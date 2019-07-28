Chuch News

EVENTS

>> Rose of Sharon Missionary Baptist Church, 1615 E. Murphy St., has scheduled “An Evening in Paris – Texas Style” Banquet honoring the Rev. Windsor L. and Lady Laetrice Archie at 6 p.m. today in the fellowship hall.

Unique western attire is suggested.

Tickets are $27.50 each or two for $50. Sponsorship tables are also available.

Call or text Leo Martinez at 853-6140.

>> Unity of West Texas, 210 E. 12th St., has scheduled the Rev. Janie Kelley of San Angelo to be the guest speaker at 11 a.m. July 28.

Call 337-7851, email UnityofWestTexas@gmail.com or visit www.unityofwesttexas.com.

>> Odessa Bible Church, 3901 Penbrook St., has scheduled Camp Eagle's Adventure Camp from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Register online. Visit tinyurl.com/y2cppa2d or tinyurl.com/y4ccmrok.

>> Life in Grace Lutheran Church, 1015 N. Tom Green Ave., has scheduled a Summer Book Club at noon Tuesday in the fellowship hall. Join the group for a discussion on the book “Far Side of the Sea” by Kate Breslin. A light meal will be provided both days. Discussion will take place on Tuesday. The group will Skype with the author. Call 332-6633.

>> MIDLAND The 20th annual Rock the Desert Christian Music Festival has been scheduled Thursday through Aug. 3 at Rock the Desert festival field, 2000 S. FM 1788, Midland.

Gates open at 3:30 p.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The following performances have been scheduled on the main stage.

Thursday: 4 p.m., Death Therapy; 5 p.m., Oh Sleeper; 6:30 p.m., Fit For A King; 8 p.m., Brian Sumner; 8:30 p.m., The Devil Wears Prada; 10 p.m., Disciple.

Friday: 4 p.m., Aaron Cole; 5:15 p.m., Gawvi; 6:30 p.m., Hollyn; 8 p.m., B Haley; 8:30 p.m., Lecrae; 10:15 p.m. TobyMac; 11:30 p.m., AC & Brady.

Aug. 3: 4 p.m., Ledger; 5:15 p.m., Land of Color; 6:30 p.m., Zach Williams; 8 p.m., Patrick Payton; 8:30 p.m., Kari Jobe; 10:15 p.m., Skillet.

The following performances have been scheduled in the Coffee House.

Thursday: 5 p.m. Brave Days; 6:30 p.m., Kairos; 8 p.m., Bryson Comtois.

Friday: 4 p.m., Brendyn; 5:30 p.m. Free to Worship; 7 p.m., Erica Lane; 8:30 p.m., Bryson Comtois.

Aug. 3: 4 p.m., Brendyn; 5:30 p.m., Erica Lane; 7 p.m., The Foundry; 8:30 p.m., Bryson Comtois.

The following performances have been scheduled on the Kiss FM Stage.

Friday: 3 p.m., Dawson Hollow; 4:30 p.m., Cloverton; 6 p.m., Iron Bell Music; 7:15 p.m., Bryson Comtois; 7:45 p.m., Kevin Young.

Aug. 3: 3 p.m., Angie Rose; 4:30 p.m., Dawson Hollow; 6 p.m., Joel Vaughn; 7:15 p.m., Bryson Comtois; 7:45 p.m., NoBigDyl.

Bring coolers, lawn chairs, umbrellas, canopy tops, skateboards and sunscreen (all coolers will be checked).

Alcohol, drugs, glass containers, weapons, golf carts, pets and no smoking will be allowed on the festival grounds.

Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the gate. General admission tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the gate. Tickets are good for all three days. Wristbands will be provided for re-entry.

Camping reservations (for up to 20 campers) is $25. There is no limit for the number of tents allowed per spot. RV registration fee is $25 per RV.

For more information or tickets, call 563-3434, email info@rockthedesert.com or rtd@rockthedesert.com or visit www.rockthedesert.com.

>> Crescent Park Baptist Church, 3002 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Mother’s Day out for children ages 3 months old to 3 years old from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The cost is $135 a month. Registration is required.

Call 366-4476 on Tuesdays or Thursdays.

>> Frisky Folks, a senior adult fellowship group of Bethany Christian Church, has scheduled a breakfast fellowship open to all senior adults at 8:30 a.m. the last Tuesday of each month at The Egg and I, 7270 E. Highway 191.

Call 366-5971, email gsmorris@hotmail.com or visit www.bccodessa.org.

>> The Rock Odessa, 4803 Plaza Blvd., has scheduled Bunco Night for ladies from 6:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. the third Thursday of each month through Dec. 19.

Visit tinyurl.com/yxqm5s8x.

>> Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4901 Maple Ave., has scheduled the monthly food pantry from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the last Saturday of each month.

Call 366-1321.

>> Odessa Central Baptist Church, 1416 N. Texas Ave., is offering counseling services through Agape Counseling Services of West Texas.

Call 337-6417 or email odcbc@sbcglobal.net.

>> All People Worship Center has opened a hospice service to work in patients’ homes and nursing homes.

With an office at 1324 N. County Road West, the All People Hospice has a doctor, a nurse and a social worker to serve within a 50-mile radius of Odessa. Call 653-5718.

>> Lutheran Church of the Risen Lord, 1603 N. Grandview Ave., has scheduled a food pantry to help those in need from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

To get a box of food, bring a copy of your ID and fill out a form. Food donations are also accepted. Call 362-2549.

CLASSES

>> Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd., has scheduled M.O.P.S. group meetings for mothers from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. the first and third Tuesday from September through May.

The meetings include practical teaching through speakers, demonstrations, videos and more. Nursery is provided.

Visit tinyurl.com/y8htebf3.

>> Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled junior confirmation classes at 9 a.m. Sundays and 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.

>> Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled Lutheranism 101 classes at 9 a.m. Sundays.

Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.

>> First Baptist Church, 709 N. Lee Ave., has scheduled the following Grief Share classes in the senior adult suite.

Sundays: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesdays: 10 a.m. to noon.

The meetings are for those who have lost loved ones and are open to the public.

Call 332-6633 or visit tinyurl.com/y7vffm72.

>> First Baptist Church, 709 N. Lee Ave., has scheduled Steps to Recovery from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the fellowship hall.

Call 332-6633 or visit www.lifeingraceodessa.com.

>> Highland United Methodist Church, 1808 N. Dixie Blvd., has scheduled a Back Door Blessing meal at 6 p.m., followed by Parent Power, Momentum Youth and children's classes at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Tutoring is now being offered starting at 5:30 p.m. for students who need help with homework. Call 332-0261, email highlandumc@cableone.net or visit www.highlandodessa.com.

>> Tanglewood Bible Institute, 1329 Tanglewood Lane, has scheduled two new video-based Bible classes on Thursdays.

Jeremiah, a 24 week class by Dayton Keesee will take place at 7 p.m. and Book of Romans, a 24 week class by Richard Rogers at 8 pm.

These classes may be audited or can be taken toward a bachelor's or master's degree in biblical studies from the Sunset Internal Bible Institute.

Call 366-3619.

BIBLE STUDIES

>> St. Andrew Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1415 N. Grandview Ave., has scheduled “Free of Me,” a Bible study for women (ages 13 and up), from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays through Aug. 6.

“Finger Food and Fellowship” will start at 5:30 p.m. Bring your favorite snacks to share.

Visit tinyurl.com/y2gaaebq.

>> ROCrageous Sidewalk Ministry, an outreach ministry of Odessa Christian Faith Center, ministers to the children and families of HUD housing sites every other week during the months of April through October.

The ministry provides a full service with music, games, candy and lessons for kids at Chaparral Apartments, La Promesa Apartments, 87th Street Apartments and Arbor Oaks Apartments.

Call Zach Carter at 368-7714, email ocfc@ocfc.org or visit ocfc.org.

>> Crescent Park Baptist Church, 3002 E. University Blvd., has scheduled a Bible study and fellowship for special adults at 9:30 a.m. Sundays. Call 366-4476.

>> A New Chosen Life Fellowship, 406 Fitch Ave., has scheduled Bible study from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Sunday morning worship services are scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sundays. If a ride is needed to any service, call the Rev. Strauss McCreary at 212-1156.

>> Lutheran Church of the Risen Lord, 1603 N. Grandview Ave., has scheduled the following Bible study classes.

Sundays: 9 a.m., Word of God study for adults led by Billy Tripp.

Tuesdays: 10 a.m., Bible study for ladies led by Donna Brown.

Call Angie Gullett at 362-2549, email office@lcrl.org or visit www.lcrl.org.

>> Life in Grace Lutheran Church, 1015 N. Tom Green Ave., has scheduled a Bible study for ladies at noon Tuesdays in the fellowship hall. Bring a sack lunch and join Judy Jordan and the group for a discussion on the book “Included in Christ” by Heather Holleman. The book is based on Ephesians. Call 332-6633.

>> Odessa Christian Faith Center has scheduled a special service for middle school and high school students at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Oneighty Youth Center, 8828 Andrews Highway. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Call 368-7714.

>> Life in Grace Lutheran Church, 1015 N. Tom Green Ave., has scheduled an evening Bible and lectionary study at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. The location of the study differs weekly. Call 332-6633.

>> Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled Readings of the Day, a Bible study for adults, at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.

>> Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled a Bible study for adults on the Book of Romans at 1 p.m. Tuesdays.

Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.

>> Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled a Bible study for adults on Revelations at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. There will be a free sandwich bar at 5:30 p.m. before the study begins.

Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.