Benninghoff practices equality

MIDLAND The Rev. Curtis Allen “Curt” Benninghoff says truest place of equality in the world is the foot of the cross where Jesus was crucified.

“I said when I became pastor of 7 Cities Church 13 years ago that we would become an international church and on any given Sunday, we have at least 11 nationalities worshipping with us,” the Rev. Benninghoff said. “All people have the same opportunity at the foot of the cross.

“No matter what our language or color, we are simply people in need of a savior, individuals who need help, deliverance and salvation.”

Benninghoff is a 57-year-old native of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, whose parents were “church planters,” or people who traveled the nation starting churches, but he worked in the building industry for a number of years before becoming a Pentecostal minister.

He grew up in Clinton and Bloomington, Indiana, and worked in a surgical catheters factory for five years after graduating from high school.

Benninghoff was a house-framer and construction worker till taking a business degree at Indiana Wesleyan University and he was a widely traveled evangelist and a pastor of churches in Walkerton, Ind., Bloomington and Austin before coming to Midland.

His church averages 150-180 people at its 10:30 a.m. Sunday services. He and his wife Lorna have three children and five grandchildren.

“It’s not about the church or me, it’s all about Jesus and the love of Christ,” Benninghoff said. “We really need that now. I like to see people reach their potential by beginning to see things they’ve never seen before or see things they may have been aware of that were not polarized in their lives.

“No matter how good or how bad our lives have been, we are all equal. I’m an encourager. Looking back at my itinerant ministry, I spent a lot of time going from church to church preaching about the encouragement and strength that we find in Christ. We are overcomers.”

Longtime 7 Cities Church member Adrian Hamilton said Benninghoff “is an outgoing man who is concerned about people.

“Curt wants to help people not because of his position but because he feels love for them and is concerned about their welfare,” Hamilton said. “Some preachers are aloof, but he is not that way.

“Some will say, ‘You’re going to Hell and I’m glad you’re going,’ but Curt is the type who will show you the way out. He warns you, but he does it in love. He gives you the opportunity to change.”