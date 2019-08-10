  • August 10, 2019

DAWNINGS: Pray for El Paso, and ourselves - Odessa American: Columns

e-Edition Subscribe

DAWNINGS: Pray for El Paso, and ourselves

The Rev. Dawn Weaks is the co-pastor of Connection Church in Odessa.

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, August 10, 2019 5:30 am

DAWNINGS: Pray for El Paso, and ourselves By The Rev. Dawn Weaks Odessa American

El Paso! How my heart has been with you this week! I am praying for families whose loved ones were killed, for first responders who can never unsee what they saw, for city leaders who are trying to lead while their hearts are broken. And yes, I am praying for the young man who perpetrated this violence.

What we know is that the perpetrator, a fellow Texan, acted out his racist ideology which was promoted by an international network of white supremacist groups. The Southern Poverty Law Center lists nearly a hundred of these groups in the United States, and many in Texas. While we may pray for him, it is too simplistic to let ourselves off the hook by saying he’s “sick” or “crazy.” We must ask – how did he become so racist he would kill? And what part do we have to play in combating the evil of white supremacy?

We do not yet know if the El Paso shooter was a member of a church. But we do know that the Charleston shooter, who killed nine African-American people while they were in Bible study, was raised in church. The bishop of his church, Rev. Elizabeth Eaton, called her church to repentance from racism and to an active ministry of combating it.

“We might say that this was an isolated act by a deeply disturbed man,” she warned in a 2015 church-wide letter. “But we know that is not the whole truth. It is not an isolated event. And even if the shooter was unstable, the framework upon which he built his vision of race is not. Racism is a fact in American culture. Denial and avoidance of this fact are deadly.”

Does your church make a clear point to teach about racism, to name it, and to repudiate it? Does your congregation go out of its way to spend time with people of different languages, colors, and cultures? If we don’t, we are a part of the problem. This is not a time to stay in our racially-defined bunkers and hope things get better. So let us pray for El Paso, and for ourselves. Let us ask God for courage to learn and have our blind eyes opened, so that we can be a part of healing our world. After all, we who are Christians follow a brown-skinned Savior who taught us to love “others” as we love ourselves.

Posted in on Saturday, August 10, 2019 5:30 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
78°
Humidity: 49%
Winds: SSE at 8mph
Feels Like: 80°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 102°/Low 77°
Sunny. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the upper 70s.

sunday

weather
High 102°/Low 77°
Abundant sunshine. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the upper 70s.

monday

weather
High 104°/Low 78°
Sunshine. Highs 102 to 106F and lows in the upper 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]