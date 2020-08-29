Church News

The Odessa American welcomes church special events. Submission deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesdays for consideration for the following Saturday’s edition. Email oalife@oaoa.com.

The Bridge will be live streaming a special remembrance service and prayer vigil to honor victims, survivors and first responders impacted by the Aug. 31, 2019, mass shooting at 6 p.m. Sunday.

The in-person event will just be for the victims and their families, as well as a few invited first responders, but will live stream the event for the general public and are hoping the community both near and far will be able to join virtually for a night of remembering, honoring, prayer and hope.

All the victims will be honored during the event, along with first responders of the community.

Visit www.facebook.com/TheBridgeOdessa or www.thebridgeodessa.org.

The First United Methodist Church, 415 N. Lee Ave., has scheduled a prayer and praise hour from noon to 1 p.m. Monday in honor of the victims of last year’s mass shooting and their families.

Performances will be presented by local music ministers David Corman, Shari Santorelli, Erica Lane-Garza and Samuel Buhl.

Sack lunches of sandwiches, chips and drinks will be served.

Call 337-1527 or visit fumcodessa.org.

The various ministerial alliances of the Permian Basin will offer a prayer service remembering the loss of life and injuries to community members inflicted by a gunman one year ago.

The service will be held at 8 p.m. Monday in the west parking lot of Connection Christian Church, located at 4241 Tanglewood Lane.

Participants are invited to drive in to the parking lot and stay in their cars for the 30-minute event, which will include ministers from a variety of faith traditions. Those gathered will be able to tune in to the radio and hear the service in their cars.

The service will conclude with the ringing of bells for the lives lost and wounded on Aug. 31, 2019.

For more information, visit Connection Christian Church’s website odessaconnection.church, their Facebook, Twitter or Instagram@odessaconnect, or call the church office at 332-2954.

Door of Hope Mission are in need of financial support to help provide hot meals, a safe place to sleep and shower to those who struggle with addictions through Bible study and counseling.

There a few ways to give:

PayPal Giving Fund: 100% goes to the mission, visit www.paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/2432315. PayPal does not keep a processing fee when you use this service.

Door of Hope Mission website, www.doorofhopemission.com/donate.html, or mail a check to Door of Hope Mission, PO Box 1789, Odessa, TX 79760.

On Amazon or eBay, add Door of Hope Mission as preferred charity, and a portion of purchases will go to the mission.

On Amazon Smile (www.smile.amazon.com): Login to your account then select Door of Hope Mission Odessa TX so the mission receives donations from eligible purchases when you shop.

On eBay (charity.ebay.com/charity/charity-name/2432315): Add the Door of Hope Mission to favorites.

All donations are tax deductible.

For more information, call 337-8294 or visit doorofhopemission.com.

Highland United Methodist Church, 1808 N. Dixie Blvd., and volunteers offer a back door blessing meal at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the fellowship hall.

There is no charge. Any donations contributed goes toward Highland's children's ministries.

Call 332-0261 or email highlandumc.odessa@gmail.com.

Visit highlandodessa.com.

Unity Spiritual Center West Texas is starting A Course in Miracles with the Rev. Janie Kelley at noon Thursdays at Unity Spiritual Center, 210 E. 12th St.

The course is well known for giving a different point of view and insight into spiritual transformation. It is often studied in New Thought groups. The book Course in Miracles first published in 1976 and written by Helen Schumann will be used for the course.

Call 432- 337-7851 or email Unityofwesttexas@gmail.com.

Victory Christian Fellowship Church, 325 N. County Road West, offers individuals assistance who are hurting from addictions to become drug and alcohol free, physically well and most important spiritually alive.

All services are provided for free.

Several homes are located throughout Texas, New Mexico and Chicago.

For more information, call the Rev. Albert Flores at 432-978-9959 or 432-335-8925.

For home locations, call for Odessa, 325-300-0832; El Paso, 915-838-8887; Fort Worth, 817-626-1819; Houston, 713-880-4732; Mathis, 361-547-3755; McAllen, 956-702-2781; San Angelo, 325-658-1061; Albuquerque, N.M., 505-550-5661; Artesia, N.M., 575-745-4294; and Chicago, 773-696-9094.

