Church News

HOLIDAY EVENTS

>> Unity of West Texas, 210 E. 12th St., has scheduled the annual candle lighting service at 5 p.m. Dec. 15.

Learn about the 12 attributes of living man as described by Charles Fillmore. There will be food and fellowship following the service.

Call 337-7851. Visit www.unityofwesttexas.com or tinyurl.com/wpgpbbu.

>> New Life Church, 7184 Club Dr., has scheduled a Family PJ Party from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15.

There will be pictures with Santa, cocoa, S'mores, games and more. Call 272-5556 or visit tinyurl.com/tykgqus.

>> Second Baptist Church, 711 E 17th St., has scheduled Heaven's Glory, a combined choir Christmas worship, at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15.

There will be a fellowship meal following worship. Visit tinyurl.com/vycol5o.

>> First Baptist Church of Monahans has scheduled a Christmas Festival from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at Ward County Events Center, 1525 E. Monahans Parkway, Monahans.

There will be music, fellowship and a meal. Tickets are $15 or $50 for families.

Call 432-943-4301 or visit tinyurl.com/yjtvjk7o.

>> Odessa First Assembly, 1101 N. Lee Ave., has scheduled a Christmas Party from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 18.

There will be a Cajun pot-luck dinner. Participants are asked to bring a dish and a dessert to share. Sign up what you are bringing at the church foyer. Wear an ugly sweater for added fun.

Call 332-2559 or visit tinyurl.com/yx95usxd.

>> St. Elizabeth Ann and St. Seton Catholic Church Choirs are scheduled to perform from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 19 at Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd.

The diverse collection of religious musical pieces performed by the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church Chorale is led by Parish Director of Music David McIntyre. Musical works selected are based off of the religious texts in the Sacred Scripts: 1,000 Years of Religious Text exhibition.

The event is free and open to the public.

Visit tinyurl.com/rug3a5r.

>> Community Bible Church, 1603 N. Grandview Ave., has scheduled a Family Candlelight Service filled with new and classic Christmas carols from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 24

Call 363-4232 or visit tinyurl.com/wmzohpc.

>> First Baptist Church, 201 E. Second St., Andrews, has scheduled Christmas Eve Candlelight Services at 4:30 p.m. and at 6 p.m. Dec. 24.

Call 523-9390 or visit tinyurl.com/tksxo89.

>> Odessa Christian Faith Center, 9000 Andrews Highway, has scheduled annual Christmas Eve services from 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 24.

They will feature an original production “One Light” filled with dance, music and drama presented by their Fine Arts Ministry. People of all ages are invited.

Call 368-7714, email ocfc@ocfc.org or visit ocfc.org.

>> New Dawn Fellowship, 2110 E. 10th St., has scheduled a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 24.

Call 653-5259 or visit tinyurl.com/st6mf99.

>> Immanuel Baptist Church, 4020 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Christmas Eve Worship from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 24.

Visit tinyurl.com/qq3w8xn.

>> First Southern Baptist Church, 6849 Goldenrod, Gardendale, has scheduled Candlepower Service at 7 p.m. Dec. 24. There will be Christmas Story, carols, cookies and coffee.

Call 288-0675 or visit tinyurl.com/u4b7tne.

>> Solid Rock Fellowship Out West has scheduled the second annual New Year's Eve Revival from 5:30 p.m. to midnight Dec. 31 at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland.

Doors open at 5 p.m.

Call 599-1922 or 599-1006.

Visit tinyurl.com/wbzdqvj.

>> Odessa Christian Faith Center, 9000 Andrews Highway, has scheduled a New Year’s Eve service from 7 p.m. Dec. 31. This will be a night of praise and worship, prayer and testimonies. Call 368-7714, email ocfc@ocfc.org or visit ocfc.org.

EVENTS

>> Lutheran Church of the Risen Lord, 1603 N. Grandview Ave., has scheduled a food pantry to help those in need from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

To get a box of food, bring a copy of your ID and fill out a form. Food donations are also accepted. Call 362-2549.

>> A men's fellowship has been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 907 S. Dixie Blvd.

>> Crescent Park Baptist Church, 3002 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Mother’s Day out for children ages 3 months old to 3 years old from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The cost is $135 a month. Registration is required.

Call 366-4476 on Tuesdays or Thursdays.

>> Highland United Methodist Church, 1808 N. Dixie Blvd., and volunteers offer a back door blessing meal at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the fellowship hall.

There is no charge. Any donations contributed goes toward Highland's children's ministries.

Call 332-0261 or email highlandumc.odessa@gmail.com.

Visit www.highlandodessa.com.

>> The Rock Odessa, 4803 Plaza Blvd., has scheduled Bunco Night for ladies from 6:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. the third Thursday of each month through Dec. 19.

Visit tinyurl.com/yxqm5s8x.

>> Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4901 Maple Ave., has scheduled the monthly food pantry from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the last Saturday of each month.

Call 366-1321.

>> Odessa Central Baptist Church, 1416 N. Texas Ave., is offering counseling services through Agape Counseling Services of West Texas.

Call 337-6417 or email odcbc@sbcglobal.net.

CLASSES

>> Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd., has scheduled M.O.P.S. group meetings for mothers from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. the first and third Tuesday from September through May.

The meetings include practical teaching through speakers, demonstrations, videos and more. Nursery is provided.

Visit tinyurl.com/y8htebf3.

>> Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled junior confirmation classes at 9 a.m. Sundays and 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.

>> Life in Grace Lutheran Church, 1015 N. Tom Green Ave., has scheduled Lutheran Theology Class, “What do Lutherans teach and believe?,” at 6 p.m. Wednesdays.

Call 332-6633 or visit lifeingraceodessa.com.

>> Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled Lutheranism 101 classes at 9 a.m. Sundays.

Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.

>> First Baptist Church, 709 N. Lee Ave., has scheduled the following Grief Share classes in the senior adult suite.

Sundays: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesdays: 10 a.m. to noon.

The meetings are for those who have lost loved ones and are open to the public.

Call 332-6633 or visit tinyurl.com/y7vffm72.

>> Tanglewood Bible Institute, 1329 Tanglewood Lane, has scheduled two video-based Bible classes on Thursdays.

Hebrews, a 24 week class by Gerald Paden, will take place at 7 p.m. and Daniel, a 12 week class by Ted Stewart, at 8 pm.

These classes may be audited or can be taken toward a bachelor's or master's degree in biblical studies from the Sunset Internal Bible Institute.

Call 366-3619.

BIBLE STUDIES

>> Crescent Park Baptist Church, 3002 E. University Blvd., has scheduled a Bible study and fellowship for special adults at 9:30 a.m. Sundays. Call 366-4476.

>> A New Chosen Life Fellowship, 406 Fitch Ave., has scheduled Bible study from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Worship services are scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sundays. If a ride is needed to any service, call the Rev. Strauss McCreary at 212-1156.

>> Life in Grace Lutheran Church, 1015 N. Tom Green Ave., has scheduled Ladies Bible Study on Here Am I, Lord...Send Somebody Else: How God Uses Ordinary People to Do Extraordinary Things by Jill Briscoe at noon Tuesdays in the fellowship hall.

Bring a sack lunch.

Call 332-6633 or visit lifeingraceodessa.com.

>> West Texas Bible Institute, intense Bible training for lay people or ministers, has been scheduled from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through May 19, 2020 at Belmont Baptist Church, 1200 W. Eighth St.

Course is accepted for college credit at some campuses.

There is a course fee for each semester.

Classes taught in English and Spanish.

Child care is provided at no cost.

For more information, call Marcos Lujan at 352-7202; Adriana Lujan at 238-7827 or Marianne Lee at 349-3216.

>> Lutheran Church of the Risen Lord, 1603 N. Grandview Ave., has scheduled Bible study classes at 6 p.m. Wednesdays.

Sundays: 9 a.m., Word of God study for adults led by Billy Tripp.

Tuesdays: 10 a.m., Bible study for ladies led by Donna Brown.

Call Angie Gullett at 362-2549, email office@lcrl.org or visit www.lcrl.org.

>> Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd., has scheduled a 7-week Ladies Bible Study on the Study of Job at 9 a.m. Wednesdays.

Coffee and snacks will be provided. Nursery will be available.

Call 366-4455 or visit tinyurl.com/y4bu9src.

>> Odessa Christian Faith Center has scheduled a special service for middle school and high school students at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Oneighty Youth Center, 8828 Andrews Highway. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Call 368-7714.

>> Life in Grace Lutheran Church, 1015 N. Tom Green Ave., has scheduled an evening Bible and lectionary study at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. The location of the study differs weekly. Call 332-6633.

>> Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled Readings of the Day, a Bible study for adults, at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.

>> Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled a Bible study for adults on the Book of Romans at 1 p.m. Tuesdays.

Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.

>> Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled a Bible study for adults on Revelations at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. There will be a free sandwich bar at 5:30 p.m. before the study begins.

Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.