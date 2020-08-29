Bratcher’s missionary work formative

The Rev. Robert Bratcher was a typical young West Texan, attending Wayland Baptist University in Plainview, when WBU President Bill Marshall changed his life by sending him to be a missionary on Taiwan.

The Rev. Bratcher was there for nine months, working with the young people of what was then called Formosa just after the fall of mainland China to the communists, and after more study at Wayland he became associate pastor of the First Baptist Church in El Paso, where Dr. W. Herschel Ford further crystallized his ideas about the ministry.

He was pastor of Mountain View Baptist Church in El Paso for 16 years and of Crescent Park Baptist Church here for 26 years before helping in 1996 to start Mission Dorado Baptist Church, where he was pastor and pastor of missions and now is the senior adult pastor.

One of Bratcher’s favorite scriptures is Philippians 4:6-7, which says, “Be anxious for nothing but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.”

“I’ve seen a lot of changes take place in churches over all these years,” he said. “We have lost some things. What disturbs me more than anything is to see is to see the erosion of some of the pillars of our faith. Homes and families are in disarray, as are the Judeo-Christian concepts of honor, marriage and loving one another.”

Bratcher is an 88-year-old Lubbock native whose father Andy worked for Lubbock County for 43 years and retired as superintendent of road construction. “I grew up around Caterpillars, tractors and road graders,” he said.

The minister and his wife Carolyn have four children, 21 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was the youngest of seven brothers and sisters. His mom’s name was Nora.

“Whether black, yellow or whatever, every life matters,” Bratcher said. “The unborn matter. Every creation is a creation of God and each of us has a mission, a gift of God. He created us for a purpose and we need to find that purpose in his will and then pursue it all our lives.”

Northside Baptist Church Pastor Clydel Chapman said Bratcher “is top notch, a super guy and a super friend who has been a great pastor.

“Bob has a great heart for people and for lost people,” said the Rev. Chapman, whose church started Mission Dorado. “He has a sweet spirit. He used to have a covered wagon and donkeys to pull it and he gave kids rides at Bible schools and different churches. He has been a great help to pastors with his encouragement.”