Villatoro: Broadcasting and newspapers

For years, I have been filming many videos. I have chosen wonderful backgrounds, outdoors, as well as indoors. I also have invited people to be with me on screen. Recording video is a fun experience for anyone, especially when you make mistakes.

Every single time when you are in front of a camera filming a video, inevitably, you are going to say something wrong. Sometimes it’s not what you say, it’s the expression on your face. Or sometimes you are not looking at the right camera, or the person that is with you is not paying attention to what you’re doing. You should have so much fun when you are recording videos! I know I do.

Sometimes I would like to go back and check all the mistakes I made, and create a video just about all the errors, to laugh at myself. I think that would be fantastic!

However, if recording a video could be tricky, imagine how difficult it is to broadcast live. That, my friend, is absolutely complicated. I am not talking about the complexity of all the technology that is required. That, in itself, is a super complicated animal. I am talking about the level of tension that everybody involved can have in that broadcast, while we go live.

My wife, Tracy and I, go live on our church’s broadcast five times a week, and we need to properly prepare for such a task. Anyone that could be around us during the two previous hours before the broadcast, you probably would be laughing at us!

I’m sure you can imagine the kinds of conversations that we have with each other! From the outsider’s view point, I think it’s hilarious.

Bringing a positive message to our audience is extremely important to us. The main goal of our job (which to us, is a calling), consists in delivering inspiration to people, but not just any kind of inspiration. It is the inspiration to believe in God, and to believe in God’s Word.

In these days, we can use so many resources in order to deliver the message coming from Heaven. By the way, the name of our program on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at 5 p.m., is “Vitamins From Heaven.” We are taking advantage of all the technology available today, but we definitely couldn’t do what we are doing without the faithful support of our church members, and the outstanding technical work of our team.

In our church, we work as a family. We all see each other as brothers and sisters, for real. And we all help each other. As a matter of fact, our IT expert is our son, Sebastian. We do believe in working as a family together. We find it a great pleasure in doing this.

Undoubtedly, the existence of newspapers is needed in our community. I am honored to be a part of the Odessa American newspaper. While I am writing this article, I am saying a special prayer for the directors and managers of this noble institution.

May our good Lord continue blessing you, each one of you, dear friends!