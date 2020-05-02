Church News

EVENTS

Asbury United Methodist Church offers online services and audio messages at www.facebook.com/aumcodessa/ or www.youtube.com/channel/UC-L2X96i83cJUh8YyQ36eFw. Call 366-4456.

Belmont Baptist Church offers audio messages at www.facebook.com/belmontodessa/. Call 332-0248.

The Bridge will be streaming its Worship services at 10:16 a.m. Sundays as well as messages throughout the week.

Call 363-0900 or visit www.facebook.com/TheBridgeOdessa/ or thebridgeodessa.org.

Calvary Baptist Church offers online services and messages at tinyurl.com/qv7wfa5. Call 362-4181 or visit www.odessacalvarybaptist.org.

Circle J Cowboy Church of Ector County, 300 W. 31st St., has scheduled a parking lot worship service from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Live streaming will also be available at the church Facebook page tinyurl.com/y7nff2cm.

Call 559-6439.

Community Bible Church offers online services at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and at 6 p.m. Mondays at cbcodessa.online.church. Visit www.facebook.com/OdessaChristianFaithCenter/. Call 363-4232.

Connection Christian Church offers video messages at www.facebook.com/OdessaConnect/.

CrossRoads Church has scheduled live streaming of its services at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sundays at www.facebook.com/crchurch.cc.

Crossroads Kids has Worship for elementary and preschool post messages at www.facebook.com/CROSSROADSKidsPB/.

Crossroads Students Odessa schedules student worship experience for middle school and high school services at 6:30 p.m. Sundays at www.facebook.com/crstudentsodessa/.

Call 368-2500 or email info@crchurch.cc.

First Assembly of God offers live streaming services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesdays www.odessafirstassembly.com and at www.facebook.com/OdessaFirstAG.

Call 332-2559.

First Baptist Church of Odessa offers online services and minister video messages at www.facebook.com/fbcodessa/ and fbcodessa.com. Sunday services start at 11 a.m. Call 337-1524.

First Presbyterian Church of Odessa stream lines adult and youth Sunday school at 9 a.m. and worship at 10 a.m. Sundays at fpcodessa.org. Call 337-3526.

First United Methodist Church offers online services and videos of word of encouragement at www.facebook.com/FUMCOdessa/ and fpcodessa.org. Call 337-1527.

Highland United Methodist Church has scheduled live streaming of its Sunday services, Wednesday Book Study and messages at www.facebook.com/HighlandUMCOdessa/.

Call 332-0261.

Highland United Methodist Church, 1808 N. Dixie Blvd., and volunteers offer a back door blessing meal at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the fellowship hall.

There is no charge. Any donations contributed goes toward Highland's children's ministries.

Call 332-0261 or email highlandumc.odessa@gmail.com.

Visit www.highlandodessa.com.

Hope Alive Church has scheduled online services at 10 a.m. Sundays at tinyurl.com/tjbmlss.

Call 332-4673.

Impact City Church, formerly New Life Chapel, is offering an online recording of Sunday morning services at 10 a.m., visit www.impactcity.cc. Call 337-1000.

Inner City Tabernacle of Life Ministries, 3607 N. Dixie Blvd., has scheduled Sunday online services at 12:05 p.m. and online bible study conference call at 7:55 p.m. Wednesdays at 605-313-5111 access code 245154 or join app with ICTabernacle8.

Call 272-2544 or visit Facebook.com/ICTabernacle, ICTabernacleofLifeMinistries.com.

Mission Dorado Baptist has scheduled live streaming of services at 11 a.m. Sundays at www.facebook.com/MissionDoradoBaptistChurch/ and missiondorado.com. Call 561-8553.

New Dawn Fellowship offers online sermons at www.facebook.com/newdawnfellowship/.

Call 653-5259.

Lutheran Church of the Risen Lord, 1603 N. Grandview Ave., has scheduled a food pantry to help those in need from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

To get a box of food, bring a copy of your ID and fill out a form. Food donations are also accepted. Call 362-2549.

Life Challenge offers online streaming at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. at Sundays and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Call 363-5433 or visit www.facebook.com/LCOdessa/.

New Life Church has scheduled online services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on Facebook tinyurl.com/uetgzxj and on YouTube.

Odessa First Assembly has scheduled zoom young adults and couples bible study from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. each Saturday throughout May at tinyurl.com/y7fh5xb6. Meeting ID: 316 709 9429.

Call 332-2559 or visit tinyurl.com/y98xjba7.

Odessa Bible Church offers online worship services and Life Groups at 9:15 a.m. and 10:35 a.m. Sundays and messages on YouTube at tinyurl.com/yx52qtcj and www.facebook.com/odessabible.

Guys Bible Study takes place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at tinyurl.com/y7fh5xb6. Meeting ID: 316 709 9429.

Call 337-3944 or visit www.odessabible.org.

Odessa Christian Faith Center offers live online services at 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Sundays at /www.facebook.com/OdessaChristianFaithCenter/. Call 368-7714.

Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church live streams services, messages and updates at tinyurl.com/yddlfyvv.

Call 552-8431.

Redeemer Lutheran Church offers live Sunday services at 10 a.m. Sundays at www.facebook.com/redeemerodessa/.

Call 337-5451.

St. Andrew Cumberland Presbyterian Church offers live stream worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays at tinyurl.com/ssff3od.

Call 367-8603.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church has scheduled live streaming of its communion and mass services 5 p.m. today (English), at 7:30 a.m. (Latin & English), 10 a.m. (English) and 1:30 p.m. (Spanish) Sunday. Visit www.facebook.com/seasodessa/ or www.setonparishodessa.org.

Call 367-4657.

Stonegate Fellowship Odessa has scheduled online services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at facebook.com/stonegateodessa and at stonegatefellowship.com/odessa-campus.

Call 694-5100.

Tanglewood Bible Institute, 1329 Tanglewood Lane, has scheduled two video-based Bible classes on Thursdays.

Hebrews, a 24 week class by Gerald Paden, will take place at 7 p.m. and Galatians, a 12 week class by Ed Wharton, at 8 pm.

These classes may be audited or can be taken toward a bachelor's or master's degree in biblical studies from the Sunset Internal Bible Institute.

Call 366-3619.

The Victim Survivor Conqueror Ministry has scheduled weekly online support study group, "Fear-No Longer Afraid," from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday at tinyurl.com/y9txabnb.

Victory Church Group, 2400 W. 81st St., conducts outside services at 9 a.m. Sundays, 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 p.m. Fridays.

Participants must remain in vehicles.

Live stream services are also available at www.facebook.com/vchurch.us.

Call 614-9798.

Victory Christian Fellowship Church, 325 N. County Road West, offers individuals assistance who are hurting from addictions to become drug and alcohol free, physically well and most important spiritually alive.

All services are provided for free.

Several homes are located throughout Texas, New Mexico and Chicago.

For more information, call the Rev. Albert Flores at 432-978-9959 or 432-335-8925.

For home locations, call for Odessa, 325-300-0832; El Paso, 915-838-8887; Fort Worth, 817-626-1819; Houston, 713-880-4732; Mathis, 361-547-3755; McAllen, 956-702-2781; San Angelo, 325-658-1061; Albuquerque, N.M., 505-550-5661; Artesia, N.M., 575-745-4294; and Chicago, 773-696-9094.

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4901 Maple Ave., has scheduled the monthly food pantry from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the last Saturday of each month. Church members will be handing out food boxes.

Call 366-1321.