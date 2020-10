Church News

The Odessa American welcomes church special events. Submission deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesdays for consideration for the following Saturday’s edition. Email oalife@oaoa.com.

The Bridge, 3901 E. Yukon Road, has scheduled a Pumpkin Patch fundraiser from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. throughout October.

Proceeds will go to support the Bridge Kids' Ministry as well as the West Texas Food Bank.

Call 363-0900 or visit www.facebook.com/TheBridgeOdessa or thebridgeodessa.org.

MONAHANS Crossroads Church of Monahans has scheduled a Trunk or Treat from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at Ward County Center parking lot, 525 E. Monahans Parkway, Monahans.

The family friendly event will include lots of candy and games.

To volunteer of for more information, visit crchurch.cc/Events/night-of-light.

Belmont Baptist Church, 1200 W. Eighth St., has scheduled Drive-Thru Fall Fun Night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today in the northwest parking lot.

Visit tinyurl.com/y5p7ptyc.

Connection Christian Church, 4241 Tanglewood Lane, has scheduled a Trunk or Treat from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today.

There will be decorated vehicles giving out candy, books, photo booth, games and more.

Social distance will be expected and masks are encouraged.

Visit tinyurl.com/yye2lcly.

Lighthouse of Hope, 5533 W. Mapp St., has scheduled Hallelujah Night Light It Up from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. today

There will be games, prizes, food and more.

Masks are required.

Visit tinyurl.com/yyafhq3x.

New Live Church, 7184 Club Drive, has scheduled a Drive-Thru Trunks or Treats from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today.

Family-friendly, socially-distant event for Halloween. Remain in the comfort of your car for free candy and treat.

Visit tinyurl.com/y2p3wecg.

Crossroads Church, 6901 E. Highway 191, has scheduled Night of Light Trunk or Treat from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today.

The event is free and open to the public.

Crossroads will follow all CDC Guidelines for Covid-19.

To volunteer, register your vehicle or for more information, visit https://crchurch.cc/events.

Catholic Charities Community Services Odessa, 2500 Andrews Highway, need of volunteers for pantry distribution.

Distribution times are scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays.

For more information on dates and times, call 332-1387.

Visit facebook.com/ccodessatx or ccodessa.com.

Door of Hope Mission are in need of financial support to help provide hot meals, a safe place to sleep and shower to those who struggle with addictions through Bible study and counseling.

There a few ways to give:

PayPal Giving Fund: 100% goes to the mission, visit www.paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/2432315. PayPal does not keep a processing fee when you use this service.

Door of Hope Mission website, www.doorofhopemission.com/donate.html, or mail a check to Door of Hope Mission, PO Box 1789, Odessa, TX 79760.

On Amazon or eBay, add Door of Hope Mission as preferred charity, and a portion of purchases will go to the mission.

On Amazon Smile (www.smile.amazon.com): Login to your account then select Door of Hope Mission Odessa TX so the mission receives donations from eligible purchases when you shop.

On eBay (charity.ebay.com/charity/charity-name/2432315): Add the Door Of Hope Mission to favorites.

All donations are tax deductible.

For more information, call 337-8294 or visit doorofhopemission.com.

Highland United Methodist Church, 1808 N. Dixie Blvd., and volunteers offer a back door blessing meal at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the fellowship hall.

There is no charge. Any donations contributed goes toward Highland's children's ministries.

Call 332-0261 or email highlandumc.odessa@gmail.com.

Visit highlandodessa.com.

Victory Christian Fellowship Church, 325 N. County Road West, offers individuals assistance who are hurting from addictions to become drug and alcohol free, physically well and most important spiritually alive.

All services are provided for free.

Several homes are located throughout Texas, New Mexico and Chicago.

For more information, call the Rev. Albert Flores at 432-978-9959 or 432-335-8925.

For home locations, call for Odessa, 325-300-0832; El Paso, 915-838-8887; Fort Worth, 817-626-1819; Houston, 713-880-4732; Mathis, 361-547-3755; McAllen, 956-702-2781; San Angelo, 325-658-1061; Albuquerque, N.M., 505-550-5661; Artesia, N.M., 575-745-4294; and Chicago, 773-696-9094.

>> OALIFE@OAOA.COM