Church News

Impact City Church, 914 N. Texas Ave., has scheduled a Candlelight service at 10 a.m. Sunday.

There will be special music, a special Christmas message from the Rev. Ralph Emerson, candle lighting, and more.

A Christmas party and activities will also take place for children from the age of 2 years old up to the fifth grade level in the Kids Building,

The candlelight service will also be available to view online.

Call 279-0389, email info@impactcity.cc or visit tinyurl.com/ya2wmn3s.

Odessa First Assembly, 1101 N. Lee Ave., has scheduled “Joy to the FAM,” a Christmas fun night, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

There will be snacks, crafts, music, live nativity story and more.

Families will rotate through stations together.

To sign up for a time slot, go to https://signup.com/go/bfjaTxv.

Visit tinyurl.com/y8272d5j.

Second Baptist Church, 711 E. 17th St., has scheduled its 65th annual live nativity from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 22, 23 and 24.

Call 337=8381 or visit tinyurl.com/y2dsnx2k.

CrossRoads, 6901 E. State Highway 191, has scheduled Christmas Eve services at 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 24.

West Odessa services will take place at 5 p.m. at The Headlee Boys & Girls Club, 1476 N. Knox.

Visit www.crchurch.cc.

Stonegate, 4240 Preston Smith Road, has scheduled Christmas Eve services at 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Dec. 24.

Tickets are limited.

Visit stonegate.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/656803.

Community Bible Church, 1603 N. Grandview Ave., has scheduled a Christmas Eve service from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 24.

There will be carols singing, the Christmas story, and a Candlelight experience.

Visit tinyurl.com/y8ukx7my.

Kingdom Church, 3002 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Christmas Eve services at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 24.

There will be Christmas carol singing, hot cocoa, cookie decorating and more.

Childcare will be limited 0-2.

Visit tinyurl.com/y3qeuc5u.

Mission Dorado Baptist Church, 4142 Faudree Road, has scheduled a Candlelight Christmas Eve Service at 5 p.m. Dec. 24.

Visit tinyurl.com/yyjxu7n8.

Odessa Christian Faith Center, 8860 Andrews Highway, will present an original production, “Christmas Times,” at 4:30 p.m. and at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 24.

Admission is free.

Call 368-7714, email ocfc@ocfc.org or visit ocfc.org.

Connection Christian Church, 4241 Tanglewood Lane, has scheduled a drive-in Christmas Eve Worship at 6 p.m. Dec. 24 at the church west parking lot.

There will be carols, communion, and candlelight.

Visit tinyurl.com/y5ota4jt.

First Baptist Church, 311 W. Eighth St., has scheduled Christmas Eve Services at 5 p.m. and at 7 p.m. Dec. 24.

Services will also be available live on Facebook or on KMID-TV Channel 2 at 7 p.m.

Visit tinyurl.com/y9s9wcr3.

Refuge-Ministries Wesley Campus, 1211 E.57th St., has scheduled Christmas Eve Services at 6 p.m. Dec. 24.

This service is filled with scripture readings, prayer time, and candle lighting accompanied with Christmas songs.

Cookies and hot cocoa will also be available.

Catholic Charities Community Services Odessa, 2500 Andrews Highway, need of volunteers for pantry distribution.

Distribution times are scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays.

For more information on dates and times, call 332-1387.

Visit facebook.com/ccodessatx or ccodessa.com.

Door of Hope Mission are in need of financial support to help provide hot meals, a safe place to sleep and shower to those who struggle with addictions through Bible study and counseling.

There a few ways to give:

PayPal Giving Fund: 100% goes to the mission, visit www.paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/2432315. PayPal does not keep a processing fee when you use this service.

Door of Hope Mission website, www.doorofhopemission.com/donate.html, or mail a check to Door of Hope Mission, PO Box 1789, Odessa, TX 79760.

On Amazon or eBay, add Door of Hope Mission as preferred charity, and a portion of purchases will go to the mission.

On Amazon Smile (www.smile.amazon.com): Login to your account then select Door of Hope Mission Odessa TX so the mission receives donations from eligible purchases when you shop.

On eBay (charity.ebay.com/charity/charity-name/2432315): Add the Door Of Hope Mission to favorites.

All donations are tax deductible.

For more information, call 337-8294 or visit doorofhopemission.com.

Highland United Methodist Church, 1808 N. Dixie Blvd., and volunteers offer a back door blessing meal at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the fellowship hall.

There is no charge. Any donations contributed goes toward Highland's children's ministries.

Call 332-0261 or email highlandumc.odessa@gmail.com.

Visit highlandodessa.com.

Victory Christian Fellowship Church, 325 N. County Road West, offers individuals assistance who are hurting from addictions to become drug and alcohol free, physically well and most important spiritually alive.

All services are provided for free.

Several homes are located throughout Texas, New Mexico and Chicago.

For more information, call the Rev. Albert Flores at 432-978-9959 or 432-335-8925.

For home locations, call for Odessa, 325-300-0832; El Paso, 915-838-8887; Fort Worth, 817-626-1819; Houston, 713-880-4732; Mathis, 361-547-3755; McAllen, 956-702-2781; San Angelo, 325-658-1061; Albuquerque, N.M., 505-550-5661; Artesia, N.M., 575-745-4294; and Chicago, 773-696-9094.

