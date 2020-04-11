DAWNINGS: Holding the door open

Would I like lunchmeat for dinner or lunchmeat for dinner? As we experience limited choices and movement during our shelter-in-place, I’m thinking about my incarcerated friends at the Ector County Youth Center.

For them, life has changed very little while the rest of us cope with enormous changes in our daily routines. The last time I visited our incarcerated youth, before the virus outbreak, I told them I’d be writing about them in my next column. I couldn’t have imagined that soon I’d have the opportunity to experience just a little of what they experience every day.

Yet despite the monotony of incarceration, these kids, ages 12 to 16 years old, tell me that they mostly do better when they are incarcerated. They have help with education, structure to their days, and counselors to support them. They worry about returning to neighborhoods that are drug-infested and violent. The majority of these kids have a background of poverty and adverse childhood experiences. They aren’t sure they have what it takes to keep from winding up right back in the Youth Center.

Remember that these are still kids. Their brains not yet fully formed; their futures are still open and moldable. They make decisions out of “fight or flight” reflexes, and without adults to invest in them and model other paths to take, they often can’t see other options.

That’s why our leaders like Amanda Warber, principal at the ECISD elementary alternative school, and Kevin Mann, director of the Youth Center, are striving to serve these youth, not just punish them.

They and their staff are working to give them mentors and to provide their families with support. Their vision is to change the environment they are released back into, as well as give them skills for navigating to a better place. They need our help, from prayers to volunteers to community partnerships. Because while these kids are bright and capable, their best hope to stay out of incarceration is if we hold the door of freedom open for them.

My prayer for our incarcerated youth is that they will know their worth in God’s eyes and have people around them who mirror that worth in the way we look at them. For during this Holy Week, as we await Easter’s triumph, we remember that Jesus was incarcerated, arrested and held in lockdown. When Jesus overcame the cross, he was overcoming for these kids, too.