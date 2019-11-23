CHURCH NEWS

EVENTS

Odessa First Assembly, 1101 N. Lee Ave. has scheduled Revive, a youth gathering for students in grades 6-12 from 9:30 a.m. to noon today.

Special guests will be Josh Wellborn, national youth director for the Assemblies of God; and KJ52, Dove award winner hip-hop artist; and Christ Mission College, who will lead the worship.

Visit tinyurl.com/y3hsouql.

Mission Dorado Baptist Church, 4142 Faudree Road, has scheduled Parenting 101: Raising Your Child To Follow Christ from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Childcare available for children ages 3 and younger. Activities will be available for all kids of all ages.

Call 561-8553.

Sign up at tinyurl.com/yyh86sbu.

Mission Dorado Baptist Church, 4142 Faudree Road, has scheduled Kids Choir from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 8.

The choir will be working towards presenting the musical, “All About That Baby” at 6 p.m. Dec. 8.

Call 561-8553 or visit tinyurl.com/y4cwfj9a.

Belmont Baptist Church, 806 N. Belmont Ave., has scheduled Kids Night Out for kinder through fifth grade students from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 13. There will be games and snacks. Admission is free. Visit tinyurl.com/y2wqt2j7.

Belmont Baptist Church, 806 N. Belmont Ave., has scheduled Home for the Holidays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 7. Free admission for ladies, however a headcount is needed. Calll Alfie Navarrete or Cherl McLemore at 332-0248. Visit tinyurl.com/ry37kvt.

STEM Voices Holiday Concert has been scheduled from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 12 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Hot chocolate social to follow. Call 366-4456 or visit tinyurl.com/yh36afw2.

First Baptist Church of Monahans has scheduled a Christmas Festival from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at Ward County Events Center, 1525 E. Monahans Parkway, Monahans. There will be music, fellowship and a meal. Tickets are $15 or $50 for families. Call 432-943-4301 or visit tinyurl.com/yjtvjk7o.

Odessa First Assembly, 1101 N. Lee Ave., has scheduled a Christmas Party from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 18. There will be a Cajun pot-luck dinner. Participants are asked to bring a dish and a dessert to share. Sign up what you are bringing at the church foyer. Wear an ugly sweater for added fun. Call 332-2559 or visit tinyurl.com/yx95usxd.

Lutheran Church of the Risen Lord, 1603 N. Grandview Ave., has scheduled a food pantry to help those in need from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

To get a box of food, bring a copy of your ID and fill out a form. Food donations are also accepted. Call 362-2549.

A men's fellowship has been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 907 S. Dixie Blvd.

Crescent Park Baptist Church, 3002 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Mother’s Day out for children ages 3 months old to 3 years old from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The cost is $135 a month. Registration is required.

Call 366-4476 on Tuesdays or Thursdays.

Highland United Methodist Church, 1808 N. Dixie Blvd., and volunteers offer a back door blessing meal at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the fellowship hall.

There is no charge. Any donations contributed goes toward Highland's children's ministries.

Call 332-0261 or email highlandumc.odessa@gmail.com.

Visit www.highlandodessa.com.

The Rock Odessa, 4803 Plaza Blvd., has scheduled Bunco Night for ladies from 6:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. the third Thursday of each month through Dec. 19.

Visit tinyurl.com/yxqm5s8x.

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4901 Maple Ave., has scheduled the monthly food pantry from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the last Saturday of each month.

Call 366-1321.

Odessa Central Baptist Church, 1416 N. Texas Ave., is offering counseling services through Agape Counseling Services of West Texas.

Call 337-6417 or email odcbc@sbcglobal.net.

CLASSES

Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd., has scheduled M.O.P.S. group meetings for mothers from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. the first and third Tuesday from September through May.

The meetings include practical teaching through speakers, demonstrations, videos and more. Nursery is provided.

Visit tinyurl.com/y8htebf3.

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled junior confirmation classes at 9 a.m. Sundays and 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.

Life in Grace Lutheran Church, 1015 N. Tom Green Ave., has scheduled Lutheran Theology Class, “What do Lutherans teach and believe?,” at 6 p.m. Wednesdays.

Call 332-6633 or visit lifeingraceodessa.com.

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled Lutheranism 101 classes at 9 a.m. Sundays.

Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.

First Baptist Church, 709 N. Lee Ave., has scheduled the following Grief Share classes in the senior adult suite.

Sundays: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesdays: 10 a.m. to noon.

The meetings are for those who have lost loved ones and are open to the public.

Call 332-6633 or visit tinyurl.com/y7vffm72.

Tanglewood Bible Institute, 1329 Tanglewood Lane, has scheduled two video-based Bible classes on Thursdays.

Hebrews, a 24 week class by Gerald Paden, will take place at 7 p.m. and Daniel, a 12 week class by Ted Stewart, at 8 pm.

These classes may be audited or can be taken toward a bachelor's or master's degree in biblical studies from the Sunset Internal Bible Institute.

Call 366-3619.

BIBLE STUDIES

Crescent Park Baptist Church, 3002 E. University Blvd., has scheduled a Bible study and fellowship for special adults at 9:30 a.m. Sundays. Call 366-4476.

A New Chosen Life Fellowship, 406 Fitch Ave., has scheduled Bible study from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Morning worship services are scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sundays. If a ride is needed to any service, call the Rev. Strauss McCreary at 212-1156.

Life in Grace Lutheran Church, 1015 N. Tom Green Ave., has scheduled Ladies Bible Study on Here Am I, Lord...Send Somebody Else: How God Uses Ordinary People to Do Extraordinary Things by Jill Briscoe at noon Tuesdays in the fellowship hall.

Bring a sack lunch.

Call 332-6633 or visit lifeingraceodessa.com.

West Texas Bible Institute, intense Bible training for lay people or ministers, has been scheduled from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through May 19, 2020 at Belmont Baptist Church, 1200 W. Eighth St.

Course is accepted for college credit at some campuses.

There is a course fee for each semester.

Classes taught in English and Spanish.

Child care is provided at no cost.

For more information, call Marcos Lujan at 352-7202; Adriana Lujan at 238-7827 or Marianne Lee at 349-3216.

Lutheran Church of the Risen Lord, 1603 N. Grandview Ave., has scheduled Bible study classes at 6 p.m. Wednesdays.

Sundays: 9 a.m., Word of God study for adults led by Billy Tripp.

Tuesdays: 10 a.m., Bible study for ladies led by Donna Brown.

Call Angie Gullett at 362-2549, email office@lcrl.org or visit www.lcrl.org.

Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd., has scheduled a 7-week Ladies Bible Study on the Study of Job at 9 a.m. Wednesdays.

Coffee and snacks will be provided. Nursery will be available.

Call 366-4455 or visit tinyurl.com/y4bu9src.

Odessa Christian Faith Center has scheduled a special service for middle school and high school students at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Oneighty Youth Center, 8828 Andrews Highway. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Call 368-7714.

Life in Grace Lutheran Church, 1015 N. Tom Green Ave., has scheduled an evening Bible and lectionary study at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. The location of the study differs weekly. Call 332-6633.

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled Readings of the Day, a Bible study for adults, at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled a Bible study for adults on the Book of Romans at 1 p.m. Tuesdays.

Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled a Bible study for adults on Revelations at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. There will be a free sandwich bar at 5:30 p.m. before the study begins.

Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.