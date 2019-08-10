Church News

EVENTS

>> Mackey Chapel United Methodist Church, 306 W. Clements St., has scheduled a Back-To-School Bash from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.

There will be games, prizes, crafts, backpacks with supplies, bounce house and food.

Visit tinyurl.com/y3kf7kbd.

>> The Community Worship Center has scheduled a Community Fest from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at Martin Luther King Jr, Community Center, 2300 Butternut Lane, Midland.

There will be water slides, snow cones, food, petting zoo and more.

Visit tinyurl.com/y3aabclm.

>> First Baptist Church, 709 N. Lee Ave., has scheduled “Man Up Monday,” men's lunch and fellowship, from noon to 1 p.m. Monday.

Lunch includes fried fish, fried shrimp, hush puppies, coleslaw and beans. Cost is $8.

Text MANUP to 432-271-4648 to RSVP.

Visit tinyurl.com/y6rxhkjw.

>> Odessa Christian Faith Center, 9000 Andrews Highway, has scheduled a special guest minister the Rev. Jesse Duplantis at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Spanish interpretation and classes for kids from birth-grade 5 are available during every adult service.

This event is open to the public and admission is free.

Call 368-7714 or email ocfc@ocfc.org. Visit www.ocfc.org or www.jdm.org.

>> Highland United Methodist Church, 1808 N. Dixie Blvd., has scheduled Family Fun Night Wednesday.

Call the church for meeting time at 332-0261.

Visit highlandodessa.com.

>> The Well-Hand of Grace has scheduled a Women Empowerment Bootcamp, “Achieving Excellence & Defying the Odds through Unity,” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, Sept. 5, 19, Oct. 3, 17 and 31 and Nov. 7 at Asbury Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd.

Classes include: Self Defense Class, today and Aug. 29; Wellness Cooking Class, Sept. 5 and 19; Wellness Heath Awareness, Oct. 3, 17 and 31; Resource Fair, Oct. 31; and First Aid or CPR Certification, Nov. 7.

For those who attend the classes, a free pedicure, manicure or a massage will be offered.

Free child care for children under 12 will be provided.

The classes are free. However, reservations are required.

Call 214-5413 or 272-1657 or email thewellhandofgrace@gmail.com. Visit thewellhandofgrace.com or tinyurl.com/yyj8vopd.

>> Coming up this week, the Odessa Christian Faith Center ROCrageous Sidewalk Ministry will be giving away more than 250 back packs full of school supplies needed to get the school year started successfully to children at 5 HUD housing sites in Odessa.

ROCrageous is an outreach ministry of OCFC to the HUD housing sites of Odessa. Every year, in March through October, OCFC’s ROCrageous Ministry goes to 4 different apartment complexes every other week. They offer a full service with music, games, candy and a teaching for the children.

For a detailed schedule of where supplies will be distributed or any other information, call Zach Carter at 368-7714 before 5 p.m. Visit ocfc.org.

>> Life in Grace Lutheran Church, 1015 N. Tom Green Ave., has scheduled a Blessing of the Backpacks for school age children Aug. 18, following the 11 a.m. morning worship service.

Call 332-6633 or visit lifeingraceodessa.com.

>> Lutheran Church of the Risen Lord, 1603 N. Grandview Ave., has scheduled a community-wide men's prayer breakfast and Bible study from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 24.

Admission is free.

Call 230-7307, email ang4u@att.net or visit www.lcrl.org.

>> Crescent Park Baptist Church, 3002 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Mother’s Day out for children ages 3 months old to 3 years old from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The cost is $135 a month. Registration is required.

Call 366-4476 on Tuesdays or Thursdays.

>> The Rock Odessa, 4803 Plaza Blvd., has scheduled Bunco Night for ladies from 6:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. the third Thursday of each month through Dec. 19.

Visit tinyurl.com/yxqm5s8x.

>> Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4901 Maple Ave., has scheduled the monthly food pantry from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the last Saturday of each month.

Call 366-1321.

>> Odessa Central Baptist Church, 1416 N. Texas Ave., is offering counseling services through Agape Counseling Services of West Texas.

Call 337-6417 or email odcbc@sbcglobal.net.

>> Lutheran Church of the Risen Lord, 1603 N. Grandview Ave., has scheduled a food pantry to help those in need from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

To get a box of food, bring a copy of your ID and fill out a form. Food donations are also accepted. Call 362-2549.

CLASSES

>> Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd., has scheduled M.O.P.S. group meetings for mothers from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. the first and third Tuesday from September through May.

The meetings include practical teaching through speakers, demonstrations, videos and more. Nursery is provided.

Visit tinyurl.com/y8htebf3.

>> Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled junior confirmation classes at 9 a.m. Sundays and 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.

>> Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled Lutheranism 101 classes at 9 a.m. Sundays.

Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.

>> First Baptist Church, 709 N. Lee Ave., has scheduled the following Grief Share classes in the senior adult suite.

Sundays: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesdays: 10 a.m. to noon.

The meetings are for those who have lost loved ones and are open to the public.

Call 332-6633 or visit tinyurl.com/y7vffm72.

>> Highland United Methodist Church, 1808 N. Dixie Blvd., has scheduled a Back Door Blessing meal at 6 p.m., followed by Parent Power, Momentum Youth and children's classes at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Tutoring is now being offered starting at 5:30 p.m. for students who need help with homework. Call 332-0261, email highlandumc@cableone.net or visit www.highlandodessa.com.

>> Tanglewood Bible Institute, 1329 Tanglewood Lane, has scheduled two new video-based Bible classes on Thursdays.

Jeremiah, a 24 week class by Dayton Keesee will take place at 7 p.m. and Book of Romans, a 24 week class by Richard Rogers at 8 pm.

These classes may be audited or can be taken toward a bachelor's or master's degree in biblical studies from the Sunset Internal Bible Institute.

Call 366-3619.

BIBLE STUDIES

>> Crescent Park Baptist Church, 3002 E. University Blvd., has scheduled a Bible study and fellowship for special adults at 9:30 a.m. Sundays. Call 366-4476.

>> A New Chosen Life Fellowship, 406 Fitch Ave., has scheduled Bible study from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Sunday morning worship services are scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sundays. If a ride is needed to any service, call the Rev. Strauss McCreary at 212-1156.

>> Lutheran Church of the Risen Lord, 1603 N. Grandview Ave., has scheduled Bible study classes at 6 p.m. Wednesdays.

Sundays: 9 a.m., Word of God study for adults led by Billy Tripp.

Tuesdays: 10 a.m., Bible study for ladies led by Donna Brown.

Call Angie Gullett at 362-2549, email office@lcrl.org or visit www.lcrl.org.

>> Odessa Christian Faith Center has scheduled a special service for middle school and high school students at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Oneighty Youth Center, 8828 Andrews Highway. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Call 368-7714.

>> Life in Grace Lutheran Church, 1015 N. Tom Green Ave., has scheduled an evening Bible and lectionary study at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. The location of the study differs weekly. Call 332-6633.

>> Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled Readings of the Day, a Bible study for adults, at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.

>> Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled a Bible study for adults on the Book of Romans at 1 p.m. Tuesdays.

Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.

>> Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled a Bible study for adults on Revelations at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. There will be a free sandwich bar at 5:30 p.m. before the study begins.

Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.