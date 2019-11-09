Church News

EVENTS

Women's Bible Study Session “Out of the Past, Into the Promise,” a study of the lives of Tamar, Rahab, and Ruth, with Evangelist Jennifer Meister has been scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. today at MCM Grandë Hotel FunDome, 6201 E. Business 20. Call 425-0336.

Team Exotic Image has scheduled Holy Redeemer Classic Car Show from noon to 5 p.m. today at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2633 Conover Ave. All makes and models welcome. There will be jumpers for kids. Entry fee is $25. Move in will be 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Call 257-9829, 770-0341 or 288-4665. Visit tinyurl.com/y5soue2e.

Central Baptist Church, 1401 N. Texas Ave., has scheduled its 50th anniversary church celebration from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. today. Call 337-6417 or visit tinyurl.com/y4dseejp.

The Greenwood Catholic Community Church has scheduled a Friends-Giving Fundraiser from 6 p.m. to midnight today at Los Fabela's Restaurant & Events, 12302 W. Highway 80 E. Entertainment will be provided by Jon Young on acoustic and DJ JD. There will be raffles and prizes. Brisket plates, nachos, hot dogs and more will be available for sale. Funds will go to purchase land and building for the church. Call 288-5696 or visit tinyurl.com/y45994ca.

Mackey Chapel United Methodist Church, 306 W. Clements St., has scheduled its 82nd Anniversary service at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Theme will be Legacy of Faith Hebrews 10:23-24.

Guest speaker will be the Rev. Ronald Vandyke from Antioch Baptist Church of Midland.

Call 352-7111.

First Presbyterian Church of Midland has scheduled Hymnfest 2019, a gathering to sing traditional hymns of faith, at 4 p.m. Sunday in the church sanctuary.

The hymns will be accompanied by members of the Midland-Odessa Symphony Orchestra.

The event is free and open to the public.

Call Gregory Pysh, Minister of Music, at 684-7821 or email gpysh@fpcmid.org.

Crescent Park Baptist Church, 3002 E. University Ave., has scheduled a flag retirement ceremony honoring the U.S. flag and veterans who have served our country from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Call 366-4476 or 269-0151.

Highland United Methodist Church, 1808 N. Dixie Blvd., has scheduled Advent Book Study Week 2, “The Redemption of Scrooge,” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Call 332-0261 or visit www.highlandodessa.com.

First Baptist Church, 311 W. Eight St., has scheduled a Women Only Wednesday (WOW) Luncheon from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Menu includes Chicken, beef fajitas, rice beans, chips and salsa. Cost is $8. RSVP text WOW to 432-271-4548.

Stonegate Fellowship, 4240 Preston Smith Road, has scheduled a Women's Night of Worship from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday. There will be a dessert table and drinks afterward. Call 694-5100 or visit tinyurl.com/yyxyha3l.

Odessa First Assembly, 1101 N. Lee Ave. has scheduled Revive, a youth gathering for students in grades 6-12, form 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Nov. 16.

Special guests will be Josh Wellborn, national youth director for the Assemblies of God; and KJ52, Dove award winner hip-hop artist; and Christ Mission College, who will lead the worship.

Visit tinyurl.com/y3hsouql.

Mission Dorado Baptist Church, 4142 Faudree Road, has scheduled Parenting 101: Raising Your Child To Follow Christ from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 24.

Childcare available for children ages 3 and younger. Activities will be available for all kids of all ages.

Call 561-8553.

Sign up at tinyurl.com/yyh86sbu.

Mission Dorado Baptist Church, 4142 Faudree Road, has scheduled Kids Choir from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 8.

The choir will be working towards presenting the musical, “All About That Baby” at 6 p.m. Dec. 8.

Call 561-8553 or visit tinyurl.com/y4cwfj9a.

Belmont Baptist Church, 806 N. Belmont Ave., has scheduled Kids Night Out for kinder through fifth grade students from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 8 and Dec. 13. There will be games and snacks. Admission is free. Visit tinyurl.com/y2wqt2j7.

Odessa First Assembly, 1101 N. Lee Ave., has scheduled a Christmas Party from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 18. There will be a Cajun pot-luck dinner. Participants are asked to bring a dish and a dessert to share. Sign up what you are bringing at the church foyer. Wear an ugly sweater for added fun. Call 332-2559 or visit tinyurl.com/yx95usxd.

Lutheran Church of the Risen Lord, 1603 N. Grandview Ave., has scheduled a food pantry to help those in need from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

To get a box of food, bring a copy of your ID and fill out a form. Food donations are also accepted. Call 362-2549.

A men's fellowship has been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 907 S. Dixie Blvd.

Crescent Park Baptist Church, 3002 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Mother’s Day out for children ages 3 months old to 3 years old from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The cost is $135 a month. Registration is required.

Call 366-4476 on Tuesdays or Thursdays.

Highland United Methodist Church, 1808 N. Dixie Blvd., and volunteers offer a back door blessing meal at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the fellowship hall.

There is no charge. Any donations contributed goes toward Highland's children's ministries.

Call 332-0261 or email highlandumc.odessa@gmail.com.

Visit www.highlandodessa.com.

The Rock Odessa, 4803 Plaza Blvd., has scheduled Bunco Night for ladies from 6:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. the third Thursday of each month through Dec. 19.

Visit tinyurl.com/yxqm5s8x.

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4901 Maple Ave., has scheduled the monthly food pantry from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the last Saturday of each month.

Call 366-1321.

Odessa Central Baptist Church, 1416 N. Texas Ave., is offering counseling services through Agape Counseling Services of West Texas.

Call 337-6417 or email odcbc@sbcglobal.net.

CLASSES

Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd., has scheduled M.O.P.S. group meetings for mothers from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. the first and third Tuesday from September through May.

The meetings include practical teaching through speakers, demonstrations, videos and more. Nursery is provided.

Visit tinyurl.com/y8htebf3.

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled junior confirmation classes at 9 a.m. Sundays and 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.

Life in Grace Lutheran Church, 1015 N. Tom Green Ave., has scheduled Lutheran Theology Class, “What do Lutherans teach and believe?,” at 6 p.m. Wednesdays.

Call 332-6633 or visit lifeingraceodessa.com.

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled Lutheranism 101 classes at 9 a.m. Sundays.

Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.

First Baptist Church, 709 N. Lee Ave., has scheduled the following Grief Share classes in the senior adult suite.

Sundays: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesdays: 10 a.m. to noon.

The meetings are for those who have lost loved ones and are open to the public.

Call 332-6633 or visit tinyurl.com/y7vffm72.

Tanglewood Bible Institute, 1329 Tanglewood Lane, has scheduled two video-based Bible classes on Thursdays.

Hebrews, a 24 week class by Gerald Paden, will take place at 7 p.m. and Daniel, a 12 week class by Ted Stewart, at 8 pm.

These classes may be audited or can be taken toward a bachelor's or master's degree in biblical studies from the Sunset Internal Bible Institute.

Call 366-3619.

BIBLE STUDIES

Crescent Park Baptist Church, 3002 E. University Blvd., has scheduled a Bible study and fellowship for special adults at 9:30 a.m. Sundays. Call 366-4476.

A New Chosen Life Fellowship, 406 Fitch Ave., has scheduled Bible study from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Morning worship services are scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sundays. If a ride is needed to any service, call the Rev. Strauss McCreary at 212-1156.

Life in Grace Lutheran Church, 1015 N. Tom Green Ave., has scheduled Ladies Bible Study on Here Am I, Lord...Send Somebody Else: How God Uses Ordinary People to Do Extraordinary Things by Jill Briscoe at noon Tuesdays in the fellowship hall.

Bring a sack lunch.

Call 332-6633 or visit lifeingraceodessa.com.

West Texas Bible Institute, intense Bible training for lay people or ministers, has been scheduled from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through May 19, 2020 at Belmont Baptist Church, 1200 W. Eighth St.

Course is accepted for college credit at some campuses.

There is a course fee for each semester.

Classes taught in English and Spanish.

Child care is provided at no cost.

For more information, call Marcos Lujan at 352-7202; Adriana Lujan at 238-7827 or Marianne Lee at 349-3216.

Lutheran Church of the Risen Lord, 1603 N. Grandview Ave., has scheduled Bible study classes at 6 p.m. Wednesdays.

Sundays: 9 a.m., Word of God study for adults led by Billy Tripp.

Tuesdays: 10 a.m., Bible study for ladies led by Donna Brown.

Call Angie Gullett at 362-2549, email office@lcrl.org or visit www.lcrl.org.

Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd., has scheduled a 7-week Ladies Bible Study on the Study of Job at 9 a.m. Wednesdays.

Coffee and snacks will be provided. Nursery will be available.

Call 366-4455 or visit tinyurl.com/y4bu9src.

Odessa Christian Faith Center has scheduled a special service for middle school and high school students at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Oneighty Youth Center, 8828 Andrews Highway. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Call 368-7714.

Life in Grace Lutheran Church, 1015 N. Tom Green Ave., has scheduled an evening Bible and lectionary study at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. The location of the study differs weekly. Call 332-6633.

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled Readings of the Day, a Bible study for adults, at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled a Bible study for adults on the Book of Romans at 1 p.m. Tuesdays.

Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled a Bible study for adults on Revelations at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. There will be a free sandwich bar at 5:30 p.m. before the study begins.

Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.