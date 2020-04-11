Church News

EVENTS

>> Mid-Cities Community Church has scheduled Easter at the Drive-In at 8:45 p.m. today and Sunday at Big Sky Drive-In Theatre, 6200 W. Highway 80, Midland.

Gates will open at 8 p.m.

Bathrooms will not be available.

All attendees must remain in their vehicles.

Call 563-9444 or visit midcities.org.

>> St. Andrew Cumberland Presbyterian Church has been scheduled an Easter Sunrise Service at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at The Calvary Cross, south service road of Highway 191 approximately 3 miles east of Faudree Road.

The sunrise service will be broadcast live for all to hear by MY Country 96.1FM.

The service at the cross is open to the public and will be conducted in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

All attendees must remain inside their vehicles.

MY Country 96.1FM is locally-owned and is broadcasting the service to the Midland-Odessa area without any charge to the church.

>> Bethel Assembly of God Odessa, 319 E. 42nd St., has scheduled Drive-In Church, "Resurrection Sunday," at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Visit tinyurl.com/t8qe3kq.

>> Asbury United Methodist Church offers online services and audio messages at www.facebook.com/aumcodessa/ or www.youtube.com/channel/UC-L2X96i83cJUh8YyQ36eFw. Call 366-4456.

>> Belmont Baptist Church offers audio messages at www.facebook.com/belmontodessa/. Call 332-0248.

>> The Bridge will live stream an Easter service at 10:16 a.m. Sunday.

Call 363-0900 or visit www.facebook.com/TheBridgeOdessa/ or thebridgeodessa.org.

>> Calvary Baptist Church offers online services and messages at tinyurl.com/qv7wfa5. Call 362-4181 or visit www.odessacalvarybaptist.org.

>> Community Bible Church has scheduled Easter services at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday and Community Bible online at 6 p.m. Mondays at cbcodessa.online.church.

Visit www.facebook.com/OdessaChristianFaithCenter/. Call 363-4232.

>> Connection Christian Church, 4241 Tanglewood Lane, has scheduled an Easter Sunday Drive-In Worship from 11 a.m. to noon Sunday. Attendees must remain their cars. Bring communion from home or celebrate by using pre-sealed kits.

Visit www.facebook.com/OdessaConnect/ or tinyurl.com/qq9pxlj.

>> CrossRoads Church has scheduled live streaming of its services at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sundays at www.facebook.com/crchurch.cc.

Crossroads Kids has Worship for elementary and preschool post messages at www.facebook.com/CROSSROADSKidsPB/.

Crossroads Students Odessa schedules student worship experience for middle school and high school services at 6:30 p.m. Sundays at www.facebook.com/crstudentsodessa/.

Call 368-2500 or email info@crchurch.cc.

>> First Assembly of God offers live streaming services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesdays www.odessafirstassembly.com and at www.facebook.com/OdessaFirstAG. Call 332-2559.

>> First Baptist Church of Odessa has scheduled online Easter services at 11 a.m. Sunday at www.facebook.com/fbcodessa/ and fbcodessa.com. Call 337-1524.

>> First Presbyterian Church of Odessa stream lines adult and youth Sunday school at 9 a.m. and worship at 10 a.m. Sundays at fpcodessa.org. Call 337-3526.

>> First United Methodist Church has scheduled online Easter services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday at www.facebook.com/FUMCOdessa/ or fumcodessa.org. Call 337-1527.

>> Highland United Methodist Church has scheduled live streaming of its Sunday services, Wednesday Book Study and messages at www.facebook.com/HighlandUMCOdessa/ or on YouTube at tinyurl.com/w2otc9z.

Call 332-0261.

>> Hope Alive Church has scheduled online Easter services at 10 a.m. Sunday at tinyurl.com/tjbmlss. Call 332-4673.

>> Impact City Church, formerly New Life Chapel, is offering an online recording of Sunday morning services at 10 a.m., visit www.impactcity.cc. Call 337-1000.

>> Odessa Christian Faith Center offers live online services at 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Sundays at /www.facebook.com/OdessaChristianFaithCenter/. Call 368-7714.

>> Mission Dorado Baptist has scheduled online Easter Services, “Resurrection Sunday,” at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday at www.facebook.com/MissionDoradoBaptistChurch/ and missiondorado.com. Call 561-8553.

>> New Dawn Fellowship has scheduled online Easter services at 10 a.m. Sunday at www.facebook.com/newdawnfellowship/. Call 653-5259.

>> St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church has scheduled Paschal Triduum live streaming Easter Vigil at 7:30 a.m. (Latin), 10 a.m. (English) and 1:30 p.m. (Spanish) Sunday. Visit www.facebook.com/seasodessa/ or www.setonparishodessa.org.

Call 367-4657.

>> Lutheran Church of the Risen Lord, 1603 N. Grandview Ave., has scheduled a food pantry to help those in need from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

To get a box of food, bring a copy of your ID and fill out a form. Food donations are also accepted. Call 362-2549.

>> Life Challenge offers online streaming at 10 a.m. and at 7 p.m. Sundays and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Call 363-5433 or visit www.facebook.com/LCOdessa/.

>> New Life Church has scheduled Easter online service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on FaceBook tinyurl.com/uetgzxj and on YouTube.

>> Odessa Bible Church offers online worship services and Life Groups at 9:15 a.m. and at 10:35 a.m. Sundays and messages on YouTube at tinyurl.com/yx52qtcj and www.facebook.com/odessabible. Call 337-3944 or visit www.odessabible.org.

>> Redeemer Lutheran Church has scheduled online Easter Sunday services at 10 a.m. Sundays at www.facebook.com/redeemerodessa/. Call 337-5451.

>> True-Lite Christian Fellowship Church, 3001 N. A St, Midland, has scheduled an Easter Sermon and Church Parade on Sunday at the church parking lot.

The Easter Sermon will take place at 11 a.m. and the parade will follow from noon to 1 p.m.

Decorate your cars.

All attendees will remain inside their vehicles.

Call 687-3077 or visit truelite.org.

>> Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4901 Maple Ave., has scheduled the monthly food pantry from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the last Saturday of each month. Church members will be handing out food boxes.

Call 366-1321.

>> Victory Christian Fellowship Church, 325 N. County Road West, has scheduled an Easter Sunrise Worship Service from 7:05 a.m. to 8:05 a.m. Sunday at the church parking lot. All attendees will remain inside their vehicles.

Call 614-9798.

>> Victory Christian Fellowship Church, 325 N. County Road West, offers individuals assistance who are hurting from addictions to become drug and alcohol free, physically well and most important spiritually alive.

All services are provided for free.

Several homes are located throughout Texas, New Mexico and Chicago.

For more information, call the Rev. Albert Flores at 432-978-9959 or 432-335-8925.

For home locations, call for Odessa, 325-300-0832; El Paso, 915-838-8887; Fort Worth, 817-626-1819; Houston, 713-880-4732; Mathis, 361-547-3755; McAllen, 956-702-2781; San Angelo, 325-658-1061; Albuquerque, N.M., 505-550-5661; Artesia, N.M., 575-745-4294; and Chicago, 773-696-9094.

>> St. Andrew Cumberland Presbyterian Church offers live stream worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays at tinyurl.com/ssff3od. Call 367-8603.

>> Stonegate Fellowship Odessa has scheduled Easter online services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/stonegateodessa and at stonegatefellowship.com/odessa-campus.

There will also be a virtual egg hunt stonegatefellowship.com/easteregghunt.

Call 694-5100.

>> Tanglewood Bible Institute, 1329 Tanglewood Lane, has scheduled two video-based Bible classes on Thursdays.

Hebrews, a 24 week class by Gerald Paden, will take place at 7 p.m. and Galatians, a 12 week class by Ed Wharton, at 8 pm.

These classes may be audited or can be taken toward a bachelor's or master's degree in biblical studies from the Sunset Internal Bible Institute.

Call 366-3619.