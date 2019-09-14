Church News

EVENTS

Peter n Lili are scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. today and 11 a.m. Sunday at Iglesia Bautista Betel, 3225 W. Ohio Ave., Midland.

Visit tinyurl.com/y46juhz7.

Unity of West Texas, 210 E. 12th St., has scheduled featured speaker the Rev. Janie Kelly during worship services at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Visit www.unityofwesttexas.com.

Mission Dorado Baptist Church, 4142 Faudree Road, has scheduled Parenting 101: Raising Your Child To Follow Christ from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 24.

Childcare available for children ages 3 and younger. Activities will be available for all kids of all ages.

Call 561-8553.

Sign up at tinyurl.com/yyh86sbu.

Mission Dorado Baptist Church, 4142 Faudree Road, has scheduled Kids Choir from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 8.

The choir will be working towards presenting the musical, “All About That Baby” at 6 p.m. Dec. 8.

Call 561-8553 or visit tinyurl.com/y4cwfj9a.

The Well-Hand of Grace has scheduled a Women Empowerment Bootcamp, “Achieving Excellence & Defying the Odds through Unity,” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 17 and 31 and Nov. 7 at Asbury Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd.

Classes include: Wellness Cooking Class, Thursday; Wellness Heath Awareness, Oct. 3, 17 and 31; and First Aid or CPR Certification, Nov. 7.

For those who attend the classes, a free pedicure, manicure or a massage will be offered.

Free child care for children under 12 will be provided.

The classes are free. However, reservations are required.

Call 214-5413 or 272-1657 or email thewellhandofgrace@gmail.com. Visit thewellhandofgrace.com or tinyurl.com/yyj8vopd.

Highland United Methodist Church, 1808 N. Dixie Blvd., has scheduled a fall holiday craft bazaar at 9 a.m. Oct. 18.

There will be fall and holiday crafts, homemade items, food, gifts and more.

Call 553-9676 or visit highlandodessa.com.

A men's fellowship has been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 907 S. Dixie Blvd.

Crescent Park Baptist Church, 3002 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Mother’s Day out for children ages 3 months old to 3 years old from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The cost is $135 a month. Registration is required.

Call 366-4476 on Tuesdays or Thursdays.

The Rock Odessa, 4803 Plaza Blvd., has scheduled Bunco Night for ladies from 6:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. the third Thursday of each month through Dec. 19.

Visit tinyurl.com/yxqm5s8x.

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4901 Maple Ave., has scheduled the monthly food pantry from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the last Saturday of each month.

Call 366-1321.

Odessa Central Baptist Church, 1416 N. Texas Ave., is offering counseling services through Agape Counseling Services of West Texas.

Call 337-6417 or email odcbc@sbcglobal.net.

Lutheran Church of the Risen Lord, 1603 N. Grandview Ave., has scheduled a food pantry to help those in need from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

To get a box of food, bring a copy of your ID and fill out a form. Food donations are also accepted. Call 362-2549.

CLASSES

Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd., has scheduled M.O.P.S. group meetings for mothers from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. the first and third Tuesday from September through May.

The meetings include practical teaching through speakers, demonstrations, videos and more. Nursery is provided.

Visit tinyurl.com/y8htebf3.

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled junior confirmation classes at 9 a.m. Sundays and 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.

Life in Grace Lutheran Church, 1015 N. Tom Green Ave., has scheduled Lutheran Theology Class, “What do Lutherans teach and believe?,” at 6 p.m. Wednesdays.

Call 332-6633 or visit lifeingraceodessa.com.

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled Lutheranism 101 classes at 9 a.m. Sundays.

Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.

First Baptist Church, 709 N. Lee Ave., has scheduled the following Grief Share classes in the senior adult suite.

Sundays: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays: 10 a.m. to noon.

The meetings are for those who have lost loved ones and are open to the public.

Call 332-6633 or visit tinyurl.com/y7vffm72.

Tanglewood Bible Institute, 1329 Tanglewood Lane, has scheduled two new video-based Bible classes on Thursdays.

Jeremiah, a 24 week class by Dayton Keesee, will take place at 7 p.m. and Book of Romans, a 24 week class by Richard Rogers, at 8 pm.

These classes may be audited or can be taken toward a bachelor's or master's degree in biblical studies from the Sunset Internal Bible Institute.

Call 366-3619.

BIBLE STUDIES

Crescent Park Baptist Church, 3002 E. University Blvd., has scheduled a Bible study and fellowship for special adults at 9:30 a.m. Sundays. Call 366-4476.

Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd., has scheduled the Study of Job, a 7-week bible study, by Lisa Harper from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 6.

Coffee and snacks will be provided. Nursery will be available.

Call 366-4455. Visit tinyurl.com/y43q8arb.

A New Chosen Life Fellowship, 406 Fitch Ave., has scheduled Bible study from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Sunday morning worship services are scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sundays. If a ride is needed to any service, call the Rev. Strauss McCreary at 212-1156.

Life in Grace Lutheran Church, 1015 N. Tom Green Ave., has scheduled Ladies Bible Study on Here Am I, Lord...Send Somebody Else: How God Uses Ordinary People to Do Extraordinary Things by Jill Briscoe at noon Tuesdays, starting, Sept. 10 in the fellowship hall.

Bring a sack lunch.

Call 332-6633 or visit lifeingraceodessa.com.

West Texas Bible Institute, intense Bible training for lay people or ministers, has been scheduled from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through May 19, 2020 at Belmont Baptist Church, 1200 W. Eighth St.

Course is accepted for college credit at some campuses.

There is a course fee for each semester.

Classes taught in English and Spanish.

Child care is provided at no cost.

For more information, call Marcos Lujan at 352-7202; Adriana Lujan at 238-7827 or Marianne Lee at 349-3216.

Lutheran Church of the Risen Lord, 1603 N. Grandview Ave., has scheduled Bible study classes at 6 p.m. Wednesdays.

Sundays: 9 a.m., Word of God study for adults led by Billy Tripp.

9 a.m., Word of God study for adults led by Billy Tripp. Tuesdays: 10 a.m., Bible study for ladies led by Donna Brown.

Call Angie Gullett at 362-2549, email office@lcrl.org or visit www.lcrl.org.

Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd., has scheduled a 7-week Ladies Bible Study on the Study of Job at 9 a.m. starting Wednesday.

Coffee and snacks will be provided. Nursery will be available.

Call 366-4455 or visit tinyurl.com/y4bu9src.

Odessa Christian Faith Center has scheduled a special service for middle school and high school students at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Oneighty Youth Center, 8828 Andrews Highway. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Call 368-7714.

Life in Grace Lutheran Church, 1015 N. Tom Green Ave., has scheduled an evening Bible and lectionary study at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. The location of the study differs weekly. Call 332-6633.

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled Readings of the Day, a Bible study for adults, at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled a Bible study for adults on the Book of Romans at 1 p.m. Tuesdays.

Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled a Bible study for adults on Revelations at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. There will be a free sandwich bar at 5:30 p.m. before the study begins.

Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.

