King David a flawed ruler

King David’s story is a rich one, encompassing his victory as a boy over the Philistine giant Goliath, his conflict with King Saul and friendship with Saul’s son Jonathan, his work as a psalmist and musician and his long, checkered role as the king of Israel.

One of the best-known aspects of David’s life is his adultery with Bathsheba and sending her husband Uriah the Hittite into battle with orders to Uriah’s commander that he be sent to the forefront so he’d be killed.

All in all, ministers say, it shows that God’s forgiveness is available to those who earnestly repent their sins and resolve to do better, no matter how badly they have erred.

Believed to have lived about 1,000 years before the advent of Christ, David “was a lonely shepherd boy” when God chose him to succeed Saul as king, said the Rev. Donny Kyker, pastor of Faith Temple Fellowship.

Citing Second Samuel 6:14, Kyker said David, Jesus’s ancestor, “danced before the Lord and became a king.

“He gives us hope that even at our worst, we can still have great things in store through forgiveness if we love and cherish God,” Kyker said. “True repentance comes from the heart and he was very repentant after the prophet Nathan told him where he had messed up.

“David was amazing when he was running with God and when he was not, he wasn’t.”

Genesis Christian Church pastor Mario Martinez said the “most impactful verse in the Bible is in the New Testament, not the Old Testament.

“It’s Acts 13:22, which says God found David to be a man after his own heart,” the Rev. Martinez said. “David was not just a sinner but a really bad sinner. It’s a message of hope that even though we are not perfect, we can still seek God with all our hearts and please him by seeking his will for our lives.

“God was with David early when he killed Goliath, but he lost focus when he became king.”

Asked why David didn’t realize he had committed adultery and murder until Nathan confronted him, Martinez said he had been beguiled by the sight of Bathsheba’s bathing on a rooftop. “It shows that a Christian’s spiritual walk with God must be constant because we never stop being carnal,” he said.

“Being Christians doesn’t mean we are perfect. We must always deal with our desires and deceitful ways, the flesh issues, eye issues and mouth issues. David was a godly man who struggled with his flesh.”

Emet Ha Torah Church Elder Dan Johnson said David “played a pivotal role in the history of Israel.

“He was the antetype (earlier form) of the Messiah who set himself up on David’s throne,” Johnson said. “Israel needed a good, strong king after Saul was deposed by God. But when it came time to build the temple, God wouldn’t let David build it, but had his son Solomon build it.

“There was a long prosperity during the reigns of David and Solomon, but Solomon messed up at the end and basically lost the kingdom.”

Johnson said Jesus was rejected and crucified largely because the people had expected him to be a military conqueror “who would put down all their enemies.”

Referring to the story of Joseph in Genesis, he said, “We see in rabbinical literature that there would be two comings of the Messiah, one as a suffering servant and the other as a ruling king.

“Jesus came more like Joseph the suffering servant,” Johnson said. “David is very human. He holds out hope for us as fallible men that we can obtain the same forgiveness and grace he did and live righteous lives.”