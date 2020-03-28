Church News

EVENTS

>> Asbury United Methodist Church offers online services and audio messages at www.facebook.com/aumcodessa/. Call 366-4456.

>> Belmont Baptist Church offers audio messages at www.facebook.com/belmontodessa/. Call 332-0248.

>> The Bridge will be streaming its Worship services at 10:16 a.m. Sundays. Call 363-0900 or visit www.facebook.com/TheBridgeOdessa/ or thebridgeodessa.org.

>> Connection Christian Church offers video messages at www.facebook.com/OdessaConnect/.

>> CrossRoads Church has scheduled live streaming of its services at 9:30 a.m. and at 11 a.m. Sundays at www.crchurch.cc/watch. Call 368-2500 or email info@crchurch.cc.

>> First Assembly of God live Sunday morning services may viewed online at www.odessafirstassembly.com.

>> First Baptist Church of Odessa offers online services and minister video messages at www.facebook.com/fbcodessa/ and fbcodessa.com.

>> First Presbyterian Church of Odessa sermons are available at fpcodessa.org.

>> First United Methodist Church offers online services and videos of word of encouragement at www.facebook.com/FUMCOdessa/.

>> Highland United Methodist Church has scheduled live streaming of its Sunday services, Wednesday Book Study and messages at www.facebook.com/HighlandUMCOdessa/.

Call 332-0261.

>> Impact City Church, formerly New Life Chapel, is offering an online recording of Sunday morning services at 10 a.m., visit www.impactcity.cc.

>> Mission Dorado Baptist has scheduled live streaming of services at 11 a.m. Sundays at www.facebook.com/MissionDoradoBaptistChurch/ and missiondorado.com. Call 561-8553.

>> New Dawn Fellowship offers online sermons at www.facebook.com/newdawnfellowship/.

>> St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church has scheduled live streaming of its communion and mass services 5 p.m. today (English), at 7:30 a.m. (Latin & English), 10 a.m. (English) and 1:30 p.m. (Spanish) Sunday. Visit www.facebook.com/seasodessa/ or www.setonparishodessa.org.

Call 367-4657.

>> Lutheran Church of the Risen Lord, 1603 N. Grandview Ave., has scheduled a food pantry to help those in need from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

To get a box of food, bring a copy of your ID and fill out a form. Food donations are also accepted. Call 362-2549.

>> Highland United Methodist Church, 1808 N. Dixie Blvd., and volunteers offer a back door blessing meal at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the fellowship hall.

There is no charge. Any donations contributed goes toward Highland's children's ministries.

Call 332-0261 or email highlandumc.odessa@gmail.com.

Visit www.highlandodessa.com.

>> Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4901 Maple Ave., has scheduled the monthly food pantry from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the last Saturday of each month. Church members will be handing out food boxes.

Call 366-1321.

>> Victory Christian Fellowship Church, 325 N. County Road West, offers individuals assistance who are hurting from addictions to become drug and alcohol free, physically well and most important spiritually alive.

All services are provided for free.

Several homes are located throughout Texas, New Mexico and Chicago.

For more information, call the Rev. Albert Flores at 432-978-9959 or 432-335-8925.

For home locations, call for Odessa, 325-300-0832; El Paso, 915-838-8887; Fort Worth, 817-626-1819; Houston, 713-880-4732; Mathis, 361-547-3755; McAllen, 956-702-2781; San Angelo, 325-658-1061; Albuquerque, N.M., 505-550-5661; Artesia, N.M., 575-745-4294; and Chicago, 773-696-9094.

>> Tanglewood Bible Institute, 1329 Tanglewood Lane, has scheduled two video-based Bible classes on Thursdays.

Hebrews, a 24 week class by Gerald Paden, will take place at 7 p.m. and Galatians, a 12 week class by Ed Wharton, at 8 pm.

These classes may be audited or can be taken toward a bachelor's or master's degree in biblical studies from the Sunset Internal Bible Institute.

Call 366-3619.