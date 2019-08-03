Church News

EVENTS

>> MIDLAND The 20th annual Rock the Desert Christian Music Festival will conclude today at Rock the Desert festival field, 2000 S. FM 1788, Midland.

Gates open at 1 p.m. today.

The following performances have been scheduled on the main stage at 4 p.m., Ledger; 5:15 p.m., Land of Color; 6:30 p.m., Zach Williams; 8 p.m., Patrick Payton; 8:30 p.m., Kari Jobe; 10:15 p.m., Skillet.

The following performances have been scheduled in the Coffee House at 4 p.m., Brendyn; 5:30 p.m., Erica Lane; 7 p.m., The Foundry; 8:30 p.m., Bryson Comtois.

The following performances have been scheduled on the Kiss FM Stage at 3 p.m., Angie Rose; 4:30 p.m., Dawson Hollow; 6 p.m., Joel Vaughn; 7:15 p.m., Bryson Comtois; 7:45 p.m., NoBigDyl.

Bring coolers, lawn chairs, umbrellas, canopy tops, skateboards and sunscreen (all coolers will be checked).

Alcohol, drugs, glass containers, weapons, golf carts, pets and no smoking will be allowed on the festival grounds.

Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the gate. General admission tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the gate. Tickets are good for all three days. Wristbands will be provided for re-entry.

Camping reservations (for up to 20 campers) is $25. There is no limit for the number of tents allowed per spot. RV registration fee is $25 per RV.

For more information or tickets, call 563-3434, email info@rockthedesert.com or rtd@rockthedesert.com or visit www.rockthedesert.com.

>> Highland United Methodist Church, 1808 N. Dixie Blvd., has scheduled a game night and watermelon feed for Family Fun Night at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Call 332-0261 or visit www.highlandodessa.com.

>> Crossroads Fellowship, 6901 E. Highway 191, has scheduled the 2019 Global Leadership Summit at 8 a.m. Thursday and Friday.

Join more than 405,000 people around the world for two days of world-class leadership training.

Visit tinyurl.com/y645lbbv.

>> The Well-Hand of Grace has scheduled a Women Empowerment Bootcamp, "Achieving Excellence & Defying the Odds through Unity," from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 15, 29, Sept. 5, 19, Oct. 3, 17 and 31 and Nov. 7 at Asbury Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd.

Classes include: Self Defense Class, Aug. 15 and 29; Wellness Cooking Class, Sept. 5 and 19; Wellness Heath Awareness, Oct. 3, 17 and 31; Resource Fair, Oct. 31; and First Aid or CPR Certification, Nov. 7.

For those who attend the classes, a free pedicure, manicure or a massage will be offered.

Free child care for children under 12 will be provided.

The classes are free. However, reservations are required.

Call 214-5413 or 272-1657 or email thewellhandofgrace@gmail.com. Visit thewellhandofgrace.com or tinyurl.com/yyj8vopd.

>> Life in Grace Lutheran Church, 1015 N. Tom Green Ave., has scheduled a Blessing of the Backpacks for school age children Aug. 18, following the 11 a.m. morning worship service.

Call 332-6633 or visit lifeingraceodessa.com.

>> Lutheran Church of the Risen Lord, 1603 N. Grandview Ave., has scheduled a community-wide men's prayer breakfast and Bible study from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 24.

Admission is free.

Call 230-7307, email ang4u@att.net or visit www.lcrl.org.

>> Crescent Park Baptist Church, 3002 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Mother’s Day out for children ages 3 months old to 3 years old from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The cost is $135 a month. Registration is required.

Call 366-4476 on Tuesdays or Thursdays.

>> Frisky Folks, a senior adult fellowship group of Bethany Christian Church, has scheduled a breakfast fellowship open to all senior adults at 8:30 a.m. the last Tuesday of each month at The Egg and I, 7270 E. Highway 191.

Call 366-5971, email gsmorris@hotmail.com or visit www.bccodessa.org.

>> The Rock Odessa, 4803 Plaza Blvd., has scheduled Bunco Night for ladies from 6:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. the third Thursday of each month through Dec. 19.

Visit tinyurl.com/yxqm5s8x.

>> Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4901 Maple Ave., has scheduled the monthly food pantry from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the last Saturday of each month.

Call 366-1321.

>> Odessa Central Baptist Church, 1416 N. Texas Ave., is offering counseling services through Agape Counseling Services of West Texas.

Call 337-6417 or email odcbc@sbcglobal.net.

>> All People Worship Center has opened a hospice service to work in patients’ homes and nursing homes.

With an office at 1324 N. County Road West, the All People Hospice has a doctor, a nurse and a social worker to serve within a 50-mile radius of Odessa. Call 653-5718.

>> Lutheran Church of the Risen Lord, 1603 N. Grandview Ave., has scheduled a food pantry to help those in need from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

To get a box of food, bring a copy of your ID and fill out a form. Food donations are also accepted. Call 362-2549.

CLASSES

>> Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd., has scheduled M.O.P.S. group meetings for mothers from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. the first and third Tuesday from September through May.

The meetings include practical teaching through speakers, demonstrations, videos and more. Nursery is provided.

Visit tinyurl.com/y8htebf3.

>> Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled junior confirmation classes at 9 a.m. Sundays and 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.

>> Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled Lutheranism 101 classes at 9 a.m. Sundays.

Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.

>> First Baptist Church, 709 N. Lee Ave., has scheduled the following Grief Share classes in the senior adult suite.

Sundays: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesdays: 10 a.m. to noon.

The meetings are for those who have lost loved ones and are open to the public.

Call 332-6633 or visit tinyurl.com/y7vffm72.

>> First Baptist Church, 709 N. Lee Ave., has scheduled Steps to Recovery from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the fellowship hall.

Call 332-6633 or visit www.lifeingraceodessa.com.

>> Highland United Methodist Church, 1808 N. Dixie Blvd., has scheduled a Back Door Blessing meal at 6 p.m., followed by Parent Power, Momentum Youth and children's classes at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Tutoring is now being offered starting at 5:30 p.m. for students who need help with homework. Call 332-0261, email highlandumc@cableone.net or visit www.highlandodessa.com.

>> Tanglewood Bible Institute, 1329 Tanglewood Lane, has scheduled two new video-based Bible classes on Thursdays.

Jeremiah, a 24 week class by Dayton Keesee will take place at 7 p.m. and Book of Romans, a 24 week class by Richard Rogers at 8 pm.

These classes may be audited or can be taken toward a bachelor's or master's degree in biblical studies from the Sunset Internal Bible Institute.

Call 366-3619.

BIBLE STUDIES

>> St. Andrew Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1415 N. Grandview Ave., has scheduled “Free of Me,” a Bible study for women (ages 13 and up), from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Finger Food and Fellowship” will start at 5:30 p.m. Bring your favorite snacks to share.

Visit tinyurl.com/y2gaaebq.

>> ROCrageous Sidewalk Ministry, an outreach ministry of Odessa Christian Faith Center, ministers to the children and families of HUD housing sites every other week during the months of April through October.

The ministry provides a full service with music, games, candy and lessons for kids at Chaparral Apartments, La Promesa Apartments, 87th Street Apartments and Arbor Oaks Apartments.

Call Zach Carter at 368-7714, email ocfc@ocfc.org or visit ocfc.org.

>> Crescent Park Baptist Church, 3002 E. University Blvd., has scheduled a Bible study and fellowship for special adults at 9:30 a.m. Sundays. Call 366-4476.

>> A New Chosen Life Fellowship, 406 Fitch Ave., has scheduled Bible study from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Sunday morning worship services are scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sundays. If a ride is needed to any service, call the Rev. Strauss McCreary at 212-1156.

>> Lutheran Church of the Risen Lord, 1603 N. Grandview Ave., has scheduled the following Bible study classes.

Sundays: 9 a.m., Word of God study for adults led by Billy Tripp.

Tuesdays: 10 a.m., Bible study for ladies led by Donna Brown.

Call Angie Gullett at 362-2549, email office@lcrl.org or visit www.lcrl.org.

>> Life in Grace Lutheran Church, 1015 N. Tom Green Ave., has scheduled a Bible study for ladies at noon Tuesdays in the fellowship hall. Bring a sack lunch and join Judy Jordan and the group for a discussion on the book “Included in Christ” by Heather Holleman. The book is based on Ephesians. Call 332-6633.

>> Odessa Christian Faith Center has scheduled a special service for middle school and high school students at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Oneighty Youth Center, 8828 Andrews Highway. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Call 368-7714.

>> Life in Grace Lutheran Church, 1015 N. Tom Green Ave., has scheduled an evening Bible and lectionary study at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. The location of the study differs weekly. Call 332-6633.

>> Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled Readings of the Day, a Bible study for adults, at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.

>> Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled a Bible study for adults on the Book of Romans at 1 p.m. Tuesdays.

Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.

>> Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled a Bible study for adults on Revelations at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. There will be a free sandwich bar at 5:30 p.m. before the study begins.

Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.