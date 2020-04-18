  • April 18, 2020

Villatoro: Hands to work - Odessa American: Columns

e-Edition Subscribe

Villatoro: Hands to work

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

Victory Church Odessa

vchurch.us

Posted: Saturday, April 18, 2020 3:00 am

Villatoro: Hands to work By Pastor Gian Carlo Villatoro, Founding Pastor Victory Church, Odessa Odessa American

These are days to put our hands to work. Certainly we can be thinking of many things that are happening around us, but we will not get anything done if our hands are idle.

As a matter of fact, wasting time is the worst thing we can do now! We need to understand that life continues, and with it, everything else keeps moving like always. Our hair keeps growing, we need to eat, clean and take care of trash. Clothes must be washed. Cars need to be clean. Yards, doors, windows, driveways, patios, furniture, indoor and outdoor, must be clean. Pets. Air filters. Etc.

Payments are expected by our providers. Bills have to be paid, or at least renegotiated. Phone calls need to be done. Emails need to be sent. All medical issues need to be taken care of. Issues with cars, equipment, computers, etc, must be resolved. Life continues, and now more difficult than ever.

Precisely for that reason we need to put our hands to work. Doing nothing will take you nowhere. You need to see the reality and get the motivation that you need to do what you need to do. If you don’t have the money to make many payments, make phone calls and talk to those companies. If you can’t afford many things, stop using certain services.

Now is the time to save money and time. Now is the time to work harder than ever. Now is the time to stop watching some much TV or social media stuff, and find something to do in your home and in your workplace, if you have a job. If you need a job, you need to put more effort now than ever before to get that employment.

My friend, it is time to put your hands to work. It is time to have faith. It is time to get up and do something because nobody will show up at your door to fix your life and your problems. Each and every one of us has tons of problems and all of us must do our very best in this season. The free ride is over and now is the time to pay.

Do whatever you need to get motivated, double espresso without sugar, louder music, anything and everything that is needed, just do it because this is crunch time and only the strong ones will survive. Put your faith in our Lord God, say your prayers, read your Bible and put your hands to work.

Posted in on Saturday, April 18, 2020 3:00 am. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
47°
Humidity: 81%
Winds: E at 9mph
Feels Like: 42°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 80°/Low 55°
Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s.

sunday

weather
High 83°/Low 52°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s.

monday

weather
High 86°/Low 56°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]