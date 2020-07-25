Church News

EVENTS

Asbury United Methodist Church has scheduled indoor services at 9 a.m. traditional services, 10 a.m., Sunday School and worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays.

Online worship and messages will continue online at facebook.com/aumcodessa or youtube.com/channel/UC-L2X96i83cJUh8YyQ36eFw. Call 366-4456.

Belmont Baptist Church, 1200 W. Eighth St., has scheduled indoor Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. and worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays.

Call 332-0248 or visit belmontbaptist.org or facebook.com/belmontodessa.

Bethel Assembly of God, 319 E. 42nd St., has scheduled services at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and Family Christian Development at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

Call 366-6124, email bethelagodessa@me.com or visit bethelodessa.net.

The Bridge 3901 E. Yukon Road, has scheduled indoor worship services are scheduled at 10:16 a.m. Sundays.

Call 363-0900 or visit facebook.com/TheBridgeOdessa or thebridgeodessa.org.

Calvary Baptist Church has scheduled indoor services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Nursery and children church will not be available.

Wednesday services will be on Facebook page (tinyurl.com/qv7wfa5).

For precaution guidelines or information, call 362-4181 or visit tinyurl.com/ydfunmbe or odessacalvarybaptist.org.

Circle J Cowboy Church of Ector County, 300 W. 31st St., has scheduled indoor services from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sundays. Live streaming will also be available at the church Facebook page tinyurl.com/y7nff2cm.

Call 559-6439 or visit circlej.net.

Connection Christian Church, 4241 Tanglewood Lane, has scheduled services at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Live streaming also will be available at facebook.com/OdessaConnect or tinyurl.com/yatozamf.

Call 332-2954.

Community Bible Church, 1603 N Grandview Ave., has scheduled indoor services at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sundays.

For precaution guidelines or more information, visit tinyurl.com/y8edona4 or call 363-4232.

CrossRoads Church, 6901 E. Highway 191, has scheduled indoor services at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Call 368-2500 or email info@crchurch.cc or visit crchurch.cc.

Door of Hope Mission are in need of financial support to help provide hot meals, a safe place to sleep and shower to those who struggle with addictions through Bible study and counseling.

There a few ways to give:

PayPal Giving Fund: 100% goes to the mission, visit www.paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/2432315. PayPal does not keep a processing fee when you use this service.

Door of Hope Mission website, www.doorofhopemission.com/donate.html, or mail a check to Door of Hope Mission, PO Box 1789, Odessa, TX 79760.

On Amazon or eBay, add Door of Hope Mission as preferred charity, and a portion of purchases will go to the mission.

On Amazon Smile (www.smile.amazon.com): Login to your account then select Door of Hope Mission Odessa TX so the mission receives donations from eligible purchases when you shop.

On eBay (charity.ebay.com/charity/charity-name/2432315): Add the Door Of Hope Mission to favorites.

All donations are tax deductible.

For more information, call 337-8294 or visit doorofhopemission.com.

First Baptist Church, 311 W. Eighth St., has scheduled indoor services at 9 a.m. services Sunday for ages 65 an older, childcare is not provided.

Services for all ages with childcare provided upon reservations at 11 a.m. and at 5 p.m. with no childcare Sunday.

For childcare reservations, more information or precaution guidelines, call 337-1524 or visit fbcodessa.com.

First Presbyterian Church of Odessa live streams adult and youth Sunday school at 9 a.m. and worship services at 10 a.m. Sundays at fpcodessa.org.

Call 337-3526.

First United Methodist Church, 415 N. Lee Ave., has scheduled indoor services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sundays.

Online services and videos of word of encouragement are also live streamed at facebook.com/FUMCOdessa or fumcodessa.org.

Call 337-1527.

Highland United Methodist Church live streams Sunday services, Wednesday Book Study and messages at facebook.com/HighlandUMCOdessa or on YouTube tinyurl.com/w2otc9z.

Call 332-0261.

Highland United Methodist Church, 1808 N. Dixie Blvd., and volunteers offer a back door blessing meal at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the fellowship hall.

There is no charge. Any donations contributed goes toward Highland's children's ministries.

Call 332-0261 or email highlandumc.odessa@gmail.com.

Visit highlandodessa.com.

Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2633 Conover Ave., has scheduled indoor mass services.

Live streaming is also available on the church Facebook page.

For mass times, call 580-4295 or visit facebook.com/HRCC2633.

Hope Alive Church has scheduled indoor services at 10 a.m. Sundays.

Call 332-4673 or visit facebook.com/myhopealive.church or myhopealive.church.

House of Mercy Ministries, 1466 N. U.S. Highway 385, Andrews, has scheduled a food distribution while supplies last starting at 8:30 a.m. today.

No qualifications required. First come first served.

The event is free and open to the public.

Call 432-524-7525, email houseofmercyandrews@hotmail.com or visit tinyurl.com/y39cuwh9.

Impact City Church, formerly New Life Chapel, has scheduled indoor Sunday services at 10 a.m. at impactcity.cc.

Call 337-1000.

Inner City Tabernacle of Life Ministries has scheduled Sunday online services at 12:05 p.m. and online bible study conference call at 7:55 p.m. Wednesdays at 605-313-5111 access code 245154 or join app with ICTabernacle8.

Call 272-2544 or visit Facebook.com/ICTabernacle or ICTabernacleofLifeMinistries.com.

Kingdom Church, 3002 E. University Blvd., has scheduled indoor services at 9:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Sundays.

Services are also available online at facebook.com/kingdomodessa.

Kingdom Kids services will also be available for elementary kids and preschoolers.

Call 272-1080 or visit kingdomodessa.com.

Mission Dorado Baptist live streams services at 11 a.m. Sundays at facebook.com/MissionDoradoBaptistChurch and missiondorado.com.

Call 561-8553.

New Dawn Fellowship offers online sermons and messages at facebook.com/newdawnfellowship.

Sunday services are scheduled at 10 a.m.

Call 653-5259 or visit newdawnfellowship.com.

Lutheran Church of the Risen Lord, 1603 N. Grandview Ave., has scheduled indoor services at 11 a.m. Sundays.

Online streaming of services and messages will also be available at facebook.com/Lutheran-Church-of-the-Risen-Lord-205915909470540.

The church has also scheduled a food pantry to help those in need from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

To get a box of food, bring a copy of your ID and fill out a form. Food donations are also accepted. Call 362-2549.

Life Challenge has scheduled indoor services at 10 a.m. and at 7 p.m. at Sundays and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Call 363-5433 or visit facebook.com/LCOdessa or lcodessa.org.

New Life Church, 7184 Club Drive, has scheduled indoor services at 9 a.m. and at 10:30 a.m. Sundays.

Online services are also available on Facebook tinyurl.com/uetgzxj and on YouTube.

Visit newlifeodessa.org.

Odessa First Assembly, 1101 N. Lee Ave., has scheduled indoor services at 9 a.m. and at 11 a.m. Sundays and at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

Online services are also available at odessafirstassembly.com and at facebook.com/OdessaFirstAG.

Call 332-2559 or 806-786-4750 or email pastortoddstarnes@odessafirst.com or visit odessafirstassembly.com.

Odessa Bible Church has scheduled indoor services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays.

Online services will continue for several more weeks, visit YouTube at tinyurl.com/yx52qtcj and facebook.com/odessabible.

For more information and precaution guidelines during services, call 337-3944 or visit odessabible.org.

Odessa Christian Faith Center, 900 Andrews Highway, has scheduled indoor services at 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Sundays.

Reservations are required for children as space is limited. For reservations, visit https://forms.gle/i7qaVXDcu1sdvE3w5.

For precaution guidelines, visit tinyurl.com/yazst6y4.

Call 368-7714 or visit tinyurl.com/ybxmd42c or facebook.com/OdessaChristianFaithCenter.

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled indoor services at 10 a.m. Sundays.

Call 337-5451 or visit redeemerodessa.org.

St. Andrew Cumberland Presbyterian Church live streams worship services at 11 a.m. Sunday’s at tinyurl.com/ssff3od.

Call 367-8603.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 7601 N Grandview Ave., offers indoor communion and mass services at 5 p.m. today (English), at 7:30 a.m. (Latin & English), 9 a.m. (English), 11:30 a.m., (English) and 1:30 p.m. (Spanish) Sunday.

Live streaming will also be available for the 5 p.m. Saturdays and 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sunday services at facebook.com/seasodessa or setonparishodessa.org.

Seating is limited.

Nursery will not be available. Cloth masks must be worn over mouth and nose by everyone over the age of 2.

Call 367-4657.

Stonegate Fellowship Odessa, 4240 Preston Smith Road, has scheduled indoor services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays.

Baptistism class will take place at 9 a.m. Register at tinyurl.com/yapfnhcq.

Call 694-5100 or visit facebook.com/stonegateodessa or stonegatefellowship.com.

Victory Church Group, 2400 W. 81st St., has scheduled worship services at 10 a.m. Sundays and Bible Study at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

Online services are also available at facebook.com/vchurch.us.

Call 614-9798.

Victory Christian Fellowship Church, 325 N. County Road West, offers individuals assistance who are hurting from addictions to become drug and alcohol free, physically well and most important spiritually alive.

All services are provided for free.

Several homes are located throughout Texas, New Mexico and Chicago.

For more information, call the Rev. Albert Flores at 432-978-9959 or 432-335-8925.

For home locations, call for Odessa, 325-300-0832; El Paso, 915-838-8887; Fort Worth, 817-626-1819; Houston, 713-880-4732; Mathis, 361-547-3755; McAllen, 956-702-2781; San Angelo, 325-658-1061; Albuquerque, N.M., 505-550-5661; Artesia, N.M., 575-745-4294; and Chicago, 773-696-9094.

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4901 Maple Ave., live streams services at 11 a.m. Sundays at facebook.com/wpcodessa.

The church also offers a monthly food pantry from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the last Saturday of each month. Church members will be handing out food boxes.

Call 366-1321 or visit wpcodessa.com.

