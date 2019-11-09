DAWNINGS: Making your treasure reflect your heart

“All that church ever wants is our money,” the stereotypical complaint goes.

I’m sure there are churches that are just looking for money, but the churches I know and certainly the one I serve are looking for changed lives. How we handle our money is just a sign of whether or not our life has been changed for the good. Think about it.

Jesus said, “Where your treasure is, that’s where your heart will be also.” (Matthew 6:21). So go ahead, look at where your treasure is.

The way we do this at my house is once a year we go through all our expenses and see where we are spending our money. Sometimes it’s shocking. One year we asked, is our heart really this much with our cable company?

That was the year we decided to cut the cable and redirected those precious dollars, because our heart is with our local church and our children’s college fund, and not with the 24/7 news cycle with which cable tried to fill our home. That changed our family life for the good.

When’s the last time you took good stock of where your money is going, and redirected it to where your heart actually is?

You will find yourself becoming spiritually and possibly physically more healthy the more you are intentional about where your money goes. It takes some courage to take a look at how you are doing in this area. I remember the very first time I began to pay attention to where all my money was going. It was discouraging because it seemed like I would never get my income in line with my spending, and my spending in line with my priorities. Once I did, a huge weight was lifted off my shoulders.

It helps to have others who will encourage you as you keep taking steps to getting your heart and your bank account lined up. Our church is working with My Community Credit Union to offer three free community classes this month.

“Financial Health 101” will begin Sunday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. and continue on Wednesdays Nov. 13 and 20 at 6:30 p.m. If you want to learn more about aligning your money with your priorities, I strongly encourage you to attend. The sessions are free at Connection Christian Church at 4241 Tanglewood Lane by the mall.

Three hours could change your whole life. You can be less stressed, more joyful, and know the peace God wants you to have in your life. That is the real goal, you know — changed lives!