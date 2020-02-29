Church News

EVENTS

>> The Odessa Ministerial Alliance has scheduled Community Worship & Lunch Series from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on the following dates and locations.

Lunch starts at 11:30 a.m. with a cost of $6. Worship time is at 12:05 p.m.

An offering is taken during the worship to benefit Family Promise of Odessa and their ministry to homeless families.

Wednesday: Connection Christian Church, 4241 Tanglewood Lane. Preaching: Ron Hankins. Theme: The Whip of Cords, Matt 21:12-22, John 2:13-17.

March 11: Mackey Chapel United Methodist Church, 306 W. Clements St. Preaching: Vaughny Taylor. Theme: The Fig Tree, Matt 21:18-21.

March 18: First Presbyterian Church, 1401 N. Sam Houston Ave. Preaching: Gene Collins. Theme: The Alabaster Flask. Matt 26:6-13.

March 25: Bethany Christian Church, 4522 N. Everglade Ave. Preaching: Joe Weaks. Theme: The Cup and the Bread, Matt 26:26-29

April 1: Highland United Methodist Church, 1808 N Dixie Blvd. Preaching: Tim O’Neal. Theme: The Thirty Pieces of Silver, Matt 26:14-16, 27:3-8.

April 8: Central Baptist Church, 1401 N. Texas. Preaching: Todd Salzwedel. Theme: The Cross & The Tomb, Matt 27:32-60.

>> Bree Keyton Ministries President Bree Keyton of Kansas City, Mo., will speak at 7 p.m. March 8-10 at Open Door Assembly of God, 3102 E. University Blvd.

Keyton ministers to the Pygmy Peoples of the Congo in Western Africa.

Call 367-4880.

>> Lutheran Church of the Risen Lord, 1603 N. Grandview Ave., has scheduled a food pantry to help those in need from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

To get a box of food, bring a copy of your ID and fill out a form. Food donations are also accepted. Call 362-2549.

>> A men's fellowship has been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 907 S. Dixie Blvd.

>> Crescent Park Baptist Church, 3002 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Mother’s Day out for children ages 3 months old to 3 years old from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The cost is $135 a month. Registration is required.

Call 366-4476 on Tuesdays or Thursdays.

>> Frisky Folks, ages 55 and older, of Bethany Christian Church meet at 8:30 a.m. on the last Tuesday of each month at Flipped Restaurant, formerly Egg & I, 7270 TX Highway191 No. 125.

Call 770-4320.

>> Highland United Methodist Church, 1808 N. Dixie Blvd., and volunteers offer a back door blessing meal at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the fellowship hall.

There is no charge. Any donations contributed goes toward Highland's children's ministries.

Call 332-0261 or email highlandumc.odessa@gmail.com.

Visit www.highlandodessa.com.

>> Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4901 Maple Ave., has scheduled the monthly food pantry from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the last Saturday of each month.

Call 366-1321.

>> Odessa Central Baptist Church, 1416 N. Texas Ave., is offering counseling services through Agape Counseling Services of West Texas.

Call 337-6417 or email odcbc@sbcglobal.net.

>> Victory Christian Fellowship Church, 325 N. County Road West, offers individuals assistance who are hurting from addictions to become drug and alcohol free, physically well and most important spiritually alive.

All services are provided for free.

Several homes are located throughout Texas, New Mexico and Chicago.

For more information, call the Rev. Albert Flores at 432-978-9959 or 432-335-8925.

For home locations, call for Odessa, 325-300-0832; El Paso, 915-838-8887; Fort Worth, 817-626-1819; Houston, 713-880-4732; Mathis, 361-547-3755; McAllen, 956-702-2781; San Angelo, 325-658-1061; Albuquerque, N.M., 505-550-5661; Artesia, N.M., 575-745-4294; and Chicago, 773-696-9094.

CLASSES

>> Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd., has scheduled M.O.P.S. group meetings for mothers from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. the first and third Tuesday from September through May.

The meetings include practical teaching through speakers, demonstrations, videos and more. Nursery is provided.

Visit tinyurl.com/y8htebf3.

>> Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled junior confirmation classes at 9 a.m. Sundays and 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.

>> Life in Grace Lutheran Church, 1015 N. Tom Green Ave., has scheduled Lutheran Theology Class, “What do Lutherans teach and believe?,” at 6 p.m. Wednesdays.

Call 332-6633 or visit lifeingraceodessa.com.

>> Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled Lutheranism 101 classes at 9 a.m. Sundays.

Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.

>> First Baptist Church, 709 N. Lee Ave., has scheduled the following Grief Share classes in the senior adult suite.

Sundays: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesdays: 10 a.m. to noon.

The meetings are for those who have lost loved ones and are open to the public.

Call 332-6633 or visit tinyurl.com/y7vffm72.

>> Tanglewood Bible Institute, 1329 Tanglewood Lane, has scheduled two video-based Bible classes on Thursdays.

Hebrews, a 24 week class by Gerald Paden, will take place at 7 p.m. and Galatians, a 12 week class by Ed Wharton, at 8 pm.

These classes may be audited or can be taken toward a bachelor's or master's degree in biblical studies from the Sunset Internal Bible Institute.

Call 366-3619.

BIBLE STUDIES

>> Crescent Park Baptist Church, 3002 E. University Blvd., has scheduled a Bible study and fellowship for special adults at 9:30 a.m. Sundays. Call 366-4476.

>> A New Chosen Life Fellowship, 406 Fitch Ave., has scheduled Bible study from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Worship services are scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sundays. If a ride is needed to any service, call the Rev. Strauss McCreary at 212-1156.

>> Life in Grace Lutheran Church, 1015 N. Tom Green Ave., has scheduled Ladies Bible Study on Here Am I, Lord...Send Somebody Else: How God Uses Ordinary People to Do Extraordinary Things by Jill Briscoe at noon Tuesdays in the fellowship hall.

Bring a sack lunch.

Call 332-6633 or visit lifeingraceodessa.com.

>> West Texas Bible Institute, intense Bible training for lay people or ministers, has been scheduled from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through May 19 at Belmont Baptist Church, 1200 W. Eighth St.

Course is accepted for college credit at some campuses.

There is a course fee for each semester.

Classes taught in English and Spanish.

Child care is provided at no cost.

For more information, call Marcos Lujan at 352-7202; Adriana Lujan at 238-7827 or Marianne Lee at 349-3216.

>> Lutheran Church of the Risen Lord, 1603 N. Grandview Ave., has scheduled Bible study classes at 6 p.m. Wednesdays.

Sundays: 9 a.m., Word of God study for adults led by Billy Tripp.

Tuesdays: 10 a.m., Bible study for ladies led by Donna Brown.

Call Angie Gullett at 362-2549, email office@lcrl.org or visit www.lcrl.org.

>> Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd., has scheduled a 7-week Ladies Bible Study on the Study of Job at 9 a.m. Wednesdays.

Coffee and snacks will be provided. Nursery will be available.

Call 366-4455 or visit tinyurl.com/y4bu9src.

>> Odessa Christian Faith Center has scheduled a special service for middle school and high school students at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Oneighty Youth Center, 8828 Andrews Highway. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Call 368-7714.

>> Life in Grace Lutheran Church, 1015 N. Tom Green Ave., has scheduled an evening Bible and lectionary study at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. The location of the study differs weekly. Call 332-6633.

>> Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled Readings of the Day, a Bible study for adults, at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.

>> Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled a Bible study for adults on the Book of Romans at 1 p.m. Tuesdays.

Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.

>> Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled a Bible study for adults on Revelations at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. There will be a free sandwich bar at 5:30 p.m. before the study begins.

Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.