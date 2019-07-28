God’s grace all-encompassing

MIDLAND The Rev. Bob Hennagin pursued a career in banking and accounting till getting married enabled him to go into the ministry.

Father Hennagin, interim pastor of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church at 1412 W. Illinois Ave. in Midland, said his favorite topic is how God’s promises relate to people’s lives.

“This was something I had wanted to do since I was 13, but it never was the right time till I met Kari in Dallas and was able to go to the Seminary of the Southwest in Austin,” he said. “I preach about grace, love and mercy and how those relate to our lives.

“Regardless of who we are, what we have or what we do, it is all covered by God’s grace and by Jesus’ love and mercy. There is enough judgment in the world and most people know where they fall short. I want to share the good news that God loves us no matter what.”

Hennagin is a 61-year-old Detroit native who took a degree in economics at Albion College in Michigan and worked for 10 years as a banker and CPA in Detroit and Dallas.

He began his ministry in Atlanta, in Northeast Texas, and opened and ran a homeless shelter in Texarkana before serving St. Hilary’s Episcopal Church for 14 years in Fort Myers, Fla., and Holy Comforter Episcopal Church for six years in Montgomery, Ala.

Hennagin was interim pastor of the Church of the Heavenly Rest for three months in Abilene before accepting his assignment in Midland, where he expects to serve for a year to 18 months. Holy Trinity’s Sunday services are at 8 and 10:30 a.m.

The Hennagins have three children and four grandchildren.

Raised as an Episcopalian, he was inspired by the late Father Tom Frisby of St. John’s Church in Detroit. “I wanted to be able to share the love that I saw in Father Tom,” Hennagin said.

Steve Strain, one of the pastor’s Abilene parishioners, said he “is an unbelievable administrator who has a great understanding of personnel issues and the financial aspect.

“Bob is witty and funny,” Strain said. “He made some good comparisons, but in a humorous way, to the issues facing us as members of a church. He started a homeless shelter and he had a rapport with the wealthy parishioners. He relates to anyone.

“He is fully capable of walking into any situation, getting a good grasp of it and doing the things that a good, nurturing pastor does.”

Hennagin reads widely and at the time of his mid-June interview was reading a modern English version of “Canterbury Tales” by Geoffrey Chaucer (1343-1400).