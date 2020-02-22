Lenten lunch, worship series set

As one of the featured speakers for the Odessa Ministerial Alliance’s annual Easter Community Worship & Lunch Services, the Rev. Ron Hankins says the Lenten Season is reflective of the 40 days that Jesus Christ spent in the wilderness preparing to start his ministry.

“Lent is 40 days of conversation, fasting and reflecting as we journey toward that day of delivery,” said the Rev. Hankins, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church. “Starting with Ash Wednesday, we think about Christ’s journey toward Calvary and the teachings he was giving us.

“It’s very important as we move toward Palm Sunday with his triumphant entry into Jerusalem and then a week later his betrayal by one of his own and abandonment by all of his disciples as he went through an unjust trial.”

Hankins said Lent “is a time to step back and reflect on what we should be doing throughout the year.

“It should focus us on Christ’s 40 days of fasting and being in the wilderness three years earlier at the outset of his ministry, his baptism by John and being before the Lord to listen to God’s voice and get directions in regard to his ministry,” he said.

Hankins said one should fast during Lent for the benefit of others rather than, for example, dieting or giving up coffee for oneself.

“Do something that will benefit someone else,” he said. “You can give up meat, but buy a hamburger or a sandwich for someone. It should be about our relationship with Christ and how we can bless others.”

The OMA series will feature seven clergymen speaking on topics related to the general theme, “Simple Things Give a Witness.”

Each Wednesday event will start with lunch at 11:30 a.m. and move to the sanctuary of the host church at noon for the sermon. Lunch is $6.

“The OMA has been doing this for over 30 years and it has always been a great event that builds unity and spirit in our community,” said OMA President Greg Morris, pastor of Bethany Christian Church. “What a great tradition.”

The series begins on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the First United Methodist Church at 415 N. Lee Ave. with a message by the Rev. Karin Carlson, pastor of Mackey Chapel UMC, on “The Palm Branch,” derived from John 12:12-19.

Leading to Easter Sunday April 12, the other luncheons and 45-minute worship services are as follows: