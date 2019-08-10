Minister seeks to educate

MIDLAND Minister of Westway Church of Christ since 2003, one of the most gratifying aspects of Kevin Andrew Fox’s work is enabling people to unlock the power of the New Testament for themselves.

The 39-year-old Salinas, Calif., native also emphasizes “bringing people closer to who Jesus was and who he is,” he said.

“The power of Jesus allows us to transform our lives on an everyday basis,” Fox said. “We should have peace, joy and love in even the most difficult circumstances. Then the practical Christian life becomes something that is very possible.”

Fox took a bachelor’s degree at the University of California at Davis and a master’s in family life education at Lubbock Christian University. He is also a property and casualty agent at Capstone Strategies. Fox and his wife Marci, an electrical engineer, have four children.

His 1701 Rogers St. church averages 75 people at its 10 a.m. Sunday services.

Fox was a volunteer chaplain with the Midland College Chaparrals men’s basketball team from 2005-12, including their national championship run in ’07. He took part in a 100-kilometer, or 62-mile, race in January at Camp Eagle near Rocksprings, in Southwest Texas, and ran his sixth Boston Marathon in two hours, 50 minutes, April 15.

“Marci and I always wanted to be in the community and establish long-term relationships with people,” said Fox, who speaks Spanish.

Citing Ephesians 1:19-20, he said, “God’s power is incomparably great for us who believe.

“That power is the same as the mighty strength he exerted when he raised Christ from the dead and seated him at his right hand in the heavenly realms.”

Fox’s running partner, Steve Berrones of Midland, said he “is a selfless person who is always putting others in front of himself.

“It’s not uncommon to get texts from Kevin checking up on me or my family in times of injury or when we have important matters in our lives,” Berrones said. “He is so thoughtful of my whole family and it’s obvious to all of them because they think the world of him.

“As we prepare to head back to the Grand Canyon for our R2R2R (Rim to Rim to Rim) run this fall, I have an inner peace or confidence that Kevin will be there with his support, positivity and competitiveness. We will get it done.”