Church News

Catholic Charities Community Services Odessa, 2500 Andrews Highway, need of volunteers for pantry distribution.

Distribution times are scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays.

For more information on dates and times, call 332-1387.

Visit facebook.com/ccodessatx or ccodessa.com.

Door of Hope Mission are in need of financial support to help provide hot meals, a safe place to sleep and shower to those who struggle with addictions through Bible study and counseling.

There a few ways to give:

PayPal Giving Fund: 100% goes to the mission, visit www.paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/2432315. PayPal does not keep a processing fee when you use this service.

Door of Hope Mission website, www.doorofhopemission.com/donate.html, or mail a check to Door of Hope Mission, PO Box 1789, Odessa, TX 79760.

On Amazon or eBay, add Door of Hope Mission as preferred charity, and a portion of purchases will go to the mission.

On Amazon Smile (www.smile.amazon.com): Login to your account then select Door of Hope Mission Odessa TX so the mission receives donations from eligible purchases when you shop.

On eBay (charity.ebay.com/charity/charity-name/2432315): Add the Door Of Hope Mission to favorites.

All donations are tax deductible.

For more information, call 337-8294 or visit doorofhopemission.com.

Highland United Methodist Church, 1808 N. Dixie Blvd., and volunteers offer a back door blessing meal at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the fellowship hall.

There is no charge. Any donations contributed goes toward Highland's children's ministries.

Call 332-0261 or email highlandumc.odessa@gmail.com.

Visit highlandodessa.com.

Sherwood Church of Christ, 4900 North Dixie Blvd., offers free clothing on the first Saturday of every month.

With so many families in the community are losing their jobs due to COVID and the downturn in oil, the Sherwood Clothes Closet is an opportunity for people to find needed clothing items for the entire family.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Masks are required to comply with city orders and to protect each other from spreading the virus.

Victory Christian Fellowship Church, 325 N. County Road West, offers individuals assistance who are hurting from addictions to become drug and alcohol free, physically well and most important spiritually alive.

All services are provided for free.

Several homes are located throughout Texas, New Mexico and Chicago.

For more information, call the Rev. Albert Flores at 432-978-9959 or 432-335-8925.

For home locations, call for Odessa, 325-300-0832; El Paso, 915-838-8887; Fort Worth, 817-626-1819; Houston, 713-880-4732; Mathis, 361-547-3755; McAllen, 956-702-2781; San Angelo, 325-658-1061; Albuquerque, N.M., 505-550-5661; Artesia, N.M., 575-745-4294; and Chicago, 773-696-9094.

