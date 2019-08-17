Hunter calls for outreach

MIDLAND The Rev. Michael Ray “Mike” Hunter believes the best kind of church is one that works outside the church walls.

Pastor of the First Christian Church at 1301 W. Louisiana Ave. since 2009, Hunter says his congregation of 225 people has distinguished itself by taking its beliefs to a pre-school, a food pantry and anywhere else it can show people the love of Jesus.

“We have a high percentage of folks involved in being the church beyond just coming to church,” he said. “We have a pre-school with 250 kids five days a week, a lot of them with special needs, and a food pantry for 500 people from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays.

“The best way to live out your faith is to have your radar out in the workplace for someone who is struggling or to see someone having a problem on the side of the road and stop. That’s a contextual response. Twenty percent of the people do 80 percent of the work with a lot of organizations, but this is a working congregation.”

The church meets at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Hunter is a native of Morton, 60 miles west of Lubbock, where he wore the Indians’ black and gold as a member of the 1973 team that played in the Class 2A State Basketball Tournament.

He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music at Wayland Baptist University in Plainview and Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches before serving Disciples of Christ churches in Lufkin and Tyler for 31 years.

The pastor and his wife Enid have two children and four grandchildren. His mother’s name is Geneva. He has two brothers and a sister.

Hunter chairs his denomination’s Regional Committee on Ministry, which ordains 75 percent of its clergy nationwide.

Asked how else one may act out one’s faith, he said, “By being open, tolerable and having hospitality.

“Being judgmental is the opposite of what we try to accomplish. It’s our hope that all of Christianity can find common ground.”

Church Elder Kelly Cook said Hunter “helped change the direction of the church tremendously” by taking a fresh approach and emphasizing that God’s love for mankind is unconditional. “He turned us into one of the fastest-growing Disciples churches in the nation,” Cook said.

“We’re a very open and welcoming church and Mike emphasizes that, reminding visitors and the congregation of the larger picture of the faith. He is a fantastic administrator and organizer and an A-plus personality.

“He has a clear direction of what he believes, but at the same time he encourages everybody to take a hard look at Scripture and keep an open mind.”