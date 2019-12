Church News

HOLIDAY EVENTS

>> The Bridge, 3901 E. Yukon Road, has scheduled Christmas Eve Services at 2:30 p.m. and at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Childcare is available.

Call 363-0900 or visit thebridgeodessa.org.

>> Crossroads Andrews, 101 N.W. Ave A, Andrews, has scheduled Christmas Eve services at 3:30 p.m. and at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Call 368-2573 or visit tinyurl.com/svltnb7.

>> Community Bible Church, 1603 N. Grandview Ave., has scheduled a Family Candlelight Service filled with new and classic Christmas carols from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Call 363-4232 or visit tinyurl.com/wmzohpc.

>> First Baptist Church, 201 E. Second St., Andrews, has scheduled Christmas Eve Candlelight Services at 4:30 p.m. and at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Call 523-9390 or visit tinyurl.com/tksxo89.

>> New Life Church, 7184 Club Drive, has scheduled a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Call 272-5556 or visit tinyurl.com/tanev47.

>> Odessa Christian Faith Center, 9000 Andrews Highway, has scheduled annual Christmas Eve services from 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They will feature an original production “One Light” filled with dance, music and drama presented by their Fine Arts Ministry. People of all ages are invited.

Call 368-7714, email ocfc@ocfc.org or visit ocfc.org.

>> New Dawn Fellowship, 2110 E. 10th St., has scheduled a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Call 653-5259 or visit tinyurl.com/st6mf99.

>> Immanuel Baptist Church, 4020 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Christmas Eve Worship from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Visit tinyurl.com/qq3w8xn.

>> First Presbyterian Church, 1401 N. Sam Houston Ave., has scheduled a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Call 337-3526 or visit tinyurl.com/urwvnw7.

>> First Southern Baptist Church, 6849 Goldenrod, Gardendale, has scheduled Candlepower Service at 7 p.m. Tuesday. There will be Christmas Story, carols, cookies and coffee.

Call 288-0675 or visit tinyurl.com/u4b7tne.

>> Solid Rock Fellowship Out West has scheduled the second annual New Year's Eve Revival from 5:30 p.m. to midnight Dec. 31 at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland.

Doors open at 5 p.m.

Call 599-1922 or 599-1006.

Visit tinyurl.com/wbzdqvj.

>> Odessa Christian Faith Center, 9000 Andrews Highway, has scheduled a New Year’s Eve service from 7 p.m. Dec. 31. This will be a night of praise and worship, prayer and testimonies. Call 368-7714, email ocfc@ocfc.org or visit ocfc.org.

>> Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 410 S. Calhoun St., Midland, has scheduled Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance New Year's Eve “Watch Night” Service from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 31. Call 683-9465 or visit tinyurl.com/wevjcgq.

EVENTS

>> Life Challenge, 4500 N. Grandview Ave., has scheduled Times of Refreshing services, “The Ten Commandos,” with children at 7 p.m. Jan. 3, 2020.

Call 363-5433 or Visit tinyurl.com/voqgswp.

>> Lutheran Church of the Risen Lord, 1603 N. Grandview Ave., has scheduled a food pantry to help those in need from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

To get a box of food, bring a copy of your ID and fill out a form. Food donations are also accepted. Call 362-2549.

>> A men's fellowship has been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 907 S. Dixie Blvd.

>> Crescent Park Baptist Church, 3002 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Mother’s Day out for children ages 3 months old to 3 years old from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The cost is $135 a month. Registration is required.

Call 366-4476 on Tuesdays or Thursdays.

>> Highland United Methodist Church, 1808 N. Dixie Blvd., and volunteers offer a back door blessing meal at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the fellowship hall.

There is no charge. Any donations contributed goes toward Highland's children's ministries.

Call 332-0261 or email highlandumc.odessa@gmail.com.

Visit www.highlandodessa.com.

>> The Rock Odessa, 4803 Plaza Blvd., has scheduled Bunco Night for ladies from 6:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. the third Thursday of each month through Dec. 19.

Visit tinyurl.com/yxqm5s8x.

>> Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4901 Maple Ave., has scheduled the monthly food pantry from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the last Saturday of each month.

Call 366-1321.

>> Odessa Central Baptist Church, 1416 N. Texas Ave., is offering counseling services through Agape Counseling Services of West Texas.

Call 337-6417 or email odcbc@sbcglobal.net.

CLASSES

>> Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd., has scheduled M.O.P.S. group meetings for mothers from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. the first and third Tuesday from September through May.

The meetings include practical teaching through speakers, demonstrations, videos and more. Nursery is provided.

Visit tinyurl.com/y8htebf3.

>> Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled junior confirmation classes at 9 a.m. Sundays and 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.

>> Life in Grace Lutheran Church, 1015 N. Tom Green Ave., has scheduled Lutheran Theology Class, “What do Lutherans teach and believe?,” at 6 p.m. Wednesdays.

Call 332-6633 or visit lifeingraceodessa.com.

>> Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled Lutheranism 101 classes at 9 a.m. Sundays.

Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.

>> First Baptist Church, 709 N. Lee Ave., has scheduled the following Grief Share classes in the senior adult suite.

Sundays: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesdays: 10 a.m. to noon.

The meetings are for those who have lost loved ones and are open to the public.

Call 332-6633 or visit tinyurl.com/y7vffm72.

>> Tanglewood Bible Institute, 1329 Tanglewood Lane, has scheduled two video-based Bible classes on Thursdays.

Hebrews, a 24 week class by Gerald Paden, will take place at 7 p.m. and Daniel, a 12 week class by Ted Stewart, at 8 pm.

These classes may be audited or can be taken toward a bachelor's or master's degree in biblical studies from the Sunset Internal Bible Institute.

Call 366-3619.

BIBLE STUDIES

>> Crescent Park Baptist Church, 3002 E. University Blvd., has scheduled a Bible study and fellowship for special adults at 9:30 a.m. Sundays. Call 366-4476.

>> A New Chosen Life Fellowship, 406 Fitch Ave., has scheduled Bible study from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Worship services are scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sundays. If a ride is needed to any service, call the Rev. Strauss McCreary at 212-1156.

>> Life in Grace Lutheran Church, 1015 N. Tom Green Ave., has scheduled Ladies Bible Study on Here Am I, Lord...Send Somebody Else: How God Uses Ordinary People to Do Extraordinary Things by Jill Briscoe at noon Tuesdays in the fellowship hall.

Bring a sack lunch.

Call 332-6633 or visit lifeingraceodessa.com.

>> West Texas Bible Institute, intense Bible training for lay people or ministers, has been scheduled from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through May 19, 2020 at Belmont Baptist Church, 1200 W. Eighth St.

Course is accepted for college credit at some campuses.

There is a course fee for each semester.

Classes taught in English and Spanish.

Child care is provided at no cost.

For more information, call Marcos Lujan at 352-7202; Adriana Lujan at 238-7827 or Marianne Lee at 349-3216.

>> Lutheran Church of the Risen Lord, 1603 N. Grandview Ave., has scheduled Bible study classes at 6 p.m. Wednesdays.

Sundays: 9 a.m., Word of God study for adults led by Billy Tripp.

Tuesdays: 10 a.m., Bible study for ladies led by Donna Brown.

Call Angie Gullett at 362-2549, email office@lcrl.org or visit www.lcrl.org.

>> Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd., has scheduled a 7-week Ladies Bible Study on the Study of Job at 9 a.m. Wednesdays.

Coffee and snacks will be provided. Nursery will be available.

Call 366-4455 or visit tinyurl.com/y4bu9src.

>> Odessa Christian Faith Center has scheduled a special service for middle school and high school students at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Oneighty Youth Center, 8828 Andrews Highway. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Call 368-7714.

>> Life in Grace Lutheran Church, 1015 N. Tom Green Ave., has scheduled an evening Bible and lectionary study at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. The location of the study differs weekly. Call 332-6633.

>> Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled Readings of the Day, a Bible study for adults, at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.

>> Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled a Bible study for adults on the Book of Romans at 1 p.m. Tuesdays.

Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.

>> Redeemer Lutheran Church, 824 E. 18th St., has scheduled a Bible study for adults on Revelations at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. There will be a free sandwich bar at 5:30 p.m. before the study begins.

Call 337-5451 or visit www.RedeemerOdessa.org.