Childers nears retirement

Retiring Jan. 1 after representing most of the City of Odessa since 2009, Precinct 3 Ector County Commissioner Dale Childers looks back on his tenure as a time of tough challenges and rapid change.

Having served as the commissioners’ technology and emergency services expert, the 63-year-old Odessa native notes that the past 12 years have seen the county get totally computerized and go paperless.

“We’ve been through a lot as a county and the court has gotten a lot of work done, especially in technology where we have come a long way,” Childers said.

“We had an information technology department, but it was understaffed and underfunded. We have a robust network now.”

He said the sheriff’s office, county attorney’s and district attorney’s offices and all the judge’s offices and civil and criminal courts are now paperless, which has greatly sped things up. “It is all automated and much more efficient,” he said.

“It’s a complex system that’s all integrated. I’m a big supporter of public safety and I feel like all the safety offices are in good shape with good radio communications systems. The jail was overcrowded and we now have the $25-million expansion.”

Childers retired in 2008 from the Odessa Fire Rescue Department after 24 years as a firefighter, paramedic, emergency management coordinator and assistant chief, as which he’d served for 11 years.

Asked if he ever had any close calls, he said, “I had a wonderful career, but you can’t be on an ambulance and not have issues like that.

“I watched a gentleman shoot himself right in front of me and I thought he was going to shoot me.”

Childers graduated from Odessa High School and earned an associate’s degree in fire science and emergency medical services from Odessa College. He and his wife Ann have a son and four grandchildren.

“I’ve always thought Precinct 3 is one of the best commissioner’s jobs because it’s almost entirely inside the city limits and you don’t get complaints out in the county about roads,” he said. “I was freed up to do the things I was good at.”

Childers is being succeeded by Realtor Don Stringer, who won a Republican primary against carpet and flooring company owner Jeff Russell. Precinct 1 Commissioner Eddy Shelton was defeated by former city councilman Mike Gardner, whose late father Freddie held the commissioner’s post for 17 years.

Childers was the county’s emergency management coordinator when Jerry Caddell was county judge and he came onto the court with Judge Susan Redford presiding.

Since then, he has served with Judges Ron Eckert and now Debi Hays. Precinct 2 and 4 Commissioners Greg Simmons and Armando Rodriguez were there when he arrived.

“A commissioner needs the ability to listen and then use your own judgment to make good decisions based on the availability of money and what you’re hearing from the employees and your constituents,” Childers said.

“It can be very difficult to do the things you need to do if you don’t have the money. That can be frustrating.”

Childers had hoped to spend a relatively routine 2020 during his last year in office, but COVID-19 made it one of the hardest; however, the commissioners got $2.6 million through the federal CARES Act and recently donated $700,000 in unused money to local non-profit organizations.

Simmons, who has been on the court for 20 years, said Childers has been influential in technical matters and in working with the city and the fire rescue department on burn bans and other safety concerns.

“Dale has been very helpful in emergency management situations,” said Simmons. “From a technical point of view, he brought some skills that nobody else on the court had.

“He has a big heart just like gold. He cares for his constituents and the community and he put his heart and soul into doing everything he could to help the community.

“Dale made an immediate impact when he came onto the court and I have enjoyed having him there. We were friends before he joined the court and we will stay friends in his retirement.”

The Childerses own a home on 42 acres near Coleman, 50 miles south-southeast of Abilene, and will spend more time there. There are deer, turkeys, skunks and lots of birds.

“I get on the tractor and fix roads and I watch birds and feed them,” Childers said. “I’m proud of what I have done as a commissioner. I’ve really enjoyed the people, especially the employees. They’re a great bunch of people. I will miss them.”