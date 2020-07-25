  • July 25, 2020

Benninghoff practices equality - Odessa American: Religion

e-Edition Subscribe

Benninghoff practices equality

Minister grew up traveling with parents who were ‘church planters’

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, July 25, 2020 3:30 am

Benninghoff practices equality By Bob Campbell bcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

MIDLAND The Rev. Curtis Allen “Curt” Benninghoff says truest place of equality in the world is the foot of the cross where Jesus was crucified.

“I said when I became pastor of 7 Cities Church 13 years ago that we would become an international church and on any given Sunday, we have at least 11 nationalities worshipping with us,” the Rev. Benninghoff said. “All people have the same opportunity at the foot of the cross.

“No matter what our language or color, we are simply people in need of a savior, individuals who need help, deliverance and salvation.”

Benninghoff is a 57-year-old native of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, whose parents were “church planters,” or people who traveled the nation starting churches, but he worked in the building industry for a number of years before becoming a Pentecostal minister.

He grew up in Clinton and Bloomington, Indiana, and worked in a surgical catheters factory for five years after graduating from high school.

Benninghoff was a house-framer and construction worker till taking a business degree at Indiana Wesleyan University and he was a widely traveled evangelist and a pastor of churches in Walkerton, Ind., Bloomington and Austin before coming to Midland.

His church averages 150-180 people at its 10:30 a.m. Sunday services. He and his wife Lorna have three children and five grandchildren.

“It’s not about the church or me, it’s all about Jesus and the love of Christ,” Benninghoff said. “We really need that now. I like to see people reach their potential by beginning to see things they’ve never seen before or see things they may have been aware of that were not polarized in their lives.

“No matter how good or how bad our lives have been, we are all equal. I’m an encourager. Looking back at my itinerant ministry, I spent a lot of time going from church to church preaching about the encouragement and strength that we find in Christ. We are overcomers.”

Longtime 7 Cities Church member Adrian Hamilton said Benninghoff “is an outgoing man who is concerned about people.

“Curt wants to help people not because of his position but because he feels love for them and is concerned about their welfare,” Hamilton said. “Some preachers are aloof, but he is not that way.

“Some will say, ‘You’re going to Hell and I’m glad you’re going,’ but Curt is the type who will show you the way out. He warns you, but he does it in love. He gives you the opportunity to change.”

Bob Campbell is a reporter for the Odessa American covering Religion and Lifestyle in the Permian Basin.

Posted in on Saturday, July 25, 2020 3:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Fair
79°
Humidity: 51%
Winds: SE at 10mph
Feels Like: 81°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 95°/Low 72°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

sunday

weather
High 93°/Low 71°
A few clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.

monday

weather
High 95°/Low 70°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]