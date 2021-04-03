Church News

The Odessa American welcomes church special events. Submission deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesdays for consideration for the following Saturday’s edition. Email oalife@oaoa.com.

Odessa First Assembly has scheduled Easter Eggstravaganza at 5 p.m. today at Crump Park, 510 W. 10th St.

There will be an Easter egg hunt, cookout, live worship and fun fellowship.

Visit tinyurl.com/8yxrhb9f.

Kingdom Church, 3002 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Easter services at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Sunday

Kids Easter Egg Hunt will take placed after 11:15 a.m. service.

There will be an Easter photo-ops in the foyer for family pictures.

Visit tinyurl.com/zj5x3j4x.

The Bridge, 3901 E. Yukon Road, has scheduled Easter services at 9 a.m., traditional service; and 10:16 a.m., contemporary service Sunday.

Visit www.thebridgeodessa.org.

Connection Christian Church, 4241 Tanglewood Lane, has scheduled an Easter worship services from 9 a.m. in the sanctuary and at 11 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot.

Both services will have special music, communion, and an Easter message from Mark 16.

Bring a flower to place upon the cross and watch the transformation of resurrection! Take a moment for a photo of family and friends at our photo booth.

Visit tinyurl.com/3thh5xem.

First Baptist Church, 709 N. Lee Ave., has scheduled Easter Services at 9 a.m. and at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Childcare is available for both services

Visit fbcodessa.com.

Immanuel Baptist Church, 4020 E. University Blvd. has scheduled an Easter worship service at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

The 9 a.m. service will be live streamed.

Visit tinyurl.com/8ucbdhe2.

Odessa First Assembly, 1101 N. Lee Ave., has scheduled He is Risen - Easter at 9 a.m. and at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Nurseries and Adventure Kids will be available for the 11 a.m. service only.

Visit tinyurl.com/4vuxzhwd.

Odessa Bible Church, 3901 Penbrook St., has scheduled Easter services at 9:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

There will be an Easter Egg Hunt at 10:15 a.m.

Reservations are required.

To reserve your spot and find more information, visit odessabible.org/easter.

Bethany Christian Church, 4522 N. Everglade Ave., has scheduled Easter Potluck Breakfast Easter Fellowship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Egg hunt and lesson is planned during Sunday School.

Visit https://tinyurl.com/3me37chx.

Community Bible Church, 1603 N. Grandview Ave., has scheduled Easter services at 9:30 a.m. and at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Visit tinyurl.com/75kdtyep.

Hope Alive Church, 305 E. 19th St., has scheduled Easter services at 10 a.m. and at 11:45 a.m. Sunday.

Online service will be at 10 a.m.

Visit tinyurl.com/4mhmfvur.

Impact City Church, 914 N. Texas Ave., has scheduled Easter services at 10 a.m. Sunday.

The ICK Team has fun games and activities planned for the children.

Call 432-279-0389 or visit www.impactcity.cc.

Mission Dorado Baptist Church, 4142 Faudree Road, has scheduled Campus Easter Egg Hunt at 8:30 a.m. and at 10 a.m. Sunday.

There will be games, food, and an Easter egg hunt in three different age appropriate for ages birth-fifth grade.

Visit tinyurl.com/ym4h3k6m or tinyurl.com/xvcc9x34.

Pathway Baptist Church, 1601 W. University Blvd., has scheduled Easter services from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

Visit tinyurl.com/c8j2cwj9.

New Dawn Fellowship, 2110 E. 10th St., has scheduled Easter services at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Activities designed for kids will be included.

Visit www.newdawnfellowship.com.

Second Baptist Church, 711 E. 17th St., has scheduled "Easter: A Journey from the Cross to the Empty Tomb" at 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

Visit 2bcodessa.com.

Southcrest Baptist Church and Fabulous Faith will present WORTHY, a women’s conference, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 9 at the Worship Center of Southcrest Baptist Church, 3801 S. Loop 289, Lubbock.

Featuring speaker will be Jamie Ivey, a podcaster, writer, and speaker from Austin.

Worship leader will be Meredith Andrews. Andrews is a Dove Award-winning recording artist for both Worship Album of the Year and Worship Song of the Year. Andrews has also released several praise and worship songs in Spanish.

In-person tickets is $35 or livestream tickets for $15 online at www.worthylbk.com. Group rates are available.

For more information, call 806-776-0539 or visit www.worthylbk.com.

Catholic Charities Community Services Odessa, 2500 Andrews Highway, need of volunteers for pantry distribution.

Distribution times are scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays.

For more information on dates and times, call 332-1387.

Visit facebook.com/ccodessatx or ccodessa.com.

New Life Church, 7184 Club Dr., has scheduled Easter services and Egg Hunt April 4.

Services in-person will take place at 9:15 a.m. and in-person and online at 10:30 a.m.

The Easter Egg Hunt will take place at 11:45 a.m.

Call 432-272-5556 or visit www.newlifeodessa.org.

Door of Hope Mission are in need of financial support to help provide hot meals, a safe place to sleep and shower to those who struggle with addictions through Bible study and counseling.

There a few ways to give:

PayPal Giving Fund: 100% goes to the mission, visit www.paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/2432315. PayPal does not keep a processing fee when you use this service.

Door of Hope Mission website, www.doorofhopemission.com/donate.html, or mail a check to Door of Hope Mission, PO Box 1789, Odessa, TX 79760.

On Amazon or eBay, add Door of Hope Mission as preferred charity, and a portion of purchases will go to the mission.

On Amazon Smile (www.smile.amazon.com): Login to your account then select Door of Hope Mission Odessa TX so the mission receives donations from eligible purchases when you shop.

On eBay (charity.ebay.com/charity/charity-name/2432315): Add the Door Of Hope Mission to favorites.

All donations are tax deductible.

For more information, call 337-8294 or visit doorofhopemission.com.

Highland United Methodist Church, 1808 N. Dixie Blvd., and volunteers offer a back door blessing meal at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the fellowship hall.

There is no charge. Any donations contributed goes toward Highland's children's ministries.

Call 332-0261 or email highlandumc.odessa@gmail.com.

Visit highlandodessa.com.

Sherwood Church of Christ, 4900 North Dixie Blvd., offers free clothing on the first Saturday of every month.

With so many families in the community are losing their jobs due to COVID and the downturn in oil, the Sherwood Clothes Closet is an opportunity for people to find needed clothing items for the entire family.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Masks are required to comply with city orders and to protect each other from spreading the virus.

Victory Christian Fellowship Church, 325 N. County Road West, offers individuals assistance who are hurting from addictions to become drug and alcohol free, physically well and most important spiritually alive.

All services are provided for free.

Several homes are located throughout Texas, New Mexico and Chicago.

For more information, call the Rev. Albert Flores at 432-978-9959 or 432-335-8925.

For home locations, call for Odessa, 325-300-0832; El Paso, 915-838-8887; Fort Worth, 817-626-1819; Houston, 713-880-4732; Mathis, 361-547-3755; McAllen, 956-702-2781; San Angelo, 325-658-1061; Albuquerque, N.M., 505-550-5661; Artesia, N.M., 575-745-4294; and Chicago, 773-696-9094.

