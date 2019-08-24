Church News

EVENTS

>> Lutheran Church of the Risen Lord, 1603 N. Grandview Ave., has scheduled a community-wide men's prayer breakfast and Bible study from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. today.

Admission is free.

Call 230-7307, email ang4u@att.net or visit www.lcrl.org.

Call 553-0888.

>> The Unity of West Texas, 210 E. 12th St., will have a special guest speaker the Rev. Janie Kelley at during morning worship services at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Call 664-0987.

>> Belmont Baptist Church, 806 N. Belmont Ave., has scheduled a fundraiser luncheon from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday after worship services benefiting the children's ministry. The menu will include meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad, and banana pudding. Visit tinyurl.com/yyydwhl4.

>> The United Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 921 18th St., Seagraves, will be celebrating its 31st church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The Rev. Michael D. Hudson, pastor of New Life House of Praise, Brownfield, will be the speaker.

Call 432-254-0011.

>> Grace Christian Fellowship, 3450 Billy Hext Road, has scheduled Food Truck and Family Night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

There will be jump houses, water slide, food trucks and live music.

The event is open to the public.

Call 335-0117 or visit tinyurl.com/yxufe6ea.

>> The Well-Hand of Grace has scheduled a Women Empowerment Bootcamp, “Achieving Excellence & Defying the Odds through Unity,” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 19, Oct. 3, 17 and 31 and Nov. 7 at Asbury Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd.

Classes include: Self Defense Class, Thursday; Wellness Cooking Class, Sept. 5 and 19; Wellness Heath Awareness, Oct. 3, 17 and 31; Resource Fair, Oct. 31; and First Aid or CPR Certification, Nov. 7.

For those who attend the classes, a free pedicure, manicure or a massage will be offered.

Free child care for children under 12 will be provided.

The classes are free. However, reservations are required.

Call 214-5413 or 272-1657 or email thewellhandofgrace@gmail.com. Visit thewellhandofgrace.com or tinyurl.com/yyj8vopd.

>> Rose of Sharon Missionary Baptist Church, 1615 E. Murphy St., will celebrate the second anniversary of the Rev. Windsor Archie and family, Leatrice and Ashleigh at 11 a.m. and at 3 p.m. Sept. 1. Special guests will be the Rev. A.A. Kuykendall of Waco and the Rev. T.J. Roerson of Texarkana, and the Rev. Samuel Buhl of Odessa.

Call 332-1751 or email rosmbcchurch@yahoo.com.

>> Crescent Park Baptist Church, 3002 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Mother’s Day out for children ages 3 months old to 3 years old from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The cost is $135 a month. Registration is required.

Call 366-4476 on Tuesdays or Thursdays.

>> The Rock Odessa, 4803 Plaza Blvd., has scheduled Bunco Night for ladies from 6:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. the third Thursday of each month through Dec. 19.

Visit tinyurl.com/yxqm5s8x.

>> Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4901 Maple Ave., has scheduled the monthly food pantry from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the last Saturday of each month.

Call 366-1321.

>> Odessa Central Baptist Church, 1416 N. Texas Ave., is offering counseling services through Agape Counseling Services of West Texas.

Call 337-6417 or email odcbc@sbcglobal.net.

>> Lutheran Church of the Risen Lord, 1603 N. Grandview Ave., has scheduled a food pantry to help those in need from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

To get a box of food, bring a copy of your ID and fill out a form. Food donations are also accepted. Call 362-2549.

CLASSES

>> Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd., has scheduled M.O.P.S. group meetings for mothers from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. the first and third Tuesday from September through May.

The meetings include practical teaching through speakers, demonstrations, videos and more. Nursery is provided.

Visit tinyurl.com/y8htebf3.

>> Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled junior confirmation classes at 9 a.m. Sundays and 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.

>> Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled Lutheranism 101 classes at 9 a.m. Sundays.

Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.

>> First Baptist Church, 709 N. Lee Ave., has scheduled the following Grief Share classes in the senior adult suite.

Sundays: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays: 10 a.m. to noon.

The meetings are for those who have lost loved ones and are open to the public.

Call 332-6633 or visit tinyurl.com/y7vffm72.

>> Tanglewood Bible Institute, 1329 Tanglewood Lane, has scheduled two new video-based Bible classes on Thursdays.

Jeremiah, a 24 week class by Dayton Keesee, will take place at 7 p.m. and Book of Romans, a 24 week class by Richard Rogers, at 8 pm.

These classes may be audited or can be taken toward a bachelor's or master's degree in biblical studies from the Sunset Internal Bible Institute.

Call 366-3619.

BIBLE STUDIES

>> Crescent Park Baptist Church, 3002 E. University Blvd., has scheduled a Bible study and fellowship for special adults at 9:30 a.m. Sundays. Call 366-4476.

>> Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd., has scheduled the Study of Job, a 7-week bible study, by Lisa Harper from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 6.

Coffee and snacks will be provided. Nursery will be available.

Call 366-4455. Visit tinyurl.com/y43q8arb.

>> A New Chosen Life Fellowship, 406 Fitch Ave., has scheduled Bible study from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Sunday morning worship services are scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sundays. If a ride is needed to any service, call the Rev. Strauss McCreary at 212-1156.

>> Lutheran Church of the Risen Lord, 1603 N. Grandview Ave., has scheduled Bible study classes at 6 p.m. Wednesdays.

Sundays: 9 a.m., Word of God study for adults led by Billy Tripp.

9 a.m., Word of God study for adults led by Billy Tripp. Tuesdays: 10 a.m., Bible study for ladies led by Donna Brown.

Call Angie Gullett at 362-2549, email office@lcrl.org or visit www.lcrl.org.

>> Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd., has scheduled a 7-week Ladies Bible Study on the Study of Job at 9 a.m. starting Wednesday.

Coffee and snacks will be provided. Nursery will be available.

Call 366-4455 or visit tinyurl.com/y4bu9src.

>> Odessa Christian Faith Center has scheduled a special service for middle school and high school students at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Oneighty Youth Center, 8828 Andrews Highway. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Call 368-7714.

>> Life in Grace Lutheran Church, 1015 N. Tom Green Ave., has scheduled an evening Bible and lectionary study at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. The location of the study differs weekly. Call 332-6633.

>> Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled Readings of the Day, a Bible study for adults, at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.

>> Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled a Bible study for adults on the Book of Romans at 1 p.m. Tuesdays.

Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.

>> Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled a Bible study for adults on Revelations at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. There will be a free sandwich bar at 5:30 p.m. before the study begins.

Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.

