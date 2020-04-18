Villatoro: Hands to work

These are days to put our hands to work. Certainly we can be thinking of many things that are happening around us, but we will not get anything done if our hands are idle.

As a matter of fact, wasting time is the worst thing we can do now! We need to understand that life continues, and with it, everything else keeps moving like always. Our hair keeps growing, we need to eat, clean and take care of trash. Clothes must be washed. Cars need to be clean. Yards, doors, windows, driveways, patios, furniture, indoor and outdoor, must be clean. Pets. Air filters. Etc.

Payments are expected by our providers. Bills have to be paid, or at least renegotiated. Phone calls need to be done. Emails need to be sent. All medical issues need to be taken care of. Issues with cars, equipment, computers, etc, must be resolved. Life continues, and now more difficult than ever.

Precisely for that reason we need to put our hands to work. Doing nothing will take you nowhere. You need to see the reality and get the motivation that you need to do what you need to do. If you don’t have the money to make many payments, make phone calls and talk to those companies. If you can’t afford many things, stop using certain services.

Now is the time to save money and time. Now is the time to work harder than ever. Now is the time to stop watching some much TV or social media stuff, and find something to do in your home and in your workplace, if you have a job. If you need a job, you need to put more effort now than ever before to get that employment.

My friend, it is time to put your hands to work. It is time to have faith. It is time to get up and do something because nobody will show up at your door to fix your life and your problems. Each and every one of us has tons of problems and all of us must do our very best in this season. The free ride is over and now is the time to pay.

Do whatever you need to get motivated, double espresso without sugar, louder music, anything and everything that is needed, just do it because this is crunch time and only the strong ones will survive. Put your faith in our Lord God, say your prayers, read your Bible and put your hands to work.