usual, while others still cannot even begin to imagine a new normal. As Christians prepare to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ at Easter next month, what might the power of resurrection look like for our community after this tragedy?

When I say resurrection here is what I mean: Resurrection is not a return to things the way they were. Resurrection is an opening up of a new reality that was not present before. 1 Peter 1:3 promises us, “By God’s great mercy we have been born anew into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.” I wonder how that new birth and that living hope will manifest among us as we continue to heal.

Maybe we will see new mental health awareness and services bursting forth in our community. Could it be that legislators, practitioners, business leaders, and everyday folks galvanize a mental health revival? The Family Resiliency Center that just opened this week, offering free services to anyone affected by Aug. 31, is offering us a glimpse of resurrection happening among us. I wonder if God will lead us to rise up even more and take better care of our neighbors.

Maybe we will see our Odessa city leadership come together with our news outlets to bring transparency to everything that happened in this event, so that we can learn from it. Could it be that God will help us be better at communication and cooperation after enduring something so hard together? Rather than enmity, maybe resurrection power will bring a new reconciliation.

Maybe Midland and Odessa will continue to grow our partnership through thick and thin. Could it be that new and innovative connections will arise between our two communities, now that we’ve tasted what it means to stand as one?

Or maybe those entrenched in pro-gun control and anti-gun control camps will come together to promote the peace of our city and state. Could it be that the Prince of Peace will open our ears to divine wisdom and open our hearts to our neighbors? That would be an Easter resurrection miracle!

What glimpses of resurrection do you anticipate? Surely God is at work in ways we cannot yet see, bringing blessing out of evil, drawing hope out of despair, doing the work of resurrection right under our noses. Watch for the stone being rolled away.