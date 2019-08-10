DAWNINGS: Pray for El Paso, and ourselves

El Paso! How my heart has been with you this week! I am praying for families whose loved ones were killed, for first responders who can never unsee what they saw, for city leaders who are trying to lead while their hearts are broken. And yes, I am praying for the young man who perpetrated this violence.

What we know is that the perpetrator, a fellow Texan, acted out his racist ideology which was promoted by an international network of white supremacist groups. The Southern Poverty Law Center lists nearly a hundred of these groups in the United States, and many in Texas. While we may pray for him, it is too simplistic to let ourselves off the hook by saying he’s “sick” or “crazy.” We must ask – how did he become so racist he would kill? And what part do we have to play in combating the evil of white supremacy?

We do not yet know if the El Paso shooter was a member of a church. But we do know that the Charleston shooter, who killed nine African-American people while they were in Bible study, was raised in church. The bishop of his church, Rev. Elizabeth Eaton, called her church to repentance from racism and to an active ministry of combating it.

“We might say that this was an isolated act by a deeply disturbed man,” she warned in a 2015 church-wide letter. “But we know that is not the whole truth. It is not an isolated event. And even if the shooter was unstable, the framework upon which he built his vision of race is not. Racism is a fact in American culture. Denial and avoidance of this fact are deadly.”

Does your church make a clear point to teach about racism, to name it, and to repudiate it? Does your congregation go out of its way to spend time with people of different languages, colors, and cultures? If we don’t, we are a part of the problem. This is not a time to stay in our racially-defined bunkers and hope things get better. So let us pray for El Paso, and for ourselves. Let us ask God for courage to learn and have our blind eyes opened, so that we can be a part of healing our world. After all, we who are Christians follow a brown-skinned Savior who taught us to love “others” as we love ourselves.