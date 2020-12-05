Church focuses on renewal of mind

MIDLAND The preachers at Midland Bible Church say Christians are often able to follow Jesus’s commandment in Luke 10:27 to love God with all their hearts, souls and strength, but they may fall short of the fourth admonition to love him with all their minds.

“We can get the first three OK, but when we get to the mind we tend not to be really good at that one,” said the Rev. Randy Sims, executive pastor of the 5900 Whitman Dr. church. “We don’t think well about our families, our communities, our businesses and our relationships.

“We need to think well about those from a Biblical perspective and stop doing things that are counter-productive.”

The Rev. Sims said his church finds particular meaning in Romans 12, which deals with being transformed by the renewing of one’s mind.

Meeting at 10:15 a.m. Sundays with an average of 250 people, the church does not have a full-time pastor but alternately hears the pulpit team of Andrew Adams, Brandon Shuman and Tim Dunn.

“We focus on telling the grand story of the Scriptures and how that applies to daily life,” Sims said. “We understand that we are reading a book written in three languages (Hebrew, Greek and Aramaic) and we focus on understanding the original meaning that the authors were trying to convey in the context of their culture and apply that to how we should live in our culture.

“The story of Christ flows throughout the entire Scriptures from Genesis to Revelation with God’s redemption of us to himself by paying for the rebellion that we have had throughout history with the sacrifice of his son. Christ is the redeemer and the way that we are able to reconnect with God.”

Sims said the Midland Bible Church’s doctrine is similar to that of the Odessa Bible Church and that most evangelical Bible Churches are connected to the Dallas Theological Seminary.

He said not having a senior pastor avoids the ups and downs that many churches have as a result of pastors’ coming and going. “Our philosophy is that we are all in this together,” he said.

“All our members have the same calling to be ministers. We are all responsible for the circle we’re standing in.”

Sims said too much reliance on an earthly king like a head of state leads to social disturbances like riots. “We have a king who transcends that,” he said.

“How do we be faithful to God’s kingdom and faithful to the kingdom here with the schools, city councils and businesses? Being part of this community is blessing our neighbors and creating opportunities for people to be together. This dual citizenship is part of the vision of our church.”

Sims drew a parallel between church and football with worship services being like the huddle before the play. “We can get off the track when we leave church,” he said.

“We huddle up and call the play and the play is what happens between huddles. The church is where we come to get the next play in the game plan.”