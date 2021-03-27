Church News

The Odessa American welcomes church special events. Submission deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesdays for consideration for the following Saturday’s edition. Email oalife@oaoa.com.

Kingdom Church, 3002 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Pink Impact Simulcast from 9 a.m. to noon today.

Doors open at 8 a.m.

Guest speakers will be Henry Cloud, Havilah Cunnington, Lynette Lewis, Sarah Jakes Roberts and more.

Registration is required.

Visit tinyurl.com/ycr6n5bd.

Connection Christian Church, 4241 Tanglewood Lane, has scheduled Palm Sunday worship from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday.

There will be palm branches and communion for participants. The Bell Choir will provide the music.

Visit tinyurl.com/ykabpw7r.

Grace Christian Fellowship, 3450 Billy Hext Road, has scheduled a Family Fest at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

There will be an Easter egg hunt, free food, games, egg decorating and more.

RSVP requested so they can know approximately how many people we are going to feed.

Call 432-335-0117 or visit tinyurl.com/9nwe4t2r or www.graceodessa.com.

The Bridge, 3901 E. Yukon Road, has scheduled the following Easter events.

Sunday: Palm Sunday and Easter Egg Hunt. Volunteers are needed.

April 1: 6:30 p.m., Maundy Thursday service.

April 4: 9 a.m., traditional service; and 10:16 a.m., contemporary service.

Egg hunt volunteers sign up or for more information, visit www.thebridgeodessa.org.

Immanuel Baptist Church, 4020 E. University Blvd. has scheduled an Easter worship service at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. April 4.

The 9 a.m. service will be live streamed.

Visit tinyurl.com/8ucbdhe2.

Kingdom Church, 3002 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Easter services at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. April 4.

Kids Easter Egg Hunt will take placed after 11:15 a.m. service.

There will be an Easter photo-ops in the foyer for family pictures.

Visit tinyurl.com/zj5x3j4x.

Catholic Charities Community Services Odessa, 2500 Andrews Highway, need of volunteers for pantry distribution.

Distribution times are scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays.

For more information on dates and times, call 332-1387.

Visit facebook.com/ccodessatx or ccodessa.com.

New Life Church, 7184 Club Dr., has scheduled Easter services and Egg Hunt April 4.

Services in-person will take place at 9:15 a.m. and in-person and online at 10:30 a.m.

The Easter Egg Hunt will take place at 11:45 a.m.

Call 432-272-5556 or visit www.newlifeodessa.org.

Door of Hope Mission are in need of financial support to help provide hot meals, a safe place to sleep and shower to those who struggle with addictions through Bible study and counseling.

There a few ways to give:

PayPal Giving Fund: 100% goes to the mission, visit www.paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/2432315. PayPal does not keep a processing fee when you use this service.

Door of Hope Mission website, www.doorofhopemission.com/donate.html, or mail a check to Door of Hope Mission, PO Box 1789, Odessa, TX 79760.

On Amazon or eBay, add Door of Hope Mission as preferred charity, and a portion of purchases will go to the mission.

On Amazon Smile (www.smile.amazon.com): Login to your account then select Door of Hope Mission Odessa TX so the mission receives donations from eligible purchases when you shop.

On eBay (charity.ebay.com/charity/charity-name/2432315): Add the Door Of Hope Mission to favorites.

All donations are tax deductible.

For more information, call 337-8294 or visit doorofhopemission.com.

Highland United Methodist Church, 1808 N. Dixie Blvd., and volunteers offer a back door blessing meal at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the fellowship hall.

There is no charge. Any donations contributed goes toward Highland's children's ministries.

Call 332-0261 or email highlandumc.odessa@gmail.com.

Visit highlandodessa.com.

Sherwood Church of Christ, 4900 North Dixie Blvd., offers free clothing on the first Saturday of every month.

With so many families in the community are losing their jobs due to COVID and the downturn in oil, the Sherwood Clothes Closet is an opportunity for people to find needed clothing items for the entire family.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Masks are required to comply with city orders and to protect each other from spreading the virus.

Victory Christian Fellowship Church, 325 N. County Road West, offers individuals assistance who are hurting from addictions to become drug and alcohol free, physically well and most important spiritually alive.

All services are provided for free.

Several homes are located throughout Texas, New Mexico and Chicago.

For more information, call the Rev. Albert Flores at 432-978-9959 or 432-335-8925.

For home locations, call for Odessa, 325-300-0832; El Paso, 915-838-8887; Fort Worth, 817-626-1819; Houston, 713-880-4732; Mathis, 361-547-3755; McAllen, 956-702-2781; San Angelo, 325-658-1061; Albuquerque, N.M., 505-550-5661; Artesia, N.M., 575-745-4294; and Chicago, 773-696-9094.

