CHURCH NEWS

EVENTS

>> Odessa Christian Faith Center is partnering with Vitalant Blood Bank has scheduled a Blood Drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at OCFC’s Oneighty (180) Youth Building, 8828 Andrews Highway.

Vitalant and OCFC are in compliance will all CDC guidelines for this type of event.

For more information regarding any of these events, call Christy Lofton at 432-368-7714 or email ocfc@ocfc.org or visit ocfc.org.

Go online to make appointment to donate, visit www.ocfc.org/blooddrive.

>> Asbury United Methodist Church offers online services and audio messages at www.facebook.com/aumcodessa/. Call 366-4456.

>> Belmont Baptist Church offers audio messages at www.facebook.com/belmontodessa/. Call 332-0248.

>> The Bridge will be streaming its Worship services at 10:16 a.m. Sundays as well as messages throughout the week. Call 363-0900 or visit www.facebook.com/TheBridgeOdessa/ or thebridgeodessa.org.

>> Calvary Baptist Church offers online services and messages at tinyurl.com/qv7wfa5. Call 362-4181 or visit www.odessacalvarybaptist.org.

>> Community Bible Church offers online services at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and at 6 p.m. Mondays at cbcodessa.online.church. Visit www.facebook.com/OdessaChristianFaithCenter/. Call 363-4232.

>> Connection Christian Church offers video messages at www.facebook.com/OdessaConnect/.

>> CrossRoads Church has scheduled live streaming of its services at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sundays at https://www.facebook.com/crchurch.cc/?hc_location=ufi and at www.crchurch.cc/watch.

Crossroads Kids has Worship for elementary and preschool post messages at www.facebook.com/CROSSROADSKidsPB/.

Crossroads Students Odessa schedules student worship experience for middle school and high school services at 6:30 p.m. Sundays at www.facebook.com/crstudentsodessa/.

Call 368-2500 or email info@crchurch.cc.

>> First Assembly of God live Sunday morning services may viewed online at www.odessafirstassembly.com. Call 332-2559.

>> First Baptist Church of Odessa offers online services and minister video messages at www.facebook.com/fbcodessa/ and fbcodessa.com. Sunday services start at 11 a.m. Call 337-1524.

>> First Presbyterian Church of Odessa sermons are available at fpcodessa.org. Call 337-3526.

>> First United Methodist Church offers online services and videos of word of encouragement at www.facebook.com/FUMCOdessa/. Call 337-1527.

>> Highland United Methodist Church has scheduled live streaming of its Sunday services, Wednesday Book Study and messages at www.facebook.com/HighlandUMCOdessa/.

Call 332-0261.

>> Impact City Church, formerly New Life Chapel, is offering an online recording of Sunday morning services at 10 a.m., visit www.impactcity.cc. Call 337-1000.

>> Odessa Christian Faith Center offers live online services at 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Sundays at /www.facebook.com/OdessaChristianFaithCenter/. Call 368-7714.

>> Mission Dorado Baptist has scheduled live streaming of services at 11 a.m. Sundays at www.facebook.com/MissionDoradoBaptistChurch/ and missiondorado.com. Call 561-8553.

>> New Dawn Fellowship offers online sermons at www.facebook.com/newdawnfellowship/. Call 653-5259.

>> St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church has scheduled live streaming of its communion and mass services 5 p.m. today (English), at 7:30 a.m. (Latin & English), 10 a.m. (English) and 1:30 p.m. (Spanish) Sunday. Visit www.facebook.com/seasodessa/ or www.setonparishodessa.org.

Call 367-4657.

>> Lutheran Church of the Risen Lord, 1603 N. Grandview Ave., has scheduled a food pantry to help those in need from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

To get a box of food, bring a copy of your ID and fill out a form. Food donations are also accepted. Call 362-2549.

>> Highland United Methodist Church, 1808 N. Dixie Blvd., and volunteers offer a back door blessing meal at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the fellowship hall.

There is no charge. Any donations contributed goes toward Highland's children's ministries.

Call 332-0261 or email highlandumc.odessa@gmail.com.

Visit www.highlandodessa.com.

>> Life Challenge offers online streaming at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sundays and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Call 363-5433 or visit www.facebook.com/LCOdessa/.

>> Odessa Bible Church offers online worship services and Life Groups at 9:15 a.m. and 10:35 a.m. Sundays and messages on YouTube at tinyurl.com/yx52qtcj and www.facebook.com/odessabible. Call 337-3944 or visit www.odessabible.org.

>> Redeemer Lutheran Church offers live Sunday services at 10 a.m. Sundays at www.facebook.com/redeemerodessa/. Call 337-5451.

>> Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4901 Maple Ave., has scheduled the monthly food pantry from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the last Saturday of each month. Church members will be handing out food boxes.

Call 366-1321.

>> Victory Christian Fellowship Church, 325 N. County Road West, offers individuals assistance who are hurting from addictions to become drug and alcohol free, physically well and most important spiritually alive.

All services are provided for free.

Several homes are located throughout Texas, New Mexico and Chicago.

For more information, call the Rev. Albert Flores at 432-978-9959 or 432-335-8925.

For home locations, call for Odessa, 325-300-0832; El Paso, 915-838-8887; Fort Worth, 817-626-1819; Houston, 713-880-4732; Mathis, 361-547-3755; McAllen, 956-702-2781; San Angelo, 325-658-1061; Albuquerque, N.M., 505-550-5661; Artesia, N.M., 575-745-4294; and Chicago, 773-696-9094.

>> St. Andrew Cumberland Presbyterian Church offers live stream worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays at tinyurl.com/ssff3od. Call 367-8603.

>> Tanglewood Bible Institute, 1329 Tanglewood Lane, has scheduled two video-based Bible classes on Thursdays.

Hebrews, a 24 week class by Gerald Paden, will take place at 7 p.m. and Galatians, a 12 week class by Ed Wharton, at 8 pm.

These classes may be audited or can be taken toward a bachelor's or master's degree in biblical studies from the Sunset Internal Bible Institute.

Call 366-3619.