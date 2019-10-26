Church News

FALL FEST EVENTS & CARNIVALS

>> Belmont Baptist Church, 1200 W. Eighth St., has scheduled a Pumpkin Patch fundraiser event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, Monday through Thursday, excluding Sundays.

There will be a variety of sizes and colors of pumpkins in this year’s patch as well as decorative gourds.

There will also be a free opportunity for photos in the patch.

Visit tinyurl.com/y637j74n.

>> St. John's Episcopal School has scheduled a Kooky Karnival from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at the Ector County Coliseum, Barns D & E, 4201 Andrews Highway.

There will be carnival games, good food, costumes and a silent auction.

Visit tinyurl.com/yyleztlt.

>> West Texas Cowboy Church, 12144 E. Highway 158, Gardendale, has scheduled a Fall Festival from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. today. There will be treats, booths and more. Visit tinyurl.com/y4zldxyc.

>> The Bridge, 3901 E. Yukon Road, has scheduled a Halloween Hoot from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday. There will be jumpers, games, hayrides, food, pumpkin patch and more. Call 363-0900 or visit tinyurl.com/y4wm6u7x.

>> Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd., has scheduled a Fall Festival from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

There will be hot dogs, cake walk, maze, games and more.

The event is free for children and families.

Call 366-4455 or tinyurl.com/yxw77q8l.

>> The Rock Odessa, 4803 Plaza Blvd., has been scheduled a Fall Festival from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

There will be jumpers, photo booth, music, games, food and more.

Call 271-8025 or visit tinyurl.com/y4z9mhjc.

>> The Knights of Columbus-Council 8773 has scheduled Gooberfest from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 7601 N. Grandview Ave. There will be games, spook house, costume contest and trunk or treat. Visit tinyurl.com/yxkxxqx7.

>> The Odessa Bible Church, 3901 Penbrook St., has scheduled a Trunk or Treat event from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

There will be jumpers, kiddie train, booth games and more.

Call 337-3944 or visit tinyurl.com/y37yk89l.

>> Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4901 Maple Ave., has scheduled a Trunk or Treat from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. There will be frito pie, carnival games, and trunk or treating. Visit tinyurl.com/y5mg35f3.

>> Life Change Baptist Church, 1000 N. Texas Ave., has scheduled a Trunk or Treat from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. There will be food trucks, games, prizes and more. Call 617-8127 or visit tinyurl.com/yyxb6lvv.

>> New Life Church Odessa, 7284 Club Drive, has been scheduled a Harvest Party from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

There will be jumpers, games, trunks or treats, costume contest (no scary custumes), eating contests, door prizes, guessing games, face painting, photo booth, hot dog dinner, brownie bar and more.

The event is free and open to the public.

Call or visit tinyurl.com/yxnn3vmv.

>> New Dawn Fellowship, 2110 E.10th St., has scheduled a Trunk or Treat from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

There will be inflatables, games and more.

No scary costumes please.

Call 653-5259.

>> Odessa First Assembly, 1101 N. Lee Ave, has scheduled a Trunk or Treat from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. There will be free games, free candy, S'mores, and much more. Call 332-2559 or visit odessafirstassembly.com.

>> First Baptist Church, 401 N. Gillis St, Fort Stockton, has scheduled a Fall Festival from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in the Family Life Center. There will be games, food, prizes and more. Visit tinyurl.com/y3ggvrx8.

>> Belmont Baptist Church, 1200 W. Eighth St., has scheduled a Fall Fun Night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

There will be jumpers, popcorn, cotton candy, games, cake walk, balloon twister and more.

Call 332-0248 or visit tinyurl.com/y3o5r5kh.

>> Connection Christian Church of Odessa, 4241 Tanglewood Lane, has scheduled a Trunk or Treat from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. There will be decorated vehicles giving out candy, books and more. Call 332-2954 or visit tinyurl.com/y4a6cfac.

>> Immanuel Baptist Church, 4020 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Light the Night from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

There will be hotdogs, popcorn, cup cakes, cotton candy, jumpers, trunk or treat games and more. No scary costumes.

Call 366-4439.

>> Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish and Shrine, 1401 Garden Lane, Midland, has scheduled All Saints Festival from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday. There will be Trunk or Treat, pumpkin patch, games and food. Admission is free. Visit tinyurl.com/y5gv4kn2.

EVENTS

>> First Baptist Church of Midland, 2104 W Louisiana Ave., Midland, has scheduled Odessa Shooting Benefit Concert with Unspoken Reason Tour featuring Go Dim & Caitie Hurst from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. The concert is free to the public, however donations will be accepted at the door. Funds raised will go to victims and families of the Aug. 31 mass shooting. Call 683-0600 or visit fbc-midland.org.

>> New Dawn Fellowship, 2110 E.10th St., has scheduled Doug Anderson in concert from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday.

The concert is free. Offering will be taken.

Call 653-5259 or tinyurl.com/y3jz3z8x.

>> First United Methodist Church Foundation Kids, 415 N. Lee Ave., has scheduled Family Date Game Night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 8.

All ages are welcome. Dinner will be served.

Visit tinyurl.com/y6os9lqj.

>> Crescent Park Baptist Church, 3002 E. University Ave., has scheduled a flag retirement ceremony honoring the U.S. flag and veterans who have served our country from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 10.

Call 366-4476 or 269-0151.

>> Odessa First Assembly, 1101 N. Lee Ave. has scheduled Revive, a youth gathering for students in grades 6-12, form 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Nov. 15 and from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Nov. 16.

Special guests will be Josh Wellborn, national youth director for the Assemblies of God; and KJ52, Dove award winner hip-hop artist; and Christ Mission College, who will lead the worship.

Visit tinyurl.com/y3hsouql.

>> Mission Dorado Baptist Church, 4142 Faudree Road, has scheduled Parenting 101: Raising Your Child To Follow Christ from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 24.

Childcare available for children ages 3 and younger. Activities will be available for all kids of all ages.

Call 561-8553.

Sign up at tinyurl.com/yyh86sbu.

>> Mission Dorado Baptist Church, 4142 Faudree Road, has scheduled Kids Choir from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 8.

The choir will be working towards presenting the musical, “All About That Baby” at 6 p.m. Dec. 8.

Call 561-8553 or visit tinyurl.com/y4cwfj9a.

>> The Well-Hand of Grace has scheduled a Women Empowerment Bootcamp, “Achieving Excellence & Defying the Odds through Unity,” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Nov. 7 at Asbury Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd.

Classes include: Wellness Heath Awareness, Thursday; and First Aid or CPR Certification, Nov. 7.

For those who attend the classes, a free pedicure, manicure or a massage will be offered.

Free child care for children under 12 will be provided.

The classes are free. However, reservations are required.

Call 214-5413 or 272-1657 or email thewellhandofgrace@gmail.com. Visit thewellhandofgrace.com or tinyurl.com/yyj8vopd.

>> Highland United Methodist Church, 1808 N. Dixie Blvd., has scheduled a fall holiday craft bazaar at 9 a.m. Oct. 18.

There will be fall and holiday crafts, homemade items, food, gifts and more.

Call 553-9676 or visit highlandodessa.com.

>> Lutheran Church of the Risen Lord, 1603 N. Grandview Ave., has scheduled a food pantry to help those in need from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

To get a box of food, bring a copy of your ID and fill out a form. Food donations are also accepted. Call 362-2549.

>> A men's fellowship has been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 907 S. Dixie Blvd.

>> Crescent Park Baptist Church, 3002 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Mother’s Day out for children ages 3 months old to 3 years old from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The cost is $135 a month. Registration is required.

Call 366-4476 on Tuesdays or Thursdays.

>> Highland United Methodist Church, 1808 N. Dixie Blvd., and volunteers offer a back door blessing meal at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the fellowship hall.

There is no charge. Any donations contributed goes toward Highland's children's ministries.

Call 332-0261 or email highlandumc.odessa@gmail.com.

Visit www.highlandodessa.com.

>> The Rock Odessa, 4803 Plaza Blvd., has scheduled Bunco Night for ladies from 6:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. the third Thursday of each month through Dec. 19.

Visit tinyurl.com/yxqm5s8x.

>> Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4901 Maple Ave., has scheduled the monthly food pantry from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the last Saturday of each month.

Call 366-1321.

>> Odessa Central Baptist Church, 1416 N. Texas Ave., is offering counseling services through Agape Counseling Services of West Texas.

Call 337-6417 or email odcbc@sbcglobal.net.

CLASSES

>> Highland United Methodist Church, 1808 N. Dixie Blvd., has scheduled youth and children classes at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16.

Call 332-0261 or email highlandumc.odessa@gmail.com.

Visit www.highlandodessa.com.

>> Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd., has scheduled M.O.P.S. group meetings for mothers from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. the first and third Tuesday from September through May.

The meetings include practical teaching through speakers, demonstrations, videos and more. Nursery is provided.

Visit tinyurl.com/y8htebf3.

>> Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled junior confirmation classes at 9 a.m. Sundays and 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.

>> Life in Grace Lutheran Church, 1015 N. Tom Green Ave., has scheduled Lutheran Theology Class, “What do Lutherans teach and believe?,” at 6 p.m. Wednesdays.

Call 332-6633 or visit lifeingraceodessa.com.

>> Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled Lutheranism 101 classes at 9 a.m. Sundays.

Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.

>> First Baptist Church, 709 N. Lee Ave., has scheduled the following Grief Share classes in the senior adult suite.

Sundays: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesdays: 10 a.m. to noon.

The meetings are for those who have lost loved ones and are open to the public.

Call 332-6633 or visit tinyurl.com/y7vffm72.

>> Tanglewood Bible Institute, 1329 Tanglewood Lane, has scheduled two new video-based Bible classes on Thursdays.

Jeremiah, a 24 week class by Dayton Keesee, will take place at 7 p.m. and Book of Romans, a 24 week class by Richard Rogers, at 8 pm.

These classes may be audited or can be taken toward a bachelor's or master's degree in biblical studies from the Sunset Internal Bible Institute.

Call 366-3619.

>> Tanglewood Bible Institute, 1329 Tanglewood Lane, has scheduled two new video-based Bible classes on Thursdays, starting Nov. 7.

Hebrews, a 24 week class by Gerald Paden, will take place at 7 p.m. and Daniel, a 12 week class by Ted Stewart, at 8 pm.

These classes may be audited or can be taken toward a bachelor's or master's degree in biblical studies from the Sunset Internal Bible Institute.

Call 366-3619.

BIBLE STUDIES

>> Crescent Park Baptist Church, 3002 E. University Blvd., has scheduled a Bible study and fellowship for special adults at 9:30 a.m. Sundays. Call 366-4476.

>> A New Chosen Life Fellowship, 406 Fitch Ave., has scheduled Bible study from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Sunday morning worship services are scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sundays. If a ride is needed to any service, call the Rev. Strauss McCreary at 212-1156.

>> Life in Grace Lutheran Church, 1015 N. Tom Green Ave., has scheduled Ladies Bible Study on Here Am I, Lord...Send Somebody Else: How God Uses Ordinary People to Do Extraordinary Things by Jill Briscoe at noon Tuesdays in the fellowship hall.

Bring a sack lunch.

Call 332-6633 or visit lifeingraceodessa.com.

>> West Texas Bible Institute, intense Bible training for lay people or ministers, has been scheduled from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through May 19, 2020 at Belmont Baptist Church, 1200 W. Eighth St.

Course is accepted for college credit at some campuses.

There is a course fee for each semester.

Classes taught in English and Spanish.

Child care is provided at no cost.

For more information, call Marcos Lujan at 352-7202; Adriana Lujan at 238-7827 or Marianne Lee at 349-3216.

>> Lutheran Church of the Risen Lord, 1603 N. Grandview Ave., has scheduled Bible study classes at 6 p.m. Wednesdays.

Sundays: 9 a.m., Word of God study for adults led by Billy Tripp.

Tuesdays: 10 a.m., Bible study for ladies led by Donna Brown.

Call Angie Gullett at 362-2549, email office@lcrl.org or visit www.lcrl.org.

>> Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd., has scheduled a 7-week Ladies Bible Study on the Study of Job at 9 a.m. starting Wednesday.

Coffee and snacks will be provided. Nursery will be available.

Call 366-4455 or visit tinyurl.com/y4bu9src.

>> Odessa Christian Faith Center has scheduled a special service for middle school and high school students at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Oneighty Youth Center, 8828 Andrews Highway. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Call 368-7714.

>> Life in Grace Lutheran Church, 1015 N. Tom Green Ave., has scheduled an evening Bible and lectionary study at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. The location of the study differs weekly. Call 332-6633.

>> Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled Readings of the Day, a Bible study for adults, at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.

>> Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled a Bible study for adults on the Book of Romans at 1 p.m. Tuesdays.

Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.

>> Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled a Bible study for adults on Revelations at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. There will be a free sandwich bar at 5:30 p.m. before the study begins.

Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.