Odessa-based Nourishing the Nations group feeds 600 children per day

Once you go to Africa and get to know the people, you learn firsthand why so many visitors go back, says the Rev. Chris Harrington, pastor of missions at Immanuel Baptist Church.

“It gets under your skin and grabs ahold of you and you fall in love with the people and culture,” said Harrington, who has led numerous missions to western Kenya during the past seven years. “It’s almost intoxicating, if that’s the right word.”

Having started the non-profit Nourishing the Nations group, Harrington and his wife Leesa and a number of Immanuel Baptist members have concentrated their efforts at a village called Ahero, south of the big city of Kisumu near Lake Victoria.

“We took 20 people to Kenya in 2012 and when we got back, we knew the Lord had more for us to do there,” he said. “We built a bunch of homes for needy people and a couple of churches and now we’re feeding an average of 600 kids a day.

“We not only feed them, we tell them Bible stories and see their parents come to church and come to know the Lord. We provide medical care for some kids.”

Harrington is a 44-year-old native Odessan who graduated from Permian High School in 1993 and attended Odessa College before gaining accreditation as a corrosion engineer with NACE International in Houston. He worked at Flint Hills Resources and has been with the DCP Midstream Corp. for 11 years. The Harringtons have two children.

Raised as a Southern Baptist, the pastor said his parents “modeled Christian living in our home” and taught him to value missionary work. “We’ve developed a partnership with the Kenyan Pastors Peter Ngeso, Peter Ogada, David Okelo, Jared Koyamo and J.B. Oruku,” he said.

“We partner with other Baptist churches and we started feeding in early 2017.”

More detailed information is on the Nourishing the Nations Facebook page and its website at nourishingthenations.org.

Fellow Immanuel Kenyan missionary Cory Speer said Harrington “is a very selfless minister who loves and serves people.

“One of the things Chris says he enjoys about working with the Kenyan pastors is the ability to give them access to take some of the resources we have,” Speer said. “He spends 24 hours on a plane one way to reach and love people and pour his life into them in such a way that he is changing that whole area.”

Church member Sarah Wray, who has been to Kenya nine times, said Harrington “is a teaser who gives us a hard time, but he is one of the most organized people I’ve ever met.

“Chris doesn’t hug people,” Wray said. “He doesn’t show affection that way, but the people in Kenya love him. They’re always hugging him. He understands the Gospel message of taking care of widows and orphans. He and Leesa are living that out.”